December 19, 2019, 11:15:32 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Nerd.
Author
Topic: Nerd. (Read 30 times)
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 10 354
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Nerd.
«
on:
Today
at 10:14:22 AM »
So, some dead clever educated cunt wants calling someone a nerd to be a hate crime.
What a fuckin stupid cunt.
Knowing this fuckin stupid country, it will happen.
Fuck off Dr. Sonja Falck.
Buck her like.
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 23 774
The ace face.
Re: Nerd.
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 10:44:34 AM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Today
at 10:14:22 AM
So, some dead clever educated cunt wants calling someone a nerd to be a hate crime.
What a fuckin stupid cunt.
Knowing this fuckin stupid country, it will happen.
Fuck off Dr. Sonja Falck.
Buck her like.
posh /clever bewers are on yer cock like a tramp on hot chips,
(I like to think.)
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
