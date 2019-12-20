Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 20, 2019, 02:21:28 AM
Author Topic: REY AND KYLO RENS DEATH IN RISE OF SKYWALKER  (Read 6 times)
The_Duffers_Ghost
« on: Today at 01:56:45 AM »
JUST BEEN WATCH IT AT A SPECIAL PREVIEW FOR EMPLOYEES OF POUNDSTRETCHER AT TEESIDE PARK.  FREE :beer: AND LOADS OF BLURT

IT WAS JUST A REMAKE OF DARTH VADERS DEATH SCENE IN RETURN OF THE JEDI

ZERO ORIGINALITY FROM DISNEY. 


BEER ME BOYS :beer:
