Ural Quntz



Offline



Posts: 6 439



Pack o cunts





Phew thats betterPosts: 6 439Pack o cunts The End of the World has started « on: November 13, 2019, 02:23:27 PM »



https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/world/plague-is-diagnosed-in-china-prompting-fears-of-an-outbreak/ar-BBWH7n6?ocid=spartanntp



Last Chinese I'll be going into.... Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018

TerryCochranesSocks

Online



Posts: 6 942





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 6 942Pull your socks up Tel. Re: The End of the World has started « Reply #2 on: November 13, 2019, 02:27:04 PM » "Now this is not the end. It is not even the beginning of the end. But it is, perhaps, the end of the beginning." Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

LEON TROTSKY

Offline



Posts: 72 499





I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 72 499I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: The End of the World has started « Reply #6 on: November 13, 2019, 03:26:17 PM » IT IS FOR THAT POOR CUNT WHO GOT PETROL THROWN OVER HIM AND SET ALIGHT 👎



THE CUNT THAT DID IT WANTS THE SAME DOING TO HIM 👍😠😠😠👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

Ural Quntz



Offline



Posts: 6 439



Pack o cunts





Phew thats betterPosts: 6 439Pack o cunts Re: The End of the World has started « Reply #7 on: January 25, 2020, 08:34:20 PM »



ITK



Fucking told you all....ITK Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018

Micksgrill

Offline



Posts: 907





Posts: 907 Re: The End of the World has started « Reply #8 on: January 26, 2020, 01:12:57 AM » Ive seen first hand what them chinks eat off the market.....no surprises when influenza generates in them lot. I'd ban the lot of em coming to us for 6 months, as ever you wont get a govt backing us lot up for fear of upsetting Johnny foreigner Logged