December 20, 2019, 02:21:17 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Comeonboro Christmas night out
Author
Topic: Comeonboro Christmas night out (Read 260 times)
RobShrugNichols
Offline
Posts: 293
Comeonboro Christmas night out
«
on:
Yesterday
at 08:07:44 PM »
Every man on here meet in town on the 28th I will book the pig iron or we can start in the cross
would be a belter
Logged
Holgateoldskool
Offline
Posts: 849
Re: Comeonboro Christmas night out
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 08:34:22 PM »
Table for one, sir?!
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 13 988
Re: Comeonboro Christmas night out
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 08:35:35 PM »
Monster will talk to you holgate, table for two
Logged
Holgateoldskool
Offline
Posts: 849
Re: Comeonboro Christmas night out
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 08:36:56 PM »
I will pass on that opportunity - with great reluctance......
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 39 976
Re: Comeonboro Christmas night out
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 08:49:28 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on
Yesterday
at 08:35:35 PM
Monster will talk to you holgate, table for two
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
RobShrugNichols
Offline
Posts: 293
Re: Comeonboro Christmas night out
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 08:59:49 PM »
Nobody invited you holgate you boring cunt
Top table
Rifle
Lidds
TM
RIDS
Rik
Steve
Johnny
The rest of use are in the cheap seats
Logged
mingebag
Offline
Posts: 3 902
Re: Comeonboro Christmas night out
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 09:11:52 PM »
You dont know where the Cross is
The amount of times you havent turned up.
Logged
"Its not rocket science" "The table is full of shit" Woodgate 2019
TeesvilleMonsoon
Offline
Posts: 519
Fuck the pope
Re: Comeonboro Christmas night out
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 09:12:28 PM »
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on
Yesterday
at 08:59:49 PM
Nobody invited you holgate you boring cunt
Top table
Rifle
Lidds
TM
RIDS
Rik
Steve
Johnny
The rest of use are in the cheap seats
You actually gonna show up like?
Logged
mingebag
Offline
Posts: 3 902
Re: Comeonboro Christmas night out
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 09:14:18 PM »
Quote from: TeesvilleMonsoon on
Yesterday
at 09:12:28 PM
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on
Yesterday
at 08:59:49 PM
Nobody invited you holgate you boring cunt
Top table
Rifle
Lidds
TM
RIDS
Rik
Steve
Johnny
The rest of use are in the cheap seats
You actually gonna show up like?
good one
Logged
"Its not rocket science" "The table is full of shit" Woodgate 2019
RobShrugNichols
Offline
Posts: 293
Re: Comeonboro Christmas night out
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 09:21:27 PM »
Mingebag see yourself to the top table as TMs plus one, I've heard lidds is taking my uncle burnsy to buy his drinks all night the shithouse cunt
Logged
mingebag
Offline
Posts: 3 902
Re: Comeonboro Christmas night out
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 09:33:30 PM »
Top table
with TM
Where we all meeting then? where you will feel safe and have a quick escape route when Mr Trotsky turns up
Logged
"Its not rocket science" "The table is full of shit" Woodgate 2019
RobShrugNichols
Offline
Posts: 293
Re: Comeonboro Christmas night out
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 09:34:56 PM »
Lidds wouldn't even show face, I'd buy him a pint of Stella if he did
then wank him off into next week
Logged
Holgateoldskool
Offline
Posts: 849
Re: Comeonboro Christmas night out
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
at 09:50:37 PM »
Rifle you think youre an attraction? Daft cunt
Logged
tunstall
Offline
Posts: 2 863
Re: Comeonboro Christmas night out
«
Reply #13 on:
Yesterday
at 11:03:27 PM »
we've already had our Christmas get together
it was magic
Logged
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 7 925
Re: Comeonboro Christmas night out
«
Reply #14 on:
Yesterday
at 11:20:20 PM »
I THOUGHT THIS WAS TRIED BEFORE AND ONLY PLAZ TURNED UP
Logged
CapsDave
Offline
Posts: 3 868
Re: Comeonboro Christmas night out
«
Reply #15 on:
Yesterday
at 11:23:41 PM »
Ill be out for a day sesh on Saturday, isaacs midday if anyone fancies it
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
RobShrugNichols
Offline
Posts: 293
Re: Comeonboro Christmas night out
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 12:16:54 AM »
I'll be there
always snag that table next to the fruity I'll be there kid
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 12 732
Re: Comeonboro Christmas night out
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 12:31:43 AM »
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on
Today
at 12:16:54 AM
I'll be there
always snag that table
next to the fruity
I'll be there kid
I didn't realize BUMCAT went in there so often.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19
