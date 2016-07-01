Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
December 20, 2019, 02:21:07 AM
News:
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Your Official Prediction For Our Friday Night Home Game Versus Stoke
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Your Official Prediction For Our Friday Night Home Game Versus Stoke (Read 120 times)
Jake Andrews
Offline
Posts: 10 262
Your Official Prediction For Our Friday Night Home Game Versus Stoke
«
on:
Yesterday
at 07:17:03 AM »
Logged
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 7 925
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Friday Night Home Game Versus Stoke
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 07:19:06 AM »
BORO 0 STOKE 2
Logged
mingebag
Offline
Posts: 3 902
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Friday Night Home Game Versus Stoke
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 09:19:05 AM »
Boro 0 Stoke (insert number here)
Logged
"Its not rocket science" "The table is full of shit" Woodgate 2019
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 13 988
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Friday Night Home Game Versus Stoke
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 01:38:35 PM »
McNairs replacement to get a hatrick, 6 nowt
Logged
Dicky2006
Offline
Posts: 11 973
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Friday Night Home Game Versus Stoke
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 01:43:07 PM »
Middlesbrough 0 v Stoke 1
Logged
2018/9 COB Prem Dream Team Champ
2016/7 Boro Prediction Winner
2014/5 COB Prem Dream Team Champ
calamity
Offline
Posts: 7 945
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Friday Night Home Game Versus Stoke
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 01:46:22 PM »
Boro 0 - 2 Stoke
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 71 121
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Friday Night Home Game Versus Stoke
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 01:48:59 PM »
A BIG FAT 0-0 👎🙄👎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
RedSteel
Offline
Posts: 8 931
UTB
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Friday Night Home Game Versus Stoke
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 01:53:05 PM »
1-1
Logged
Bud Wiser
Offline
Posts: 9 445
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Friday Night Home Game Versus Stoke
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 08:20:48 PM »
1-1
Logged
https://twitter.com/HasAhmed_/status/1198624089738563585
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 9 265
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Friday Night Home Game Versus Stoke
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 10:55:21 PM »
Boro 2 Stoke 0
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 12 732
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Friday Night Home Game Versus Stoke
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 12:29:21 AM »
2-0 to Boro
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...