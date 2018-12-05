Market Mogga

Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 24, 2020, 01:52:24 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Market Mogga  (Read 843 times)
BoroPE
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 200


View Profile
« on: December 05, 2018, 05:46:24 PM »
Alive and kicking having a tab outside William Hill this afternoon.  :like:
Logged
Minge
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 384

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: December 05, 2018, 08:08:45 PM »
Guarantee it wasnt s one hed bought, the scruffy down and out thick cunt
« Last Edit: December 06, 2018, 08:10:58 AM by Minge » Logged
BoroPE
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 200


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: December 05, 2018, 11:22:39 PM »
Haha i know Tortured Mind gets worried about him now and then. 
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 672



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: December 06, 2018, 01:50:11 AM »
DON'T DRAG ME INTO THIS !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Minge
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 384

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: December 06, 2018, 08:18:01 AM »
He used to just hang around when we all played football , never just fuck off .
Was a fucking pest to be honest .
Wed won this big five a side competition, teams from all over Cleveland , he was there watching and annoying everyone, how he never got filled in I dunno  lost
We got the trophy etc.. and the daft cunt was in the pictures as if he was a player  :wanker:
No time for the waster
Logged
BoroPE
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 200


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: December 06, 2018, 10:05:21 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on December 06, 2018, 01:50:11 AM
DON'T DRAG ME INTO THIS !!!



Tried to get his photo for you TM but he kept looking over. 
Logged
RedSteel
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 196

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: December 06, 2018, 10:15:18 AM »
Could TM be Market Mogga, some of the pics are too good for my liking. The one where he's stood in the doorway of the bookies looks a bit planned to me. 'Ere mate, tak a picture of me as I come through the door will ye '

 
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 672



View Profile
« Reply #7 on: December 06, 2018, 10:25:47 AM »
Quote from: BoroPE on December 06, 2018, 10:05:21 AM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on December 06, 2018, 01:50:11 AM
DON'T DRAG ME INTO THIS !!!



Tried to get his photo for you TM but he kept looking over. 

IT'S THE THOUGHT THAT COUNTS !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Dwight Teaandtelly
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 550


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: December 06, 2018, 10:26:11 AM »
Quote from: Minge on December 06, 2018, 08:18:01 AM
He used to just hang around when we all played football , never just fuck off .
Was a fucking pest to be honest .
Wed won this big five a side competition, teams from all over Cleveland , he was there watching and annoying everyone, how he never got filled in I dunno  lost
We got the trophy etc.. and the daft cunt was in the pictures as if he was a player  :wanker:
No time for the waster

 rava rava rava
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 672



View Profile
« Reply #9 on: December 06, 2018, 10:28:01 AM »
HAVEN'T SEEN THE FRUIT FOR A WHILE.

HE'S LIKE AN EFFEMINATE MORE UP MARKET MARKET MOGGA. WEARS SNAZZY SPECS.

ONLY THE BEST FOR THE FRUIT !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 672



View Profile
« Reply #10 on: December 06, 2018, 10:32:59 AM »
« Last Edit: December 06, 2018, 10:34:39 AM by Tortured_Mind » Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 636


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: December 06, 2018, 11:06:13 AM »
 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 672



View Profile
« Reply #12 on: December 06, 2018, 12:17:21 PM »
                                                                                                      oleary
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 672



View Profile
« Reply #13 on: December 06, 2018, 12:27:50 PM »


https://i.postimg.cc/wxsQJDwn/MMMM.jpg 
« Last Edit: December 06, 2018, 12:35:18 PM by Tortured_Mind » Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 636


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: December 06, 2018, 12:35:15 PM »
He has quite a limited selection doesnt he!
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 672



View Profile
« Reply #15 on: December 06, 2018, 12:40:26 PM »
ALL THE AFRICANS HAVE BEEN STRIPPING THE SHELVES !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Jake Andrews
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 542



View Profile
« Reply #16 on: December 06, 2018, 12:50:50 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on December 06, 2018, 12:27:50 PM


https://i.postimg.cc/wxsQJDwn/MMMM.jpg 



charles    monkey    monkey
Logged
towz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 714


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: December 06, 2018, 03:15:16 PM »
Quote from: Jake Andrews on December 06, 2018, 12:50:50 PM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on December 06, 2018, 12:27:50 PM


https://i.postimg.cc/wxsQJDwn/MMMM.jpg 



charles    monkey    monkey

 jc
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 13 223



View Profile
« Reply #18 on: December 06, 2018, 03:30:42 PM »
He looks like Hugh Dennis (with AIDS).
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
Minge
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 384

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: December 06, 2018, 06:07:35 PM »
Teeth like a row of bombed house's  souey
Logged
BigNasty
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 082

Be consistent you hypocritical fuckwits.


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: December 06, 2018, 07:05:55 PM »
Quote from: Minge on December 06, 2018, 08:18:01 AM
He used to just hang around when we all played football , never just fuck off .
Was a fucking pest to be honest .
Wed won this big five a side competition, teams from all over Cleveland , he was there watching and annoying everyone, how he never got filled in I dunno  lost
We got the trophy etc.. and the daft cunt was in the pictures as if he was a player  :wanker:
No time for the waster

Ditty Fielden has always been a scrounger.
His brother got jail earlier this year for being a nonce. :unlike:
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 672



View Profile
« Reply #21 on: December 06, 2018, 07:36:49 PM »
THE FRUIT ??? !!!   
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 672



View Profile
« Reply #22 on: December 06, 2018, 07:43:11 PM »
IS THIS HIM ??? DOESN'T LOOK LIKE THE FRUIT TO ME UNLESS HE'S AGED BADLY !!!

PERHAPS HE HAS MORE THAN ONE BROTHER ???  !!!   

https://www.thenorthernecho.co.uk/news/16397172.stockton-man-jailed-for-40-months-for-sexual-assault/
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 