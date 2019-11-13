Welcome,
February 28, 2020, 05:15:05 PM
The End of the World has started
Author
Topic: The End of the World has started (Read 662 times)
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Offline
Posts: 6 439
Pack o cunts
The End of the World has started
«
on:
November 13, 2019, 02:23:27 PM »
Last Chinese I'll be going into....
https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/world/plague-is-diagnosed-in-china-prompting-fears-of-an-outbreak/ar-BBWH7n6?ocid=spartanntp
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 40 531
Re: The End of the World has started
«
Reply #1 on:
November 13, 2019, 02:24:58 PM »
The end started at the beginning
TerryCochranesSocks
Online
Posts: 6 942
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: The End of the World has started
«
Reply #2 on:
November 13, 2019, 02:27:04 PM »
"Now this is not the end. It is not even the beginning of the end. But it is, perhaps, the end of the beginning."
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 11 126
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: The End of the World has started
«
Reply #3 on:
November 13, 2019, 02:43:39 PM »
And there is yer proof that TCS is Plaz and TM.
TerryCochranesSocks
Online
Posts: 6 942
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: The End of the World has started
«
Reply #4 on:
November 13, 2019, 02:57:10 PM »
Am I fuck!
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 11 126
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: The End of the World has started
«
Reply #5 on:
November 13, 2019, 03:03:43 PM »
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 72 499
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: The End of the World has started
«
Reply #6 on:
November 13, 2019, 03:26:17 PM »
IT IS FOR THAT POOR CUNT WHO GOT PETROL THROWN OVER HIM AND SET ALIGHT 👎
THE CUNT THAT DID IT WANTS THE SAME DOING TO HIM 👍😠😠😠👍
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Offline
Posts: 6 439
Pack o cunts
Re: The End of the World has started
«
Reply #7 on:
January 25, 2020, 08:34:20 PM »
Fucking told you all....
ITK
Micksgrill
Offline
Posts: 907
Re: The End of the World has started
«
Reply #8 on:
January 26, 2020, 01:12:57 AM »
Ive seen first hand what them chinks eat off the market.....no surprises when influenza generates in them lot. I'd ban the lot of em coming to us for 6 months, as ever you wont get a govt backing us lot up for fear of upsetting Johnny foreigner
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Offline
Posts: 6 439
Pack o cunts
Re: The End of the World has started
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 04:34:36 PM »
How fucking ITK was I posting this on November 13th??
We're all doomed I tell you!
(link doesn't work now like)
