LEON TROTSKY
It's all kicking off again on big bri's wife's Facebook.
THEY HAVE ALL TURNED ON JAMIE BOYLE.... I FELL OUT WITH HIM ABOUT 2 MONTHS AFTER I WROTE MY CHAPTER 👍
Funny you never mentioned it at the time
BEEP BEEP - Midget reversing - BEEP BEEP
WHY WOULD I MENTION IT.... HE IS A NO MARK LIKE YOU.... MY MATE WHO LIVES WITH DUFFYS DAUGHTER TOLD ME THE CRACK HOW BOYLE HAS LIED AND LIED TO PEOPLE REGARDING THE WRITING OF THE BOOK... HE HAS PISSED A LOT OF SERIOUS PEOPLE OFF NOT JUST DICKO AND BIG BRI.... HIS WORLD IS GONNA COME CRASHING DOWN 👍
Hang on........so the book is full of shit.....yet you claim to have written a chapter of it.
Just as i've always said then - you are full of shit little 'un
YOU ARE A MORON LAD.... NO ONE IS SAYING THE STUFF IN THE BOOK IS WRONG.... WHAT BOYLE NEVER TOLD PEOPLE IS THAT DUFFYS BROTHER AND OTHER MEMBERS OF THE FAMILY BEGGED BOYLE NOT TO WRITE IT... HOWEVER HE CONVENIENTLY FORGET TO TELL PEOPLE THIS... ME ONE INCLUDED ABOUT THIS... A LOT OF PEOPLE WHO WROTE CHAPTERS ARE FUMING AND DICKO TOLD ME IN TOWN THE OTHER DAY HIS BOOK HE IS OWED MONEY FROM BOYLE WHICH WAS TO GO TO CHARITY 👎 HE ALSO CAUSED A RIFT BETWEEN BIG BRI AND HIM.... BY POSTING SHIT ON SOCIAL MEDIA AND THEN CRYING LIKE A BABY TO OLD BILL TO GET TERRY LOCKED UP 👎 BRI AND TERRY ARE MATES AGAIN AND BOYLES FINISHED AS AN AUTHOR NOW 👍
nekder365
ABSOLUTELY SIDESPLITTING THAT GIF 🙄
Get back in my pocket baldy
#YOU DONT KNOW WHAT YA DOIN'#
#WHOSE THE BASTARD
WHOSE THE BASTARD
WHOSE THE BASTARD WITH A PHOTOSHOP SUB#
At least try to be original Bernie "shot his" Bolt...........
LEON TROTSKY
Who is this Terry Dickhead bloke that's threatening to do the author in?
HE HAS NOT THREATENED NO ONE.... JUST TELLING THE BLOKE WHAT A CUNT HE IS FOR STEPPING ON PEOPLES TOES STIRRING THE SHIT AND SPOUTING LIES... AND IF YA DONT KNOW WHO TERRY DICKO IS YA NOT A BORO LAD 👎
Tbh i quite like Dicko he is barmy but a good laugh
HE IS... BUT HE CAN BE A RIGHT NASTY PEICE OF WORK.... SEEN HIM HIT LADS OVER THE HEADS WITH STOOLS WHEN HE WAS THE OWNER OF THE STEAM PACKET 👎
LEON TROTSKY
Who is this Terry Dickhead bloke that's threatening to do the author in?
HE HAS NOT THREATENED NO ONE.... JUST TELLING THE BLOKE WHAT A CUNT HE IS FOR STEPPING ON PEOPLES TOES STIRRING THE SHIT AND SPOUTING LIES... AND IF YA DONT KNOW WHO TERRY DICKO IS YA NOT A BORO LAD 👎
Most people will never have heard of him. Same as 95% had no idea who Lee Duffy was till the Gazette started writing about him every other day.
YOU ARE ONE STUPID CUNT IF YOU BELIEVE THAT 👎
ARE YOU SURE YER FROM BORO 👎
🤡🤡🤡
V6
Who is this Terry Dickhead bloke that's threatening to do the author in?
HE HAS NOT THREATENED NO ONE.... JUST TELLING THE BLOKE WHAT A CUNT HE IS FOR STEPPING ON PEOPLES TOES STIRRING THE SHIT AND SPOUTING LIES... AND IF YA DONT KNOW WHO TERRY DICKO IS YA NOT A BORO LAD 👎
seen him smash a lads legs to pieces as well when he was off his head the next day he went to the hospital with a wad full of cash for him.
don't really know him but been in his company lots of times and he is related to my daughters other side of the family
Tbh i quite like Dicko he is barmy but a good laugh
HE IS... BUT HE CAN BE A RIGHT NASTY PEICE OF WORK.... SEEN HIM HIT LADS OVER THE HEADS WITH STOOLS WHEN HE WAS THE OWNER OF THE STEAM PACKET 👎
LEON TROTSKY
Who is this Terry Dickhead bloke that's threatening to do the author in?
HE HAS NOT THREATENED NO ONE.... JUST TELLING THE BLOKE WHAT A CUNT HE IS FOR STEPPING ON PEOPLES TOES STIRRING THE SHIT AND SPOUTING LIES... AND IF YA DONT KNOW WHO TERRY DICKO IS YA NOT A BORO LAD 👎
seen him smash a lads legs to pieces as well when he was off his head the next day he went to the hospital with a wad full of cash for him.
don't really know him but been in his company lots of times and he is related to my daughters other side of the family
Tbh i quite like Dicko he is barmy but a good laugh
HE IS... BUT HE CAN BE A RIGHT NASTY PEICE OF WORK.... SEEN HIM HIT LADS OVER THE HEADS WITH STOOLS WHEN HE WAS THE OWNER OF THE STEAM PACKET 👎
I'VE HAD A DRINK IN TOWN REGULAR WITH HIM OVER THE YEARS BUT HE IS A LOOSE CANNON LIKE OTHER LADS IVE DRANK WITH LIKE JOHN GRAHAM.....YOU DON'T WANNA GET ON THE WRONG SIDE OF THESE PEOPLE?.... DON'T EVEN MENTION LEE LEE OR CHARLO TYERS COZ THERE EVEN WORSE.... I SEE EM COMING NOW I HEAD IN THE OTHER DIRECTION 👍👍👍
