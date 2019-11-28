Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Fat greasy porky bum  (Read 646 times)
RobShrugNichols
Guest
« on: November 28, 2019, 06:58:03 PM »
 :lids: :lids: :lids:



 :ponce:
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Posts: 15 696



« Reply #1 on: February 14, 2020, 09:09:23 PM »
 mick
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
nekder365
*****
Posts: 3 781


« Reply #2 on: February 15, 2020, 02:35:36 PM »
Tut tut tut T.M......The Mixer not Tortured Mind......Why dig up old crap posts? Your better than that fella....
Sold down the river
Scream till they hear you....
El Capitan
*****
Posts: 44 062


« Reply #3 on: February 15, 2020, 02:37:07 PM »
Wait til Rick and Monkeyman see this 
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Posts: 15 696



« Reply #4 on: February 15, 2020, 02:42:33 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on February 15, 2020, 02:37:07 PM
Wait til Rick and Monkeyman see this 

MONKEYMAN'S VERY GENTLE WITH ME !!!   :pd:
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Posts: 15 696



« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:46:39 AM »
 
Don pepe
*****
Posts: 1 264


« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:54:46 AM »
When did T.M (tedious mong) return?

Wont be long before someone upsets his fragile mental state and he fucks off for another few months
El Capitan
*****
Posts: 44 062


« Reply #7 on: Today at 08:59:11 AM »
He might have to come back with a different username after his next flounce 😂😂😂😂😂😂
CapsDave
*****
Posts: 5 493


« Reply #8 on: Today at 09:08:47 AM »
 :nige: :nige: :nige: :nige: :nige: :nige:
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
