August 02, 2020, 09:26:05 PM
Greatest ComeOnBoro flounce of all time
Author
Topic: Greatest ComeOnBoro flounce of all time (Read 8114 times)
Pile
Online
Posts: 40 405
Re: Greatest ComeOnBoro flounce of all time
«
Reply #100 on:
October 31, 2018, 12:04:07 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on October 30, 2018, 10:13:30 PM
Quote from: Pile on October 30, 2018, 10:05:30 PM
Quote from: Jake Andrews on October 30, 2018, 02:07:22 PM
Quote from: Steechve Boalsie on October 30, 2018, 02:01:50 PM
Quote from: Jake Andrews on October 30, 2018, 01:49:48 PM
Linny is surely now in
flounce territory
the daft fanny.
Not heard of that prison
Didn't you have a short stay a few months back.
The stats rocketed when he was away.
I think he did a few months for deceit. More than likely he got an injunction out, so as not to upset his mummy and moggie.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
King of the North
Offline
Posts: 1 441
Duckyfuzz
Re: Greatest ComeOnBoro flounce of all time
«
Reply #101 on:
April 06, 2020, 09:48:19 PM »
Logged
RIK MAYALL
Offline
Posts: 11 942
Once in every lifetime
Re: Greatest ComeOnBoro flounce of all time
«
Reply #102 on:
April 06, 2020, 09:56:53 PM »
Pile is doing a good job of staying away.
Robbso posted he was off so i'd take that as a flounce rather than a disappearing act
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
CapsDave
Online
Posts: 5 096
Re: Greatest ComeOnBoro flounce of all time
«
Reply #103 on:
April 06, 2020, 10:01:12 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on October 25, 2018, 06:47:59 PM
Quote from: coulbyboro. on October 25, 2018, 06:46:56 PM
Crocket is a funny fucker,
the only one to flounce ON to a board.
Reverse flounce.
Poor lad just gets everything wrong...
Quote from: Steve Göldby on October 25, 2018, 02:04:54 PM
Quote from: coulbyboro. on October 25, 2018, 12:17:17 PM
What gets me is why they ask for their account to be deleted. Just don't post you weak willed cunts.
Attention seeking snowflakes who need 'safe spaces'.
Fucking great thread this!
COB used to be brilliant didnt it?
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
Offline
Posts: 15 885
Re: Greatest ComeOnBoro flounce of all time
«
Reply #104 on:
April 06, 2020, 10:07:53 PM »
THE NIGHT SHIFT'S CLOCKED ON !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Artois
Offline
Posts: 262
Re: Greatest ComeOnBoro flounce of all time
«
Reply #105 on:
April 06, 2020, 10:11:06 PM »
Logged
CapsDave
Online
Posts: 5 096
Re: Greatest ComeOnBoro flounce of all time
«
Reply #106 on:
April 06, 2020, 10:15:18 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on April 06, 2020, 10:07:53 PM
THE NIGHT SHIFT'S CLOCKED ON !!!
Leave me
RIGHT
out of this!
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
Offline
Posts: 15 885
Re: Greatest ComeOnBoro flounce of all time
«
Reply #107 on:
April 06, 2020, 10:20:50 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on April 06, 2020, 10:15:18 PM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on April 06, 2020, 10:07:53 PM
THE NIGHT SHIFT'S CLOCKED ON !!!
Leave me
RIGHT
out of this!
NOT YOU . . . YOU'RE IN !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
King of the North
Offline
Posts: 1 441
Duckyfuzz
Re: Greatest ComeOnBoro flounce of all time
«
Reply #108 on:
April 07, 2020, 06:56:48 AM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on April 06, 2020, 09:56:53 PM
Pile is doing a good job of staying away.
Robbso posted he was off so i'd take that as a flounce rather than a disappearing act
Two very good posters on here.
Logged
Bernie
Online
Posts: 5 492
Re: Greatest ComeOnBoro flounce of all time
«
Reply #109 on:
April 07, 2020, 11:09:09 AM »
Quote from: daftjim on October 26, 2018, 08:32:30 AM
As much as I hated his politics mad_mick is the most missed on here.
Fucking mental and his photography and fish shit were fascinating
The author of some top craic, the peddly bike race against the ponce was hilarious.
Who remembers the waspycopter ???
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Offline
Posts: 7 138
Pack o cunts
Re: Greatest ComeOnBoro flounce of all time
«
Reply #110 on:
April 07, 2020, 12:19:50 PM »
Who was Newport?
Nutjob he was
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
RUBBERY RUBBERFACE
Offline
Posts: 661
I AM THE COB SHEPHERD. COME ON HOME LADS
Re: Greatest ComeOnBoro flounce of all time
«
Reply #111 on:
April 10, 2020, 05:31:38 AM »
THAT DAFCUNT JAKE PEST FLOUNCED LIKE A BITCH AFTER HE CALLED THE COPS ON THIS SITE
NO SHOCK HIS WIFE LEFT HIM CRYING ON HIS DOORSTEP AFTER THAT
WONDER HOW HES COPING ON HIS OWN IN ISOLATION. STEELY LAD MIGHT LET US KNOW
Logged
CapsDave
Online
Posts: 5 096
Re: Greatest ComeOnBoro flounce of all time
«
Reply #112 on:
Today
at 08:54:21 PM »
Reverse flounce
Logged
