RIK MAYALL

what do you reckon for the semi then?



It could go either way.



United are shit against teams who don't play attacking football. They've beaten Spurs, Chelsea twice and City recently.

City are the best team in the country but seem to be in a bad patch of form lately.



I'll be going to the old Trafford leg, so if ya want a beer, I'll be shambles square all afternoon.

PM me mate, I'll sort you out with some digs

BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



WILL SHOW YAS THE BLUE SIDE OF MANCHESTER



BEER ME BOYS UP FOR A FEW TOO BOYZ
WILL SHOW YAS THE BLUE SIDE OF MANCHESTER

LEON TROTSKY



PEP NEEDS AS MANY TROPHIES AS POSSIBLE....AINT GONNA WIN THE PREM....AND I DOUBT THEY WILL WIN THE CHAMPS LEAGUE...... CUP DOUBLE MAYBE
CAN SEE IT BEING A CITY V FOXES FINAL