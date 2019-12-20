Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: REY AND KYLO RENS DEATH IN RISE OF SKYWALKER  (Read 157 times)
The_Duffers_Ghost
« on: December 20, 2019, 01:56:45 AM »
JUST BEEN WATCH IT AT A SPECIAL PREVIEW FOR EMPLOYEES OF POUNDSTRETCHER AT TEESIDE PARK.  FREE :beer: AND LOADS OF BLURT

IT WAS JUST A REMAKE OF DARTH VADERS DEATH SCENE IN RETURN OF THE JEDI

ZERO ORIGINALITY FROM DISNEY. 


BEER ME BOYS :beer:
RedSteel
« Reply #1 on: December 20, 2019, 09:44:32 AM »
I watched it last night thought it was shite  :unlike:
Bobupanddown
« Reply #2 on: December 20, 2019, 11:00:03 AM »
I'd rather shit in my hands and clap than watch that shyte.
Johnny Thunder
« Reply #3 on: December 20, 2019, 11:13:13 AM »
Fuckin love Star Wars me like.



 :like:
Steboro
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:47:54 AM »
Quote from: RedSteel on December 20, 2019, 09:44:32 AM
I watched it last night thought it was shite  :unlike:

Just watched it and totally agree. 

A disgrace to the Star Wars saga
