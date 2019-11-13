Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: The End of the World has started  (Read 328 times)
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 6 277

Pack o cunts


« on: November 13, 2019, 02:23:27 PM »
Last Chinese I'll be going into....

https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/world/plague-is-diagnosed-in-china-prompting-fears-of-an-outbreak/ar-BBWH7n6?ocid=spartanntp

 :pd: :pd: :pd:
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
El Capitan
Posts: 40 232


« Reply #1 on: November 13, 2019, 02:24:58 PM »
The end started at the beginning  :jowo4:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 6 738


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #2 on: November 13, 2019, 02:27:04 PM »
"Now this is not the end. It is not even the beginning of the end. But it is, perhaps, the end of the beginning."
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 10 793


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #3 on: November 13, 2019, 02:43:39 PM »
And there is yer proof that TCS is Plaz and TM.



 mcl
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 6 738


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #4 on: November 13, 2019, 02:57:10 PM »
Am I fuck!

 mcl
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 10 793


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #5 on: November 13, 2019, 03:03:43 PM »
 
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 737

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #6 on: November 13, 2019, 03:26:17 PM »
IT IS FOR THAT POOR CUNT WHO GOT PETROL THROWN OVER HIM AND SET ALIGHT  👎

THE CUNT THAT DID IT WANTS THE SAME DOING TO HIM  👍😠😠😠👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 6 277

Pack o cunts


« Reply #7 on: Today at 08:34:20 PM »
Fucking told you all....

ITK

 
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
