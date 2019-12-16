RobShrugNichols

Boro won't be spending a lot in January, remember that deal we had for Sean st ledger, we will be doing this same with a CB from Aberdeen





League 1 inbound! Boros top target in January is rotherham Forward freddy ladapo I'm told
Boro won't be spending a lot in January, remember that deal we had for Sean st ledger, we will be doing this same with a CB from Aberdeen
League 1 inbound!

Posts: 7 579 Re: Striker inbound in January « Reply #1 on: December 16, 2019, 05:11:35 PM » We don't exactly have a great track record of signings from the Dutch league Logged

What? You mean paying a club £1.2m to effectively loan a player for TWO MONTHS!!!



We won't be spending a lot in january you say.



What? You mean paying a club £1.2m to effectively loan a player for TWO MONTHS!!!
We won't be spending a lot in january you say.

Posts: 4 156 Re: Striker inbound in January « Reply #8 on: December 16, 2019, 06:45:58 PM » Worked in Holland a bit so i certainly know they have at least one thing in common Logged

