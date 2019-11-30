Welcome,
December 29, 2019, 03:45:34 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Eston Labour Club Stabbing
Author
Topic: Eston Labour Club Stabbing (Read 1451 times)
RIK MAYALL
Online
Posts: 10 841
Once in every lifetime
Eston Labour Club Stabbing
«
on:
November 30, 2019, 11:34:27 PM
Sambo Booth has stabbed Bonny Johnny(what fucking names they are, sambo is white too)
Both fucking scrotes to be fair but still, knife crime should be a minimum 15 year stretch
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 8 092
Re: Eston Labour Club Stabbing
«
Reply #1 on:
December 01, 2019, 12:03:14 AM
IMAGINE THE HEADLINES IN THE GAZETTE WITH THEM NAMES
Logged
RIK MAYALL
Online
Posts: 10 841
Once in every lifetime
Re: Eston Labour Club Stabbing
«
Reply #2 on:
December 01, 2019, 01:28:31 AM
Bonny Johnny, what a fucking plumb
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
Rids
Offline
Posts: 22 935
Re: Eston Labour Club Stabbing
«
Reply #3 on:
December 01, 2019, 02:08:52 AM
Were you singing?
Logged
as you sow, so shall you reap
MF(c) DOOM
Offline
Posts: 3 915
Re: Eston Labour Club Stabbing
«
Reply #4 on:
December 01, 2019, 09:04:45 AM
I've just looked at facebook profiles of Sambo and his associates. What lives some people live. Makes you forget how well off you are when the highlight of someones week is getting stoned, drinking 8 cans of asda super strength and watching road wars while having a police tag strapped to your ankle.
Logged
Robbso
Online
Posts: 14 126
Re: Eston Labour Club Stabbing
«
Reply #5 on:
December 01, 2019, 09:49:05 AM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on December 01, 2019, 09:04:45 AM
I've just looked at facebook profiles of Sambo and his associates. What lives some people live. Makes you forget how well off you are when the highlight of someones week is getting stoned, drinking 8 cans of asda super strength and watching road wars while having a police tag strapped to your ankle.
Where do I sign up
Logged
calamity
Offline
Posts: 7 965
Re: Eston Labour Club Stabbing
«
Reply #6 on:
December 01, 2019, 11:02:07 AM
If rick had posted them names without any description/explanation I guarantee certain usual suspects would have been all over this thread.
IMMIGRATION
Logged
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 40 101
Re: Eston Labour Club Stabbing
«
Reply #7 on:
December 01, 2019, 11:03:21 AM
Wee Willie is gutted he cant post on the thread now
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
calamity
Offline
Posts: 7 965
Re: Eston Labour Club Stabbing
«
Reply #8 on:
December 01, 2019, 11:09:06 AM
Has to be said though I was shocked seeing the clip of some of the people in Eston center, zombies at 9 o clock in the morning. Every news story out of their now seems to be drugs, knives or murders too.
Logged
Wee_Willie
Online
Posts: 7 913
Re: Eston Labour Club Stabbing
«
Reply #9 on:
December 01, 2019, 12:16:10 PM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on December 01, 2019, 09:04:45 AM
I've just looked at facebook profiles of Sambo and his associates. What lives some people live. Makes you forget how well off you are when the highlight of someones week is getting stoned, drinking 8 cans of asda super strength and watching road wars while having a police tag strapped to your ankle.
Welcome to the world of the underclass. It is not exclusive to Grangetown.
Logged
Wee_Willie
Online
Posts: 7 913
Re: Eston Labour Club Stabbing
«
Reply #10 on:
December 01, 2019, 12:17:01 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on December 01, 2019, 11:03:21 AM
Wee Willie is gutted he cant post on the thread now
Job done
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 71 356
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Eston Labour Club Stabbing
«
Reply #11 on:
December 01, 2019, 12:54:41 PM
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/im-survivor-says-stab-victim-17344879
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
nekder365
Offline
Posts: 251
Re: Eston Labour Club Stabbing
«
Reply #12 on:
December 01, 2019, 03:05:29 PM
Labour Club Sambo UB40 tribute night......On your marks get set.....GO..........
Logged
BoroPE
Offline
Posts: 2 094
Re: Eston Labour Club Stabbing
«
Reply #13 on:
December 01, 2019, 03:54:11 PM
Red Red Wine everywhere.
Logged
RIK MAYALL
Online
Posts: 10 841
Once in every lifetime
Re: Eston Labour Club Stabbing
«
Reply #14 on:
December 01, 2019, 04:01:11 PM
Quote from: BoroPE on December 01, 2019, 03:54:11 PM
Red Red Wine everywhere.
Red Red Claret
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
Message board lurker
Online
Posts: 545
SERENITY NOW! SERENITY NOW!
Re: Eston Labour Club Stabbing
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 02:49:16 AM
Sambos dead now eh
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 10 440
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Eston Labour Club Stabbing
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 09:38:23 AM
What happened like?
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Message board lurker
Online
Posts: 545
SERENITY NOW! SERENITY NOW!
Re: Eston Labour Club Stabbing
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 10:45:36 AM
Dunno. Just read it on Facebook last night. Only a young lad.
Logged
RIK MAYALL
Online
Posts: 10 841
Once in every lifetime
Re: Eston Labour Club Stabbing
«
Reply #18 on:
Today
at 02:11:12 PM
Hung himself.
Apparently it wasn't him who stabbed BJ, it was in fact his brother but Sambo took the wrap for it.
All wrong'uns tbh.
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
Billy Balfour
Online
Posts: 4 894
Re: Eston Labour Club Stabbing
«
Reply #19 on:
Today
at 02:34:22 PM
I looked on FB and the photo with 3 of them, the lad on the left is the foul mouth who used to turn up in the kids end at cup games. Nearly the full row behind us were gobby grangetowner types swearing but got worse at cup.games.
He used to rack up barely able to stand.. in his sheepskin jacket. Effing and blinding. Had to ask him several times to cool it. Scared the kids. We had to move seats in end.
Scumbag
Logged
Message board lurker
Online
Posts: 545
SERENITY NOW! SERENITY NOW!
Re: Eston Labour Club Stabbing
«
Reply #20 on:
Today
at 03:22:28 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 02:11:12 PM
Hung himself.
Apparently it wasn't him who stabbed BJ, it was in fact his brother but Sambo took the wrap for it.
All wrong'uns tbh.
Ah was he locked up like?
Logged
RIK MAYALL
Online
Posts: 10 841
Once in every lifetime
Re: Eston Labour Club Stabbing
«
Reply #21 on:
Today
at 03:37:16 PM
It's not gone to court yet.
SB hung himself on the 27th cos his kids mother wouldn't let him see the kids apparently.
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
Login with username, password and session length
