Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 20, 2019, 01:04:13 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Comeonboro Christmas night out  (Read 448 times)
RobShrugNichols
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 296


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 08:07:44 PM »
Every man on here meet in town on the 28th I will book the pig iron or we can start in the cross :ponce: would be a belter  :ponce:


Logged
Holgateoldskool
*****
Online Online

Posts: 849


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:34:22 PM »
Table for one, sir?!
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 13 990


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:35:35 PM »
Monster will talk to you holgate, table for two :basil:
Logged
Holgateoldskool
*****
Online Online

Posts: 849


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:36:56 PM »
I will pass on that opportunity - with great reluctance......
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 39 976


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:49:28 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 08:35:35 PM
Monster will talk to you holgate, table for two :basil:

 :alf:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
RobShrugNichols
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 296


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:59:49 PM »
Nobody invited you holgate you boring cunt  :ponce:


Top table

Rifle
Lidds
TM
RIDS
Rik
Steve
Johnny

The rest of use are in the cheap seats
Logged
mingebag
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 902


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:11:52 PM »
You dont know where the Cross is :pd:
The amount of times you havent turned up.
Logged
"Its not rocket science" "The table is full of shit"  Woodgate 2019
TeesvilleMonsoon
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 521

Fuck the pope


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:12:28 PM »
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on Yesterday at 08:59:49 PM
Nobody invited you holgate you boring cunt  :ponce:


Top table

Rifle
Lidds
TM
RIDS
Rik
Steve
Johnny

The rest of use are in the cheap seats

You actually gonna show up like?
Logged
mingebag
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 902


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 09:14:18 PM »
Quote from: TeesvilleMonsoon on Yesterday at 09:12:28 PM
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on Yesterday at 08:59:49 PM
Nobody invited you holgate you boring cunt  :ponce:


Top table

Rifle
Lidds
TM
RIDS
Rik
Steve
Johnny

The rest of use are in the cheap seats

You actually gonna show up like?

 mcl good one  monkey
Logged
"Its not rocket science" "The table is full of shit"  Woodgate 2019
RobShrugNichols
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 296


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 09:21:27 PM »
Mingebag see yourself to the top table as TMs plus one, I've heard lidds is taking my uncle burnsy to buy his drinks all night the shithouse cunt  :ponce:
Logged
mingebag
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 902


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 09:33:30 PM »
Top table  :like: with TM  :like:
Where we all meeting then? where you will feel safe and have a quick escape route when Mr Trotsky turns up  :pd:

 :lids: :lids:
Logged
"Its not rocket science" "The table is full of shit"  Woodgate 2019
RobShrugNichols
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 296


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 09:34:56 PM »
Lidds wouldn't even show face, I'd buy him a pint of Stella if he did  :like: then wank him off into next week
Logged
Holgateoldskool
*****
Online Online

Posts: 849


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 09:50:37 PM »
Rifle you think youre an attraction? Daft cunt
Logged
tunstall
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 863


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 11:03:27 PM »
we've already had our Christmas get together

it was magic
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 925


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 11:20:20 PM »
I THOUGHT THIS WAS TRIED BEFORE AND ONLY PLAZ TURNED UP  lost
Logged
CapsDave
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 868


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 11:23:41 PM »
Ill be out for a day sesh on Saturday, isaacs midday if anyone fancies it 
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
RobShrugNichols
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 296


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 12:16:54 AM »
I'll be there  :ponce: always snag that table next to the fruity I'll be there kid
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 732



View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 12:31:43 AM »
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on Today at 12:16:54 AM
I'll be there  :ponce: always snag that table next to the fruity I'll be there kid

I didn't realize BUMCAT went in there so often.

 mick
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19
Johnny Thunder
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 363


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Today at 08:57:04 AM »
Can I change seats please?



I want to be on the old tarts table.





 :like:
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
RobShrugNichols
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 296


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Today at 09:05:54 AM »
Johnny I will put you next to Rik mayalls Mrs, she loves an under the table handjob  :ponce:
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 71 129

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Today at 09:17:10 AM »
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on Today at 12:16:54 AM
I'll be there  :ponce: always snag that table next to the fruity I'll be there kid

BE A FUCKING HOSPITAL BED YOU'LL BE NEEDING  👍👊👍

NOT A FUCKING TABLE 👎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
RobShrugNichols
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 296


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Today at 10:20:03 AM »
You coming like acko?
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 71 129

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Today at 11:03:52 AM »
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on Today at 10:20:03 AM
You coming like acko?


ONLY IF YOU ARE   
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
TeesvilleMonsoon
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 521

Fuck the pope


View Profile
« Reply #23 on: Today at 11:13:08 AM »
Beer my bum
Logged
RobShrugNichols
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 296


View Profile
« Reply #24 on: Today at 12:26:25 PM »
Mines a Stella and lagavulin chaser lad
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 71 129

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #25 on: Today at 12:39:09 PM »
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on Today at 12:26:25 PM
Mines a Stella and lagavulin chaser lad

YOU WILL NEED A FUCKING STRAW FOR THAT  👍👊👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Bernie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 977


View Profile
« Reply #26 on: Today at 12:42:19 PM »
I'll come. Will take a few pics of the night and e-mail them to people for souvenirs  :like:
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 13 431



View Profile
« Reply #27 on: Today at 12:47:39 PM »
THAT'S VERY KIND BERNIE THANK YOU !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 