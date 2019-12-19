Welcome,
December 19, 2019, 07:30:20 PM
News:
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Miserable old Commie and childish Jock
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Miserable old Commie and childish Jock (Read 124 times)
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Offline
Posts: 6 123
Pack o cunts
Miserable old Commie and childish Jock
«
on:
Today
at 03:53:19 PM »
What a knob!
https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/uknews/watch-jeremy-corbyn-blank-boris-johnson-in-a-tense-encounter-before-the-queens-speech/ar-BBY9VOD?ocid=spartanntp
How fucking childish is this scotch cunt?
https://uk.news.yahoo.com/snp-mp-steven-bonnar-crosses-fingers-oath-queen-084801396.html
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
CapsDave
Online
Posts: 3 863
Re: Miserable old Commie and childish Jock
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 03:59:32 PM »
Who gives a fuck?
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
T_Bone
Offline
Posts: 1 672
Re: Miserable old Commie and childish Jock
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 04:53:24 PM »
Corbyn wasn't blanking Boris
He just always looks like that the miserable Steptoe faced cunt
Logged
You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job.
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 3 997
Re: Miserable old Commie and childish Jock
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 05:17:32 PM »
The Jockanese had their referendum in 2014. The weasel SNP lost it.Perhaps they can have another one in 30 years time.Just tell them to feck off Boris.
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 23 777
The ace face.
Re: Miserable old Commie and childish Jock
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 07:03:11 PM »
Quote from: T_Bone on
Today
at 04:53:24 PM
Corbyn wasn't blanking Boris
He just always looks like that the miserable Steptoe faced cunt
now now T-bone, magnanimous in victory etc.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
