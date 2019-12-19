Welcome,
December 19, 2019
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Boro fans detained at Derby
Author
Topic: Boro fans detained at Derby
38red
Posts: 222
Boro fans detained at Derby
https://thefsa.org.uk/news/boro-fans-launch-crowd-funder-to-challenge-police-powers-in-court/
Anyone from here involved?
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Posts: 9 755
Re: Boro fans detained at Derby
I know some of the lads who went that day' they went looking for trouble & were kicked out of town simple as that.
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 121
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Boro fans detained at Derby
IT'S DEAD IN THE WATER 👎
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Posts: 9 755
Re: Boro fans detained at Derby
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 07:01:15 PM
IT'S DEAD IN THE WATER 👎
Of course it is' they've no chance whatsoever of winning.
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 121
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Boro fans detained at Derby
Quote from: Jethro Tull on
Today
at 07:08:19 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 07:01:15 PM
IT'S DEAD IN THE WATER 👎
Of course it is' they've no chance whatsoever of winning.
THEY ALL HAD MATCH TICKETS THOUGH... SO REALLY WHAT THE POLICE DID WAS AGAINST THEIR HUMAN CIVIL RIGHTS 👎
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
