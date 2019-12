RIK MAYALL

Offline



Posts: 10 811





Once in every lifetime





Posts: 10 811Once in every lifetime We Should FORGIVE Terrorists « on: Yesterday at 10:33:10 PM » https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/uknews/10574370/school-essay-forgive-manchester-bomber/ Logged Glory Glory Man United

Skinz

Offline



Posts: 1 910





Posts: 1 910 Re: We Should FORGIVE Terrorists « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:07:09 PM »



Left wing UK? ...Never! I've heard it first hand from parents of maimed/dead kids being forgotten yet a few years later people are falling over themselves to save this ISIS Tramp in some Syrian camp?Left wing UK? ...Never! Logged

Jimmy Cooper

Online



Posts: 23 774





The ace face.





Posts: 23 774The ace face. Re: We Should FORGIVE Terrorists « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:22:10 PM » here but although the subject is very inappropriate, it was asking those kids whether they could or should forgive if they were parents, it's not preaching forgiveness to them. That should be a question for fifth formers not young kids. rik you've got me coming on likehere but although the subject is very inappropriate, it was asking those kids whether they could or should forgive if they were parents, it's not preaching forgiveness to them. That should be a question for fifth formers not young kids. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

RIK MAYALL

Offline



Posts: 10 811





Once in every lifetime





Posts: 10 811Once in every lifetime Re: We Should FORGIVE Terrorists « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:32:56 PM » It shouldn't be asked at all.



We should NOT forgive terrorists at 7, 13, 18, 21, 30, 50 or 80 years old Logged Glory Glory Man United

dixieland

Offline



Posts: 1 225





Posts: 1 225 Re: We Should FORGIVE Terrorists « Reply #5 on: Today at 02:54:12 AM » It's not often Rik gets it right, but for this time, he is spot on. Logged

Johnny Thunder

Offline



Posts: 10 354





Shit Stirring Cunt.





Posts: 10 354Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: We Should FORGIVE Terrorists « Reply #7 on: Today at 07:10:22 AM » Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 11:22:10 PM here but although the subject is very inappropriate, it was asking those kids whether they could or should forgive if they were parents, it's not preaching forgiveness to them. That should be a question for fifth formers not young kids.

rik you've got me coming on likehere but although the subject is very inappropriate, it was asking those kids whether they could or should forgive if they were parents, it's not preaching forgiveness to them. That should be a question for fifth formers not young kids.





Fuckin stupid lefty cunt.









Fuckin stupid lefty cunt. Logged Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.

CLEM FANDANGO

Offline



Posts: 12 730







Posts: 12 730 Re: We Should FORGIVE Terrorists « Reply #8 on: Today at 08:45:37 AM » Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 11:22:10 PM here but although the subject is very inappropriate, it was asking those kids whether they could or should forgive if they were parents, it's not preaching forgiveness to them. That should be a question for fifth formers not young kids.

rik you've got me coming on likehere but although the subject is very inappropriate, it was asking those kids whether they could or should forgive if they were parents, it's not preaching forgiveness to them. That should be a question for fifth formers not young kids.































Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18

Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19