December 20, 2019, 08:09:24 AM
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
SKINZ
Author
Topic: SKINZ (Read 268 times)
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime
SKINZ
«
on:
Yesterday
at 12:39:05 AM »
what do you reckon for the semi then?
It could go either way.
United are shit against teams who don't play attacking football. They've beaten Spurs, Chelsea twice and City recently.
City are the best team in the country but seem to be in a bad patch of form lately.
I'll be going to the old Trafford leg, so if ya want a beer, I'll be shambles square all afternoon.
Glory Glory Man United
Skinz
Re: SKINZ
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 01:32:23 AM »
PM me mate, I'll sort you out with some digs
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPA
Re: SKINZ
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 12:06:46 PM »
UP FOR A FEW TOO BOYZ
WILL SHOW YAS THE BLUE SIDE OF MANCHESTER
BEER ME BOYS
ARE TOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: SKINZ
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 12:14:02 PM »
CAN SEE IT BEING A CITY V FOXES FINAL
PEP NEEDS AS MANY TROPHIES AS POSSIBLE....AINT GONNA WIN THE PREM....AND I DOUBT THEY WILL WIN THE CHAMPS LEAGUE...... CUP DOUBLE MAYBE
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
CapsDave
Re: SKINZ
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 01:35:28 PM »
Liverpool are the best team in the country.
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPA
Re: SKINZ
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 06:16:11 PM »
BOYZ?
BEER ME BOYZ
ARE TOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime
Re: SKINZ
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 02:23:24 AM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on
Yesterday
at 06:16:11 PM
BOYZ?
BEER ME BOYZ
Shambles dont do FAWSTERS bud.
TADDIES BEER ME.
Glory Glory Man United
