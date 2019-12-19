Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 19, 2019, 07:30:20 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Miserable old Commie and childish Jock  (Read 124 times)
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 123

Pack o cunts


View Profile
« on: Today at 03:53:19 PM »
 What a knob!

https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/uknews/watch-jeremy-corbyn-blank-boris-johnson-in-a-tense-encounter-before-the-queens-speech/ar-BBY9VOD?ocid=spartanntp

 :wanker:


How fucking childish is this scotch cunt?

https://uk.news.yahoo.com/snp-mp-steven-bonnar-crosses-fingers-oath-queen-084801396.html

 :wanker:
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
CapsDave
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 863


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:59:32 PM »
Who gives a fuck? 
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
T_Bone
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 672


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:53:24 PM »
Corbyn wasn't blanking Boris 

He just always looks like that the miserable Steptoe faced cunt  :steptoe:
Logged
You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job.
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 997


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 05:17:32 PM »
The Jockanese had their referendum in 2014. The weasel SNP lost it.Perhaps they can have another one in 30 years time.Just tell them to feck off Boris.
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 23 777


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 07:03:11 PM »
Quote from: T_Bone on Today at 04:53:24 PM
Corbyn wasn't blanking Boris 

He just always looks like that the miserable Steptoe faced cunt  :steptoe:
charles
now now T-bone, magnanimous in victory etc. mcl
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 