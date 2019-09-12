THE PONCE KNOWS THE CRACK 👍



BUYS MY BEER AT THE BAR NOW 👍



WHERE THE ORIGINAL ARGUMENT WAS HE SAID I WAS SCARED OF HIM AND I ALWAYS BOUGHT HIS BEER IN THE SPORTING LODGE 👎😂😂😂👎 NOT A BAD LAD WHEN YA GET TO KNOW HIM 👍



Not to be trusted. Avoid.