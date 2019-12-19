Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 13 416







TMPosts: 13 416 SAW GONGER IN THE NORTH EASTERN PUBLIC HOUSE TODAY !!! « on: Yesterday at 07:18:20 PM » WAS THE FIRST TIME I'D OBSERVED HIM FOR QUITE SOME TIME WHEN I THINK ABOUT IT.



PAY A BIT OVER THE ODDS IN THERE BUT YOU GET A BETTER CLASS OF CLIENTELE.



TAKE CARE AND I'LL SEE YOU LATER !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats