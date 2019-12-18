Welcome,
December 22, 2019, 09:06:44 AM
Fallon Sherrock.
Author
Topic: Fallon Sherrock. (Read 530 times)
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 10 370
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Fallon Sherrock.
«
on:
December 18, 2019, 11:14:24 AM »
Absolutely smash to bits.
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 71 201
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Fallon Sherrock.
«
Reply #1 on:
December 18, 2019, 11:23:05 AM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on December 18, 2019, 11:14:24 AM
Absolutely smash to bits.
I'VE HEARD SHE LOVES 3 IN A BED 👍😂👅
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 10 370
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Fallon Sherrock.
«
Reply #2 on:
December 18, 2019, 11:53:57 AM »
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Jimmy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 23 808
The ace face.
Re: Fallon Sherrock.
«
Reply #3 on:
December 18, 2019, 11:57:39 AM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on December 18, 2019, 11:14:24 AM
Absolutely smash to bits.
took your fucking time, been doing a job for the "customer" again.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 7 878
Re: Fallon Sherrock.
«
Reply #4 on:
December 18, 2019, 12:03:55 PM »
Images you cunts ...
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 10 370
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Fallon Sherrock.
«
Reply #5 on:
December 18, 2019, 12:11:24 PM »
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 10 370
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Fallon Sherrock.
«
Reply #6 on:
December 18, 2019, 12:12:59 PM »
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 10 370
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Fallon Sherrock.
«
Reply #7 on:
December 18, 2019, 12:24:54 PM »
Do you reckon she bleaches her bifter too?
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Jimmy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 23 808
The ace face.
Re: Fallon Sherrock.
«
Reply #8 on:
December 18, 2019, 12:48:28 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on December 18, 2019, 12:24:54 PM
Do you reckon she bleaches her bifter too?
shaven haven,
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 40 046
Re: Fallon Sherrock.
«
Reply #9 on:
December 18, 2019, 12:51:50 PM »
the standards on here
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 7 878
Re: Fallon Sherrock.
«
Reply #10 on:
December 18, 2019, 01:26:02 PM »
Filth.
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 23 808
The ace face.
Re: Fallon Sherrock.
«
Reply #11 on:
December 18, 2019, 01:34:50 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on December 18, 2019, 12:51:50 PM
the standards on here
one for you.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 40 046
Re: Fallon Sherrock.
«
Reply #12 on:
December 18, 2019, 01:48:42 PM »
dont make me google sexy nazis again for you
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 12 781
Re: Fallon Sherrock.
«
Reply #13 on:
December 18, 2019, 02:10:06 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on December 18, 2019, 12:12:59 PM
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19
nekder365
Offline
Posts: 249
Re: Fallon Sherrock.
«
Reply #14 on:
December 18, 2019, 02:52:00 PM »
Fallon Sherrock and Caroline Flack......Bad day for men getting beaten.................
Logged
tunstall
Offline
Posts: 2 867
Re: Fallon Sherrock.
«
Reply #15 on:
December 18, 2019, 03:51:48 PM »
180!!!!............seconds
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 40 046
Re: Fallon Sherrock.
«
Reply #16 on:
December 18, 2019, 04:04:26 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on December 18, 2019, 02:10:06 PM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on December 18, 2019, 12:12:59 PM
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 1 011
Re: Fallon Sherrock.
«
Reply #17 on:
December 18, 2019, 07:57:26 PM »
She's got a massive beak but I'd still smash her back doors in to be fair.
Logged
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 7 969
Re: Fallon Sherrock.
«
Reply #18 on:
December 18, 2019, 09:40:49 PM »
I SEEN A CLOSE UP ON TV LAST NIGHT AND UNDER ALL THATE MAKE UP SHE HAS A SPOTTY CLOCK
A BIT LIKE A DARTBOARD
Logged
BoroPE
Offline
Posts: 2 085
Re: Fallon Sherrock.
«
Reply #19 on:
Today
at 12:16:11 AM »
Won again played really well.
Logged
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 7 969
Re: Fallon Sherrock.
«
Reply #20 on:
Today
at 01:29:27 AM »
Quote from: BoroPE on
Today
at 12:16:11 AM
Won again played really well.
I HOPE YER ENJOY YER DART WANK TONIGHT
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 12 781
Re: Fallon Sherrock.
«
Reply #21 on:
Today
at 04:29:53 AM »
Quote from: BoroPE on
Today
at 12:16:11 AM
Won again played really well.
Jocky Wilson won a lot too.
I didn't want to fuck him neither.
Well.... OK... just a bit.
#NOTEETHGOBBLE
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19
PoliteDwarf
Online
Posts: 9 301
Not big and not clever
Re: Fallon Sherrock.
«
Reply #22 on:
Today
at 07:59:20 AM »
It was nice to see Diane Abbott tipping up to lend her support.
Logged
CoB scum
mingebag
Online
Posts: 3 912
Re: Fallon Sherrock.
«
Reply #23 on:
Today
at 08:47:22 AM »
Logged
"Its not rocket science" "The table is full of shit" Woodgate 2019
