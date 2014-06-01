Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 20, 2019, 08:09:24 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: SKINZ  (Read 268 times)
RIK MAYALL
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 812


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 12:39:05 AM »
what do you reckon for the semi then?

It could go either way.

United are shit against teams who don't play attacking football. They've beaten Spurs, Chelsea twice and City recently. 
City are the best team in the country but seem to be in a bad patch of form lately.

I'll be going to the old Trafford leg, so if ya want a beer, I'll be shambles square all afternoon.
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
Skinz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 910


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 01:32:23 AM »
PM me mate, I'll sort you out with some digs  :like:
Logged
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPA
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 456


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 12:06:46 PM »
UP FOR A FEW TOO BOYZ :like:

WILL SHOW YAS THE BLUE SIDE OF MANCHESTER :beer:

BEER ME BOYS :beer:
Logged
ARE TOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 71 121

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 12:14:02 PM »
CAN SEE IT BEING A CITY V FOXES FINAL   :like:

PEP NEEDS AS MANY TROPHIES AS POSSIBLE....AINT GONNA WIN THE PREM....AND I DOUBT THEY WILL WIN THE CHAMPS LEAGUE...... CUP DOUBLE MAYBE   mcl
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
CapsDave
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 868


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 01:35:28 PM »
Liverpool are the best team in the country.
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPA
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 456


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 06:16:11 PM »
BOYZ? 

BEER ME BOYZ  :beer: :beer: :beer:
Logged
ARE TOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?
RIK MAYALL
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 812


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 02:23:24 AM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Yesterday at 06:16:11 PM
BOYZ? 

BEER ME BOYZ  :beer: :beer: :beer:

Shambles dont do FAWSTERS bud.

TADDIES BEER ME.
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 