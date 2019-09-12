Welcome,
Liddle towers Vs the pink ponce
Topic: Liddle towers Vs the pink ponce (Read 907 times)
RobShrugNichols
Liddle towers Vs the pink ponce
September 12, 2019, 08:31:53 AM »
Tesco forecourt dust up, remember it like it was 5 year ago, lidds wanting to bash some skull and the ponce stood up to him like a lion, lidds doesn't seem to have been the same since
Bernie
Re: Liddle towers Vs the pink ponce
September 12, 2019, 08:56:59 AM »
Good job Liddle's Mrs ordered him to get back into the car when she did (I'd do time for her
)
Otherwise they'd still be sweeping bits of little Lidsy up off the forecourt
Tortured_Mind
Re: Liddle towers Vs the pink ponce
September 12, 2019, 11:30:32 AM »
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
RobShrugNichols
Re: Liddle towers Vs the pink ponce
September 12, 2019, 02:12:06 PM »
Remember she shouted, oi Mark get back in the car I aren't cleaning them shitey pants again
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Liddle towers Vs the pink ponce
September 12, 2019, 02:33:40 PM »
THE PONCE KNOWS THE CRACK 👍
BUYS MY BEER AT THE BAR NOW 👍
WHERE THE ORIGINAL ARGUMENT WAS HE SAID I WAS SCARED OF HIM AND I ALWAYS BOUGHT HIS BEER IN THE SPORTING LODGE 👎😂😂😂👎 NOT A BAD LAD WHEN YA GET TO KNOW HIM 👍
Steve Göldby
Re: Liddle towers Vs the pink ponce
September 12, 2019, 02:36:58 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on September 12, 2019, 02:33:40 PM
THE PONCE KNOWS THE CRACK 👍
BUYS MY BEER AT THE BAR NOW 👍
WHERE THE ORIGINAL ARGUMENT WAS HE SAID I WAS SCARED OF HIM AND I ALWAYS BOUGHT HIS BEER IN THE SPORTING LODGE 👎😂😂😂👎 NOT A BAD LAD WHEN YA GET TO KNOW HIM 👍
Not to be trusted. Avoid.
LEON TROTSKY
Re: Liddle towers Vs the pink ponce
September 12, 2019, 02:44:06 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on September 12, 2019, 02:36:58 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on September 12, 2019, 02:33:40 PM
THE PONCE KNOWS THE CRACK 👍
BUYS MY BEER AT THE BAR NOW 👍
WHERE THE ORIGINAL ARGUMENT WAS HE SAID I WAS SCARED OF HIM AND I ALWAYS BOUGHT HIS BEER IN THE SPORTING LODGE 👎😂😂😂👎 NOT A BAD LAD WHEN YA GET TO KNOW HIM 👍
Not to be trusted. Avoid.
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
evilghost
Re: Liddle towers Vs the pink ponce
September 12, 2019, 05:16:32 PM »
Didnt he have lads sending him cock pics
monkeyman
Re: Liddle towers Vs the pink ponce
September 12, 2019, 09:59:30 PM »
Quote from: evilghost on September 12, 2019, 05:16:32 PM
Didnt he have lads sending him cock pics
FUCKING PINK PONCE ANOTHER BULLSHITTING CUNT
Ben G
Re: Liddle towers Vs the pink ponce
September 13, 2019, 07:38:14 AM »
Both decent lads and a million miles away from their internet persona.
I'd bum both of them.
Tortured_Mind
Re: Liddle towers Vs the pink ponce
Today
at 07:43:39 PM »
