LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 76 816



I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......





Posts: 76 816I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY...... Re: This Whole Of The Moon lark « Reply #100 on: Yesterday at 11:02:03 AM » Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 10:54:19 AM Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 10:51:29 AM Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 10:43:36 AM Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on October 05, 2020, 08:27:12 PM Quote from: Message board lurker on October 05, 2020, 07:39:41 PM It's all kicking off again on big bri's wife's Facebook.



THEY HAVE ALL TURNED ON JAMIE BOYLE.... I FELL OUT WITH HIM ABOUT 2 MONTHS AFTER I WROTE MY CHAPTER 👍



THEY HAVE ALL TURNED ON JAMIE BOYLE....

Funny you never mentioned it at the time



BEEP BEEP - Midget reversing - BEEP BEEP

Funny you never mentioned it at the timeBEEP BEEP - Midget reversing - BEEP BEEP





WHY WOULD I MENTION IT.... HE IS A NO MARK LIKE YOU.... MY MATE WHO LIVES WITH DUFFYS DAUGHTER TOLD ME THE CRACK HOW BOYLE HAS LIED AND LIED TO PEOPLE REGARDING THE WRITING OF THE BOOK... HE HAS PISSED A LOT OF SERIOUS PEOPLE OFF NOT JUST DICKO AND BIG BRI.... HIS WORLD IS GONNA COME CRASHING DOWN 👍

WHY WOULD I MENTION IT.... HE IS A NO MARK LIKE YOU.... MY MATE WHO LIVES WITH DUFFYS DAUGHTER TOLD ME THE CRACK HOW BOYLE HAS LIED AND LIED TO PEOPLE REGARDING THE WRITING OF THE BOOK... HE HAS PISSED A LOT OF SERIOUS PEOPLE OFF NOT JUST DICKO AND BIG BRI.... HIS WORLD IS GONNA COME CRASHING DOWN 👍



Hang on........so the book is full of shit.....yet you claim to have written a chapter of it.



Just as i've always said then - you are full of shit little 'un





Hang on........so the book is full of shit.....yet you claim to have written a chapter of it.Just as i've always said then - you are full of shit little 'un



YOU ARE A MORON LAD.... NO ONE IS SAYING THE STUFF IN THE BOOK IS WRONG.... WHAT BOYLE NEVER TOLD PEOPLE IS THAT DUFFYS BROTHER AND OTHER MEMBERS OF THE FAMILY BEGGED BOYLE NOT TO WRITE IT... HOWEVER HE CONVENIENTLY FORGET TO TELL PEOPLE THIS... ME ONE INCLUDED ABOUT THIS... A LOT OF PEOPLE WHO WROTE CHAPTERS ARE FUMING AND DICKO TOLD ME IN TOWN THE OTHER DAY HIS BOOK HE IS OWED MONEY FROM BOYLE WHICH WAS TO GO TO CHARITY 👎 HE ALSO CAUSED A RIFT BETWEEN BIG BRI AND HIM.... BY POSTING SHIT ON SOCIAL MEDIA AND THEN CRYING LIKE A BABY TO OLD BILL TO GET TERRY LOCKED UP 👎 BRI AND TERRY ARE MATES AGAIN AND BOYLES FINISHED AS AN AUTHOR NOW 👍 YOU ARE A MORON LAD.... NO ONE IS SAYING THE STUFF IN THE BOOK IS WRONG.... WHAT BOYLE NEVER TOLD PEOPLE IS THAT DUFFYS BROTHER AND OTHER MEMBERS OF THE FAMILY BEGGED BOYLE NOT TO WRITE IT... HOWEVER HE CONVENIENTLY FORGET TO TELL PEOPLE THIS... ME ONE INCLUDED ABOUT THIS... A LOT OF PEOPLE WHO WROTE CHAPTERS ARE FUMING AND DICKO TOLD ME IN TOWN THE OTHER DAY HIS BOOK HE IS OWED MONEY FROM BOYLE WHICH WAS TO GO TO CHARITY 👎 HE ALSO CAUSED A RIFT BETWEEN BIG BRI AND HIM.... BY POSTING SHIT ON SOCIAL MEDIA AND THEN CRYING LIKE A BABY TO OLD BILL TO GET TERRY LOCKED UP 👎 BRI AND TERRY ARE MATES AGAIN AND BOYLES FINISHED AS AN AUTHOR NOW 👍 Logged PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊