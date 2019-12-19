Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Nerd.  (Read 30 times)
Johnny Thunder
« on: Today at 10:14:22 AM »
So, some dead clever educated cunt wants calling someone a nerd to be a hate crime.

What a fuckin stupid cunt.


Knowing this fuckin stupid country, it will happen.


Fuck off Dr. Sonja Falck.





Buck her like.


 
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:44:34 AM »
posh /clever bewers  are on yer cock like a tramp on hot chips,
(I like to think.)
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
