December 18, 2019, 01:22:18 PM
Topic: BINDIPPERS !!!  (Read 73 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 097

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« on: Today at 11:44:26 AM »
IF MONTERREY DON'T BEAT EM TODAY, I FUCKING HOPE FLAMENGCO DO IN THE FINAL  👍👍👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
dixieland
Posts: 1 224


« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:26:59 PM »
And I know another frequent user of this board who will be hoping for same.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:46:36 PM by dixieland » Logged
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 10 346


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:27:37 PM »
 
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 097

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:54:05 PM »
Quote from: dixieland on Today at 12:26:59 PM
And I know another frequent user of this board who will be hoping for same.

🤔

ENLIGHTEN ME  👍

NOT GOT A SCOOBY FUCKING DOO  😂😂😂
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
