December 18, 2019, 01:20:30 PM
Topic: Netflix The ....  (Read 264 times)
mingebag
« on: Yesterday at 09:39:39 PM »
Vietnam War  :like:

Fantastic if your into your history  :like:

Well worth a watch lads  :jowo2:
Tortured_Mind
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:44:31 PM »
mingebag
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:50:14 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 09:44:31 PM

mick is that in the poob  :pd:
Tortured_Mind
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:07:25 PM »
COULD BE BOOKED IN FOR THE NIGHT !!!   
mingebag
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:09:02 PM »
They look a lovely cpuple  :lids: mcl
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:10:27 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 09:44:31 PM


 :basil:

Fucking Netflix on the screen.

 
mingebag
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:13:10 PM »
  Great spot Mr Fandango :like:

Thank you Mr Mind , thank you very much  :pope2:
Tortured_Mind
TM
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:16:42 PM »
 jc
Gingerpig
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:15:20 PM »
A Ken Burns  series  :like: ...he has .not made a bad documentary series , his civil war one is very good too
Steboro
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:25:36 PM »
Quote from: mingebag on Yesterday at 09:39:39 PM
Vietnam War  :like:

Fantastic if your into your history  :like:

Well worth a watch lads  :jowo2:

Stick to the Scottish War of Independence, Vietnam has nothing to do with you.   :basil:   :nige:
mingebag
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 11:30:02 PM »
Neither has those porridge gobbling skirt wearing cunts   rava
You plaggy yank cunt  :wanker:

 :pope2:   jc
Steboro
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 11:38:34 PM »
Quote from: mingebag on Yesterday at 11:30:02 PM
Neither has those porridge gobbling skirt wearing cunts   rava
You plaggy yank cunt  :wanker:

 :pope2:   jc

 mcl
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #12 on: Today at 06:32:48 AM »
WATCHED THE LOT  👍

THEM GOOKS DIDN'T FUCK ABOUT LIKE  👎
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #13 on: Today at 09:54:59 AM »
Vietnam: the ten thousand day war  shown on channel 4 in the early eighties,a 26 part series  is the most comprehensive I've seen, took you from 1945-1975.
Christian G Appys' Vietnam in their own words, and Neil Sheehan's' A bright shining lie are worth a read.
plazmuh
« Reply #14 on: Today at 12:51:30 PM »
Or alternatively try this..

https://www.tvguide.com/news/netflix-the-witcher-tv-series-premiere-date-trailer/

Out on friday Its the next big thing so they say..

Much Love
Plazmuh
