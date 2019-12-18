Welcome,
December 19, 2019, 01:22:47 AM
News:
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
SAW GONGER IN THE NORTH EASTERN PUBLIC HOUSE TODAY !!!
Author
Topic: SAW GONGER IN THE NORTH EASTERN PUBLIC HOUSE TODAY !!!
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 13 412
SAW GONGER IN THE NORTH EASTERN PUBLIC HOUSE TODAY !!!
Yesterday at 07:18:20 PM
«
on:
Yesterday
at 07:18:20 PM »
WAS THE FIRST TIME I'D OBSERVED HIM FOR QUITE SOME TIME WHEN I THINK ABOUT IT.
PAY A BIT OVER THE ODDS IN THERE BUT YOU GET A BETTER CLASS OF CLIENTELE.
TAKE CARE AND I'LL SEE YOU LATER !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 13 412
Re: SAW GONGER IN THE NORTH EASTERN PUBLIC HOUSE TODAY !!!
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 10:41:35 PM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 7 919
Re: SAW GONGER IN THE NORTH EASTERN PUBLIC HOUSE TODAY !!!
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 11:02:37 PM »
WHERE IS THE NORTH EASTERN I USED TO GO IN ONE YEARS AGO ON STOCKTON BRIDGE
A FUCKING SHITHOLE BUT I GOT SERVED AT 15 YR OLD
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 13 412
Re: SAW GONGER IN THE NORTH EASTERN PUBLIC HOUSE TODAY !!!
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 12:36:02 AM »
NEAR DEBENHAMS !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
evilghost
Online
Posts: 2 609
Re: SAW GONGER IN THE NORTH EASTERN PUBLIC HOUSE TODAY !!!
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 12:59:44 AM »
Wasnt the name changed to mulberry tree ?
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 13 412
Re: SAW GONGER IN THE NORTH EASTERN PUBLIC HOUSE TODAY !!!
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 01:09:48 AM »
YES . . . YES IT WAS !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
