December 18, 2019, 01:20:30 PM
ComeOnBoro.com
Netflix The ....
Author
Topic: Netflix The .... (Read 264 times)
mingebag
Offline
Posts: 3 889
Netflix The ....
«
on:
Yesterday
at 09:39:39 PM
Vietnam War
Fantastic if your into your history
Well worth a watch lads
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 13 406
Re: Netflix The ....
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 09:44:31 PM
mingebag
Offline
Posts: 3 889
Re: Netflix The ....
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 09:50:14 PM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Yesterday
at 09:44:31 PM
is that in the poob
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 13 406
Re: Netflix The ....
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 10:07:25 PM
COULD BE BOOKED IN FOR THE NIGHT !!!
mingebag
Offline
Posts: 3 889
Re: Netflix The ....
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 10:09:02 PM
They look a lovely cpuple
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 12 726
Re: Netflix The ....
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 10:10:27 PM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Yesterday
at 09:44:31 PM
Fucking Netflix on the screen.
mingebag
Offline
Posts: 3 889
Re: Netflix The ....
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 10:13:10 PM
Great spot Mr Fandango
Thank you Mr Mind , thank you very much
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 13 406
Re: Netflix The ....
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 10:16:42 PM
Gingerpig
Offline
Posts: 496
Glorious Leader
Re: Netflix The ....
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 11:15:20 PM
A Ken Burns series
...he has .not made a bad documentary series , his civil war one is very good too
Steboro
Offline
Posts: 3 046
Re: Netflix The ....
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 11:25:36 PM
Quote from: mingebag on
Yesterday
at 09:39:39 PM
Vietnam War
Fantastic if your into your history
Well worth a watch lads
Stick to the Scottish War of Independence, Vietnam has nothing to do with you.
mingebag
Offline
Posts: 3 889
Re: Netflix The ....
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 11:30:02 PM
Neither has those porridge gobbling skirt wearing cunts
You plaggy yank cunt
Steboro
Offline
Posts: 3 046
Re: Netflix The ....
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 11:38:34 PM
Quote from: mingebag on
Yesterday
at 11:30:02 PM
Neither has those porridge gobbling skirt wearing cunts
You plaggy yank cunt
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 71 097
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Netflix The ....
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 06:32:48 AM
WATCHED THE LOT 👍
THEM GOOKS DIDN'T FUCK ABOUT LIKE 👎
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 23 768
The ace face.
Re: Netflix The ....
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 09:54:59 AM
Vietnam: the ten thousand day war shown on channel 4 in the early eighties,a 26 part series is the most comprehensive I've seen, took you from 1945-1975.
Christian G Appys' Vietnam in their own words, and Neil Sheehan's' A bright shining lie are worth a read.
plazmuh
Online
Posts: 13 581
Re: Netflix The ....
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 12:51:30 PM
Or alternatively try this..
https://www.tvguide.com/news/netflix-the-witcher-tv-series-premiere-date-trailer/
Out on friday Its the next big thing so they say..
Much Love
Plazmuh
