Fantastic if your into your history



Fantastic if your into your history

Well worth a watch lads Vietnam War

Logged

Logged

They look a lovely cpuple

Posts: 3 889 Re: Netflix The .... « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:13:10 PM » Great spot Mr Fandango



Great spot Mr Fandango

Thank you Mr Mind , thank you very much

Logged

A Ken Burns series...he has .not made a bad documentary series , his civil war one is very good too

You plaggy yank cunt



Neither has those porridge gobbling skirt wearing cunts

THEM GOOKS DIDN'T FUCK ABOUT LIKE

Vietnam: the ten thousand day war shown on channel 4 in the early eighties,a 26 part series is the most comprehensive I've seen, took you from 1945-1975.

Christian G Appys' Vietnam in their own words, and Neil Sheehan's' A bright shining lie are worth a read.