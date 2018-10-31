Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Greatest ComeOnBoro flounce of all time  (Read 8114 times)
Pile
« Reply #100 on: October 31, 2018, 12:04:07 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on October 30, 2018, 10:13:30 PM
Quote from: Pile on October 30, 2018, 10:05:30 PM
Quote from: Jake Andrews on October 30, 2018, 02:07:22 PM
Quote from: Steechve Boalsie on October 30, 2018, 02:01:50 PM
Quote from: Jake Andrews on October 30, 2018, 01:49:48 PM
Linny is surely now in flounce territory the daft fanny.



cry    lost    oleary


Not heard of that prison  :pd:


Didn't you have a short stay a few months back.


   mick    monkey
The stats rocketed when he was away. 

I think he did a few months for deceit. More than likely he got an injunction out, so as not to upset his mummy and moggie. 
charles
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
King of the North
Duckyfuzz


« Reply #101 on: April 06, 2020, 09:48:19 PM »
 :meltdown:

 :meltdown:
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #102 on: April 06, 2020, 09:56:53 PM »
Pile is doing a good job of staying away.

Robbso posted he was off so i'd take that as a flounce rather than a disappearing act  mcl
Glory Glory Man United
CapsDave
« Reply #103 on: April 06, 2020, 10:01:12 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on October 25, 2018, 06:47:59 PM
Quote from: coulbyboro. on October 25, 2018, 06:46:56 PM
Crocket is a funny fucker, charles
the only one to flounce ON to a board. :mido:

Reverse flounce.

Poor lad just gets everything wrong...  charles

Quote from: Steve Göldby on October 25, 2018, 02:04:54 PM
Quote from: coulbyboro. on October 25, 2018, 12:17:17 PM
What gets me is why they ask for their account to be deleted. Just don't post you weak willed cunts.  monkey

Attention seeking snowflakes who need 'safe spaces'.  :tp2:

Fucking great thread this!

COB used to be brilliant didnt it?
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Tortured_Mind
« Reply #104 on: April 06, 2020, 10:07:53 PM »
THE NIGHT SHIFT'S CLOCKED ON !!!   
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Artois
« Reply #105 on: April 06, 2020, 10:11:06 PM »
 mick
CapsDave
« Reply #106 on: April 06, 2020, 10:15:18 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on April 06, 2020, 10:07:53 PM
THE NIGHT SHIFT'S CLOCKED ON !!!   

Leave me RIGHT out of this!
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Tortured_Mind
« Reply #107 on: April 06, 2020, 10:20:50 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on April 06, 2020, 10:15:18 PM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on April 06, 2020, 10:07:53 PM
THE NIGHT SHIFT'S CLOCKED ON !!!   

Leave me RIGHT out of this!

NOT YOU . . . YOU'RE IN !!!    jc
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
King of the North
Duckyfuzz


« Reply #108 on: April 07, 2020, 06:56:48 AM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on April 06, 2020, 09:56:53 PM
Pile is doing a good job of staying away.

Robbso posted he was off so i'd take that as a flounce rather than a disappearing act  mcl


Two very good posters on here.
Bernie
« Reply #109 on: April 07, 2020, 11:09:09 AM »
Quote from: daftjim on October 26, 2018, 08:32:30 AM
As much as I hated his politics mad_mick is the most missed on here.
Fucking mental and his photography and fish shit were fascinating
The author of some top craic, the peddly bike race against the ponce was hilarious.

Who remembers the waspycopter ???
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


« Reply #110 on: April 07, 2020, 12:19:50 PM »
Who was Newport?

Nutjob he was

 monkey
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
RUBBERY RUBBERFACE
I AM THE COB SHEPHERD. COME ON HOME LADS


« Reply #111 on: April 10, 2020, 05:31:38 AM »
THAT DAFCUNT JAKE PEST FLOUNCED LIKE A BITCH AFTER HE CALLED THE COPS ON THIS SITE :wanker:

NO SHOCK HIS WIFE LEFT HIM CRYING ON HIS DOORSTEP AFTER THAT cry cry

WONDER HOW HES COPING ON HIS OWN IN ISOLATION. STEELY LAD MIGHT LET US KNOW :pd:
CapsDave
« Reply #112 on: Today at 08:54:21 PM »
Reverse flounce  jc
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
