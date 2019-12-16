Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
January 13, 2020, 04:02:35 PM
News:
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Striker inbound in January
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Striker inbound in January (Read 455 times)
RobShrugNichols
Offline
Posts: 481
Striker inbound in January
«
on:
December 16, 2019, 05:01:20 PM »
Boros top target in January is rotherham Forward freddy ladapo I'm told
Boro won't be spending a lot in January, remember that deal we had for Sean st ledger, we will be doing this same with a CB from Aberdeen
League 1 inbound!
Logged
towz
Offline
Posts: 7 579
Re: Striker inbound in January
«
Reply #1 on:
December 16, 2019, 05:11:35 PM »
We don't exactly have a great track record of signings from the Dutch league
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 71 520
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Striker inbound in January
«
Reply #2 on:
December 16, 2019, 05:54:35 PM »
Quote from: towz on December 16, 2019, 05:11:35 PM
We don't exactly have a great track record of signings from the Dutch league
FUCKING NUMPTY 😂😂😂
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
towz
Offline
Posts: 7 579
Re: Striker inbound in January
«
Reply #3 on:
December 16, 2019, 05:58:04 PM »
Fucking hell read it as Rotterdam
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 71 520
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Striker inbound in January
«
Reply #4 on:
December 16, 2019, 05:59:37 PM »
Quote from: towz on December 16, 2019, 05:58:04 PM
Fucking hell read it as Rotterdam
KEEP OFF THAT RED LEB.... YOU SILLY CUNT 🙄
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Bud Wiser
Offline
Posts: 9 487
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!
Re: Striker inbound in January
«
Reply #5 on:
December 16, 2019, 06:00:07 PM »
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on December 16, 2019, 05:01:20 PM
Boros top target in January is rotherham Forward freddy ladapo I'm told
Boro won't be spending a lot in January,
remember that deal we had for Sean st ledger, we will be doing this same with a CB from Aberdeen
League 1 inbound!
What? You mean paying a club £1.2m to effectively loan a player for TWO MONTHS!!!
We won't be spending a lot in january you say.
«
Last Edit: December 16, 2019, 06:13:31 PM by Bud Wiser
»
Logged
https://twitter.com/HasAhmed_/status/1198624089738563585
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 40 170
Re: Striker inbound in January
«
Reply #6 on:
December 16, 2019, 06:15:30 PM »
Quote from: towz on December 16, 2019, 05:11:35 PM
We don't exactly have a great track record of signings from the Dutch league
Liddle-esque
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
towz
Offline
Posts: 7 579
Re: Striker inbound in January
«
Reply #7 on:
December 16, 2019, 06:42:28 PM »
Feyenoord Rotherham
Logged
mingebag
Offline
Posts: 4 156
Re: Striker inbound in January
«
Reply #8 on:
December 16, 2019, 06:45:58 PM »
Worked in Holland a bit so i certainly know they have at least one thing in common
Logged
towz
Offline
Posts: 7 579
Re: Striker inbound in January
«
Reply #9 on:
December 16, 2019, 06:51:49 PM »
Modernist architecture?
Logged
mingebag
Offline
Posts: 4 156
Re: Striker inbound in January
«
Reply #10 on:
December 16, 2019, 06:57:13 PM »
That as well Mr Towz
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 71 520
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Striker inbound in January
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 03:01:16 PM »
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on December 16, 2019, 05:01:20 PM
Boros top target in January is rotherham Forward freddy ladapo I'm told
Boro won't be spending a lot in January, remember that deal we had for Sean st ledger, we will be doing this same with a CB from Aberdeen
League 1 inbound!
BIGGEST CLOWN ON THE BOARD.... COULDNT FIND HIS ARSE WITH BOTH HIS HANDS 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Squarewheelbike
Offline
Posts: 6 701
Re: Striker inbound in January
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 03:19:26 PM »
Quote from: towz on December 16, 2019, 05:58:04 PM
Fucking hell read it as Rotterdam
This could be Rotherham or anywhere , Liverpool or Rome...
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 71 520
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Striker inbound in January
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 03:30:20 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on
Today
at 03:19:26 PM
Quote from: towz on December 16, 2019, 05:58:04 PM
Fucking hell read it as Rotterdam
This could be Rotherham or anywhere , Liverpool or Rome...
YOU'RE NO SINGER NEITHER YA FUCKING DAFT CUNT 👎😂😂😂👎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 9 375
Re: Striker inbound in January
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 03:54:29 PM »
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on December 16, 2019, 05:01:20 PM
Boros top target in January is rotherham Forward freddy ladapo I'm told
Boro won't be spending a lot in January, remember that deal we had for Sean st ledger, we will be doing this same with a CB from Aberdeen
League 1 inbound!
Top of the form league, four wins and two draws in our last six, ten points away from the drop zone and looking unbeatable, but we're heading for League One.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...