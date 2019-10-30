Welcome,
January 07, 2020, 01:08:21 PM
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
I see Liddle has gone on holiday
Author
Topic: I see Liddle has gone on holiday (Read 640 times)
Bernie
I see Liddle has gone on holiday
«
on:
October 30, 2019, 09:35:51 AM
Certainly looks fat and bald enough to be him.......might be a foot too tall though
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7627427/Shocking-moment-drunken-British-couple-throw-punches-horrifying-fight.html
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
El Capitan
Re: I see Liddle has gone on holiday
«
Reply #1 on:
October 30, 2019, 11:30:17 AM
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
TeesvilleMonsoon
Fuck the pope
Re: I see Liddle has gone on holiday
«
Reply #2 on:
October 30, 2019, 11:59:39 AM
Who won?
Tortured_Mind
TM
Re: I see Liddle has gone on holiday 👹
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
Today at 12:22:42 AM
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 01:06:36 AM by Tortured_Mind
»
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
monkeyman
Re: I see Liddle has gone on holiday
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
Today at 12:28:00 AM
LAST YEAR FOOTAGE MUST DO BETTER
mingebag
Re: I see Liddle has gone on holiday
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
Today at 12:28:38 AM
I think you should go up the Cross when he gets back and give him a piece of your mind
What do you say Mr Bernie
Tortured_Mind
TM
Re: I see Liddle has gone on holiday 👹
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
Today at 12:31:45 AM
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 01:07:01 AM by Tortured_Mind
»
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
RedSteel
UTB
Re: I see Liddle has gone on holiday
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
Today at 08:29:33 AM
Quote from: monkeyman on
Today
at 12:28:00 AM
LAST YEAR FOOTAGE MUST DO BETTER
Bernie posted that in October
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: I see Liddle has gone on holiday
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
Today at 09:09:44 AM
IM ALWAYS ON ME JOLLIES....
GET OVER IT DAFT CUNTS 👍😎🌞
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Tortured_Mind
TM
Re: I see Liddle has gone on holiday
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
Today at 09:35:57 AM
https://www.thenorthernecho.co.uk/sport/18141883.liddle-happy-home-north-east/
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
TM
Re: I see Liddle has gone on holiday
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
Today at 10:46:40 AM
https://i.postimg.cc/9f2kv9Pm/LHH.jpg
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Jake Andrews
Re: I see Liddle has gone on holiday
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
Today at 11:14:59 AM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Today
at 10:46:40 AM
https://i.postimg.cc/9f2kv9Pm/LHH.jpg
Tortured_Mind
TM
Re: I see Liddle has gone on holiday
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
Today at 11:29:04 AM
GOD BLESS YOU !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
BoroPE
Re: I see Liddle has gone on holiday
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
Today at 11:31:36 AM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Today
at 10:46:40 AM
https://i.postimg.cc/9f2kv9Pm/LHH.jpg
RobShrugNichols
Re: I see Liddle has gone on holiday
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
Today at 12:26:32 PM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Today
at 10:46:40 AM
https://i.postimg.cc/9f2kv9Pm/LHH.jpg
calamity
Re: I see Liddle has gone on holiday
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
Today at 12:55:20 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on
Today
at 08:29:33 AM
Quote from: monkeyman on
Today
at 12:28:00 AM
LAST YEAR FOOTAGE MUST DO BETTER
Bernie posted that in October
