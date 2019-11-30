Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 29, 2019, 03:45:34 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Eston Labour Club Stabbing  (Read 1451 times)
RIK MAYALL
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 841


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« on: November 30, 2019, 11:34:27 PM »
Sambo Booth has stabbed Bonny Johnny(what fucking names they are, sambo is white too)


Both fucking scrotes to be fair but still, knife crime should be a minimum 15 year stretch
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 092


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: December 01, 2019, 12:03:14 AM »
IMAGINE THE HEADLINES IN THE GAZETTE WITH THEM NAMES  lost
Logged
RIK MAYALL
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 841


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: December 01, 2019, 01:28:31 AM »
Bonny Johnny, what a fucking plumb
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
Rids
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 22 935


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: December 01, 2019, 02:08:52 AM »
Were you singing?
Logged
 as you sow, so shall you reap
MF(c) DOOM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 915



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: December 01, 2019, 09:04:45 AM »
I've just looked at facebook profiles of Sambo and his associates. What lives some people live. Makes you forget how well off you are when the highlight of someones week is getting stoned, drinking 8 cans of asda super strength and watching road wars  while having a police tag strapped to your ankle.
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 126


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: December 01, 2019, 09:49:05 AM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on December 01, 2019, 09:04:45 AM
I've just looked at facebook profiles of Sambo and his associates. What lives some people live. Makes you forget how well off you are when the highlight of someones week is getting stoned, drinking 8 cans of asda super strength and watching road wars  while having a police tag strapped to your ankle.


Where do I sign up :basil:
Logged
calamity
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 965


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: December 01, 2019, 11:02:07 AM »
If rick had posted them names without any description/explanation I guarantee certain usual suspects would have been all over this thread.

IMMIGRATION  :meltdown:

 :alf:
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 40 101


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: December 01, 2019, 11:03:21 AM »
Wee Willie is gutted he cant post on the thread now  monkey
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
calamity
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 965


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: December 01, 2019, 11:09:06 AM »
Has to be said though I was shocked seeing the clip of some of the people in Eston center, zombies at 9 o clock in the morning. Every news story out of their now seems to be drugs, knives or murders too.
Logged
Wee_Willie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 913



View Profile
« Reply #9 on: December 01, 2019, 12:16:10 PM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on December 01, 2019, 09:04:45 AM
I've just looked at facebook profiles of Sambo and his associates. What lives some people live. Makes you forget how well off you are when the highlight of someones week is getting stoned, drinking 8 cans of asda super strength and watching road wars  while having a police tag strapped to your ankle.

Welcome to the world of the underclass. It is not exclusive to Grangetown.
Logged
Wee_Willie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 913



View Profile
« Reply #10 on: December 01, 2019, 12:17:01 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on December 01, 2019, 11:03:21 AM
Wee Willie is gutted he cant post on the thread now  monkey

Job done  :like:
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 71 356

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: December 01, 2019, 12:54:41 PM »
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/im-survivor-says-stab-victim-17344879
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
nekder365
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 251


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: December 01, 2019, 03:05:29 PM »
Labour Club Sambo UB40 tribute night......On your marks get set.....GO..........
Logged
BoroPE
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 094


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: December 01, 2019, 03:54:11 PM »
Red Red Wine everywhere.  klins
Logged
RIK MAYALL
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 841


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: December 01, 2019, 04:01:11 PM »
Quote from: BoroPE on December 01, 2019, 03:54:11 PM
Red Red Wine everywhere.  klins


Red Red Claret
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
Message board lurker
*****
Online Online

Posts: 545


SERENITY NOW! SERENITY NOW!


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 02:49:16 AM »
Sambos dead now eh
Logged
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 440


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 09:38:23 AM »
What happened like?


 
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Message board lurker
*****
Online Online

Posts: 545


SERENITY NOW! SERENITY NOW!


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 10:45:36 AM »
Dunno. Just read it on Facebook last night. Only a young lad.
Logged
RIK MAYALL
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 841


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Today at 02:11:12 PM »
Hung himself.

Apparently it wasn't him who stabbed BJ, it was in fact his brother but Sambo took the wrap for it.

All wrong'uns tbh.
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
Billy Balfour
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 894



View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Today at 02:34:22 PM »
I looked on FB and the photo with 3 of them, the lad on the left is the foul mouth who used to turn up in the kids end at cup games. Nearly the full row behind us were gobby grangetowner types swearing  but got worse at cup.games.
He used to rack up barely able to stand.. in his sheepskin jacket.  Effing and blinding. Had to ask him several times to cool it. Scared the kids. We had to move seats in end.
Scumbag
Logged
Message board lurker
*****
Online Online

Posts: 545


SERENITY NOW! SERENITY NOW!


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Today at 03:22:28 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 02:11:12 PM
Hung himself.

Apparently it wasn't him who stabbed BJ, it was in fact his brother but Sambo took the wrap for it.

All wrong'uns tbh.



Ah was he locked up like?
Logged
RIK MAYALL
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 841


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Today at 03:37:16 PM »
It's not gone to court yet.

SB hung himself on the 27th cos his kids mother wouldn't let him see the kids apparently.
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 