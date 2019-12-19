Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

Topic: Comeonboro Christmas night out
RobShrugNichols
« on: December 19, 2019, 08:07:44 PM »
Every man on here meet in town on the 28th I will book the pig iron or we can start in the cross :ponce: would be a belter  :ponce:


Holgateoldskool
« Reply #1 on: December 19, 2019, 08:34:22 PM »
Table for one, sir?!
Robbso
« Reply #2 on: December 19, 2019, 08:35:35 PM »
Monster will talk to you holgate, table for two :basil:
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #3 on: December 19, 2019, 08:36:56 PM »
I will pass on that opportunity - with great reluctance......
El Capitan
« Reply #4 on: December 19, 2019, 08:49:28 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on December 19, 2019, 08:35:35 PM
Monster will talk to you holgate, table for two :basil:

 :alf:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
RobShrugNichols
« Reply #5 on: December 19, 2019, 08:59:49 PM »
Nobody invited you holgate you boring cunt  :ponce:


Top table

Rifle
Lidds
TM
RIDS
Rik
Steve
Johnny

The rest of use are in the cheap seats
mingebag
« Reply #6 on: December 19, 2019, 09:11:52 PM »
You dont know where the Cross is :pd:
The amount of times you havent turned up.
TeesvilleMonsoon
Fuck the pope


« Reply #7 on: December 19, 2019, 09:12:28 PM »
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on December 19, 2019, 08:59:49 PM
Nobody invited you holgate you boring cunt  :ponce:


Top table

Rifle
Lidds
TM
RIDS
Rik
Steve
Johnny

The rest of use are in the cheap seats

You actually gonna show up like?
mingebag
« Reply #8 on: December 19, 2019, 09:14:18 PM »
Quote from: TeesvilleMonsoon on December 19, 2019, 09:12:28 PM
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on December 19, 2019, 08:59:49 PM
Nobody invited you holgate you boring cunt  :ponce:


Top table

Rifle
Lidds
TM
RIDS
Rik
Steve
Johnny

The rest of use are in the cheap seats

You actually gonna show up like?

 mcl good one  monkey
RobShrugNichols
« Reply #9 on: December 19, 2019, 09:21:27 PM »
Mingebag see yourself to the top table as TMs plus one, I've heard lidds is taking my uncle burnsy to buy his drinks all night the shithouse cunt  :ponce:
mingebag
« Reply #10 on: December 19, 2019, 09:33:30 PM »
Top table  :like: with TM  :like:
Where we all meeting then? where you will feel safe and have a quick escape route when Mr Trotsky turns up  :pd:

 :lids: :lids:
RobShrugNichols
« Reply #11 on: December 19, 2019, 09:34:56 PM »
Lidds wouldn't even show face, I'd buy him a pint of Stella if he did  :like: then wank him off into next week
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #12 on: December 19, 2019, 09:50:37 PM »
Rifle you think youre an attraction? Daft cunt
tunstall
« Reply #13 on: December 19, 2019, 11:03:27 PM »
we've already had our Christmas get together

it was magic
monkeyman
« Reply #14 on: December 19, 2019, 11:20:20 PM »
I THOUGHT THIS WAS TRIED BEFORE AND ONLY PLAZ TURNED UP  lost
CapsDave
« Reply #15 on: December 19, 2019, 11:23:41 PM »
Ill be out for a day sesh on Saturday, isaacs midday if anyone fancies it 
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
RobShrugNichols
« Reply #16 on: December 20, 2019, 12:16:54 AM »
I'll be there  :ponce: always snag that table next to the fruity I'll be there kid
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #17 on: December 20, 2019, 12:31:43 AM »
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on December 20, 2019, 12:16:54 AM
I'll be there  :ponce: always snag that table next to the fruity I'll be there kid

I didn't realize BUMCAT went in there so often.

 mick
Johnny Thunder
« Reply #18 on: December 20, 2019, 08:57:04 AM »
Can I change seats please?



I want to be on the old tarts table.





 :like:
Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.
RobShrugNichols
« Reply #19 on: December 20, 2019, 09:05:54 AM »
Johnny I will put you next to Rik mayalls Mrs, she loves an under the table handjob  :ponce:
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #20 on: December 20, 2019, 09:17:10 AM »
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on December 20, 2019, 12:16:54 AM
I'll be there  :ponce: always snag that table next to the fruity I'll be there kid

BE A FUCKING HOSPITAL BED YOU'LL BE NEEDING  👍👊👍

NOT A FUCKING TABLE 👎
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
RobShrugNichols
« Reply #21 on: December 20, 2019, 10:20:03 AM »
You coming like acko?
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #22 on: December 20, 2019, 11:03:52 AM »
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on December 20, 2019, 10:20:03 AM
You coming like acko?


ONLY IF YOU ARE   
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
TeesvilleMonsoon
« Reply #23 on: December 20, 2019, 11:13:08 AM »
Beer my bum
RobShrugNichols
« Reply #24 on: December 20, 2019, 12:26:25 PM »
Mines a Stella and lagavulin chaser lad
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #25 on: December 20, 2019, 12:39:09 PM »
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on December 20, 2019, 12:26:25 PM
Mines a Stella and lagavulin chaser lad

YOU WILL NEED A FUCKING STRAW FOR THAT  👍👊👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Bernie
« Reply #26 on: December 20, 2019, 12:42:19 PM »
I'll come. Will take a few pics of the night and e-mail them to people for souvenirs  :like:
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Tortured_Mind
TM
« Reply #27 on: December 20, 2019, 12:47:39 PM »
THAT'S VERY KIND BERNIE THANK YOU !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #28 on: December 20, 2019, 02:54:29 PM »
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on December 20, 2019, 09:05:54 AM
Johnny I will put you next to Rik mayalls Mrs, she loves an under the table handjob  :ponce:

Does she wear lots of rings?

He likes that.
RobShrugNichols
« Reply #29 on: December 20, 2019, 03:42:03 PM »
Clem it's his 'mrs' who wants the hand job  :ponce:
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #30 on: December 20, 2019, 03:49:44 PM »
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on December 20, 2019, 03:42:03 PM
Clem it's his 'mrs' who wants the hand job  :ponce:

 mick
Tortured_Mind
TM
« Reply #31 on: Today at 09:52:34 PM »
COUNT ME IN !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
