Author Topic: Comeonboro Christmas night out  (Read 259 times)
RobShrugNichols
« on: Yesterday at 08:07:44 PM »
Every man on here meet in town on the 28th I will book the pig iron or we can start in the cross :ponce: would be a belter  :ponce:


Holgateoldskool
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:34:22 PM »
Table for one, sir?!
Robbso
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:35:35 PM »
Monster will talk to you holgate, table for two :basil:
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:36:56 PM »
I will pass on that opportunity - with great reluctance......
El Capitan
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:49:28 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 08:35:35 PM
Monster will talk to you holgate, table for two :basil:

 :alf:
RobShrugNichols
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:59:49 PM »
Nobody invited you holgate you boring cunt  :ponce:


Top table

Rifle
Lidds
TM
RIDS
Rik
Steve
Johnny

The rest of use are in the cheap seats
mingebag
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:11:52 PM »
You dont know where the Cross is :pd:
The amount of times you havent turned up.
TeesvilleMonsoon
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:12:28 PM »
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on Yesterday at 08:59:49 PM
Nobody invited you holgate you boring cunt  :ponce:


Top table

Rifle
Lidds
TM
RIDS
Rik
Steve
Johnny

The rest of use are in the cheap seats

You actually gonna show up like?
mingebag
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 09:14:18 PM »
Quote from: TeesvilleMonsoon on Yesterday at 09:12:28 PM
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on Yesterday at 08:59:49 PM
Nobody invited you holgate you boring cunt  :ponce:


Top table

Rifle
Lidds
TM
RIDS
Rik
Steve
Johnny

The rest of use are in the cheap seats

You actually gonna show up like?

 mcl good one  monkey
RobShrugNichols
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 09:21:27 PM »
Mingebag see yourself to the top table as TMs plus one, I've heard lidds is taking my uncle burnsy to buy his drinks all night the shithouse cunt  :ponce:
mingebag
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 09:33:30 PM »
Top table  :like: with TM  :like:
Where we all meeting then? where you will feel safe and have a quick escape route when Mr Trotsky turns up  :pd:

 :lids: :lids:
RobShrugNichols
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 09:34:56 PM »
Lidds wouldn't even show face, I'd buy him a pint of Stella if he did  :like: then wank him off into next week
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 09:50:37 PM »
Rifle you think youre an attraction? Daft cunt
tunstall
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 11:03:27 PM »
we've already had our Christmas get together

it was magic
monkeyman
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 11:20:20 PM »
I THOUGHT THIS WAS TRIED BEFORE AND ONLY PLAZ TURNED UP  lost
CapsDave
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 11:23:41 PM »
Ill be out for a day sesh on Saturday, isaacs midday if anyone fancies it 
RobShrugNichols
« Reply #16 on: Today at 12:16:54 AM »
I'll be there  :ponce: always snag that table next to the fruity I'll be there kid
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #17 on: Today at 12:31:43 AM »
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on Today at 12:16:54 AM
I'll be there  :ponce: always snag that table next to the fruity I'll be there kid

I didn't realize BUMCAT went in there so often.

 mick
