Author Topic: Fallon Sherrock.  (Read 530 times)
Johnny Thunder
*****
Posts: 10 370


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« on: December 18, 2019, 11:14:24 AM »
 


Absolutely smash to bits.





 :like:
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Posts: 71 201

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #1 on: December 18, 2019, 11:23:05 AM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on December 18, 2019, 11:14:24 AM



Absolutely smash to bits.

I'VE HEARD SHE LOVES 3 IN A BED  👍😂👅





 :like:
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Johnny Thunder
*****
Posts: 10 370


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #2 on: December 18, 2019, 11:53:57 AM »
 :jowo8:



 
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Posts: 23 808


The ace face.


« Reply #3 on: December 18, 2019, 11:57:39 AM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on December 18, 2019, 11:14:24 AM



Absolutely smash to bits.





 :like:
took your fucking time, been doing a job for the  "customer" again. monkey
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Wee_Willie
*****
Posts: 7 878



« Reply #4 on: December 18, 2019, 12:03:55 PM »
Images you cunts ...
Logged
Johnny Thunder
*****
Posts: 10 370


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #5 on: December 18, 2019, 12:11:24 PM »
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Johnny Thunder
*****
Posts: 10 370


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #6 on: December 18, 2019, 12:12:59 PM »
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Johnny Thunder
*****
Posts: 10 370


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #7 on: December 18, 2019, 12:24:54 PM »
Do you reckon she bleaches her bifter too?



 
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Posts: 23 808


The ace face.


« Reply #8 on: December 18, 2019, 12:48:28 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on December 18, 2019, 12:24:54 PM
Do you reckon she bleaches her bifter too?



 
shaven haven,
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
El Capitan
*****
Posts: 40 046


« Reply #9 on: December 18, 2019, 12:51:50 PM »
the standards on here  charles
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Wee_Willie
*****
Posts: 7 878



« Reply #10 on: December 18, 2019, 01:26:02 PM »
Filth.  :like:
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Posts: 23 808


The ace face.


« Reply #11 on: December 18, 2019, 01:34:50 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on December 18, 2019, 12:51:50 PM
the standards on here  charles
one for you.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
El Capitan
*****
Posts: 40 046


« Reply #12 on: December 18, 2019, 01:48:42 PM »
dont make me google sexy nazis again for you  rava
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Posts: 12 781



« Reply #13 on: December 18, 2019, 02:10:06 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on December 18, 2019, 12:12:59 PM


 :pd:

 klins

 rava
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19
nekder365
****
Posts: 249


« Reply #14 on: December 18, 2019, 02:52:00 PM »
Fallon Sherrock and Caroline Flack......Bad day for men getting beaten.................
Logged
tunstall
*****
Posts: 2 867


« Reply #15 on: December 18, 2019, 03:51:48 PM »
180!!!!............seconds 

rava
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Posts: 40 046


« Reply #16 on: December 18, 2019, 04:04:26 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on December 18, 2019, 02:10:06 PM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on December 18, 2019, 12:12:59 PM


 :pd:

 klins

 rava


 



 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bobupanddown
*****
Posts: 1 011


« Reply #17 on: December 18, 2019, 07:57:26 PM »
She's got a massive beak but I'd still smash her back doors in to be fair.
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Posts: 7 969


« Reply #18 on: December 18, 2019, 09:40:49 PM »
I SEEN A CLOSE UP ON TV LAST NIGHT AND UNDER ALL THATE MAKE UP SHE HAS A SPOTTY CLOCK
A BIT LIKE A DARTBOARD  rava
Logged
BoroPE
*****
Posts: 2 085


« Reply #19 on: Today at 12:16:11 AM »
Won again played really well.  :like:
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Posts: 7 969


« Reply #20 on: Today at 01:29:27 AM »
Quote from: BoroPE on Today at 12:16:11 AM
Won again played really well.  :like:
I HOPE YER ENJOY YER DART WANK TONIGHT
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Posts: 12 781



« Reply #21 on: Today at 04:29:53 AM »
Quote from: BoroPE on Today at 12:16:11 AM
Won again played really well.  :like:

Jocky Wilson won a lot too.

I didn't want to fuck him neither.

 oleary








Well.... OK... just a bit.

#NOTEETHGOBBLE
 
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19
PoliteDwarf
*****
Posts: 9 301


Not big and not clever


« Reply #22 on: Today at 07:59:20 AM »
It was nice to see Diane Abbott tipping up to lend her support.   charles
Logged
CoB scum
mingebag
*****
Posts: 3 912


« Reply #23 on: Today at 08:47:22 AM »
 monkey monkey  :like:
Logged
"Its not rocket science" "The table is full of shit"  Woodgate 2019
