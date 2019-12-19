Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Boro fans detained at Derby  (Read 74 times)
https://thefsa.org.uk/news/boro-fans-launch-crowd-funder-to-challenge-police-powers-in-court/

Anyone from here involved?
I know some of the lads who went that day' they went looking for trouble & were kicked out of town simple as that.
IT'S DEAD IN THE WATER  👎
IT'S DEAD IN THE WATER  👎
Of course it is' they've no chance whatsoever of winning.
THEY ALL HAD MATCH TICKETS THOUGH... SO REALLY WHAT THE POLICE DID WAS AGAINST THEIR HUMAN CIVIL RIGHTS 👎
