RIK MAYALL

Online



Posts: 10 810





Once in every lifetime





Posts: 10 810Once in every lifetime

SKINZ « on: Today at 12:39:05 AM » what do you reckon for the semi then?



It could go either way.



United are shit against teams who don't play attacking football. They've beaten Spurs, Chelsea twice and City recently.

City are the best team in the country but seem to be in a bad patch of form lately.



I'll be going to the old Trafford leg, so if ya want a beer, I'll be shambles square all afternoon.