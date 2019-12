👍 SPOT ON.... FROM THE BACKSTREETS OF THE APACHE SLUMS TO FOOTBALL SUPERSTAR... LUCKY TO BE ALIVE 👍

Posts: 71 106I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...

YER WATCHING A LOT OF NETFLIXYER NEED TO GET OUT A BIT MORE

👍 SPOT ON.... FROM THE BACKSTREETS OF THE APACHE SLUMS TO FOOTBALL SUPERSTAR... LUCKY TO BE ALIVE 👍

YA CAN GET IT ON YA PHONE AND TABLET YA KNOW 👍😂😂😂👍

YER WATCHING A LOT OF NETFLIXYER NEED TO GET OUT A BIT MORE

👍 SPOT ON.... FROM THE BACKSTREETS OF THE APACHE SLUMS TO FOOTBALL SUPERSTAR... LUCKY TO BE ALIVE 👍

Posts: 71 106I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...