LUCKY DIP- I WILL PUT MY HAND INTO MY COOL BOX AND SEE WHAT FROSTY BREW I PULL OUT



BRB



OK GUYS, ITS A BOTTLE OF CHANG -



APPEARANCE: GOLDEN, LIGHT, FULL BODIED



AROMA: PEACHY, LATINO



TASTE: PISS WATER WEAK AS SHITE. NOT A FAN OF THIS PIECE OF GARBAGE, HAS NO BITE OR KICK



I'M OFF OUT DOWN THE NEWBRASKA TUTE FOR A FAWSTERS



Good idea filling your cool box with beer you hate innit?

IT WAS A MYSTERY BOX FROM BEERMOLE.COM .79.99 PER MONTH FOR A 12 PACK OF MYSTERY BREWS



I LOVE THE ADRENALINE OF PUTTING YA HAND IN AND THERES A 1 IN 100 CHANCE YA COULD GRAB A FAWSTERS. LOADS OF SHITE IN IT LIKE ESTRELLA, STELLA AND STAROPRAMAN



