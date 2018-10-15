Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 08, 2020, 07:18:52 PM
Author Topic: Takeaways on Linthorpe Road  (Read 1136 times)
Erimus44
« on: October 15, 2018, 01:41:00 AM »
Funny how when they get shut down they pop up a few weeks/months later with a new name.

Wire wool found in the wraps bought from Chunki Chicken. Shuts down and pops up as Grill Inn.

Big Bite Pizzeria was closed by Environmental Health at the beginning of September and is now Pizza Planet.

Steboro
« Reply #1 on: October 15, 2018, 04:01:24 AM »
As long as people use them they will always remain. 

Fucking shitholes.
RedSteel
« Reply #2 on: October 15, 2018, 09:30:39 AM »
Quote from: Steboro on October 15, 2018, 04:01:24 AM
As long as people use them they will always remain. 

Fucking shitholes.

Be open regardless. I bet the majority on that road show massive profits 
boro-bob
« Reply #3 on: October 15, 2018, 09:58:35 AM »
Cowboy companies changing their name, this does annoy me.
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
« Reply #4 on: October 15, 2018, 10:26:14 AM »
How many do you reckon are a front for something else?

On Acton High Street in London, pretty much all of them are. 
Rids
« Reply #5 on: October 15, 2018, 10:28:05 AM »
Handy for buying gear then steve?
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #6 on: October 15, 2018, 11:32:43 AM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on October 15, 2018, 10:26:14 AM
How many do you reckon are a front for something else?

On Acton High Street in London, pretty much all of them are. 
What for,money laundering,drugs, people smuggling.
RedSteel
« Reply #7 on: October 15, 2018, 11:45:03 AM »
Quote from: coulbyboro. on October 15, 2018, 11:32:43 AM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on October 15, 2018, 10:26:14 AM
How many do you reckon are a front for something else?

On Acton High Street in London, pretty much all of them are. 
What for,money laundering,drugs, people smuggling.

Be for anything and everything illegal Coulby. It's what i would do if i was bent  :matty:
RIK MAYALL
« Reply #8 on: October 15, 2018, 11:46:45 AM »
probably child prostitution
Wee_Willie
« Reply #9 on: October 15, 2018, 12:57:01 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on October 15, 2018, 10:26:14 AM
How many do you reckon are a front for something else?

On Acton High Street in London, pretty much all of them are. 

Ditto mobile phone repair shops. You dont need every other shop on Linthorpe Rd to provide the same service. Absolute front for other tax free activities.
Keef69er
« Reply #10 on: October 15, 2018, 01:07:45 PM »
Used to work for the company side of british gas a dealt with shops on linthorpe rd usually 5 owners..go into debt or shut down..dont pay then owner goes from Mr A Ali to Mr B Ali and this goes on..a well known clothes shop owed about 10k closed the account and moved a few doors down 
Erimus44
« Reply #11 on: October 16, 2018, 01:51:38 AM »
Quote from: pussy galore on October 15, 2018, 11:46:45 AM
probably child prostitution

The kids go in the kebabs.  klins

"The prosecution alleged that the men had discussed disposing of her body by putting it in kebabs sold from the fast food outlet"
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Disappearance_of_Charlene_Downes
El Capitan
« Reply #12 on: October 16, 2018, 02:33:10 AM »
Quote from: pussy galore on October 15, 2018, 11:46:45 AM
probably child prostitution

Yeah.... probably.......
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #13 on: October 16, 2018, 06:27:13 AM »
Quote from: Steechve Boalsie on October 16, 2018, 02:33:10 AM
Quote from: pussy galore on October 15, 2018, 11:46:45 AM
probably child prostitution

Yeah.... probably.......
Cleveland police failings over child exploitation are to be revealed soon I believe so we'll find out whether the allegations are unfounded.Not surprised to see your usual underhand comments whenever criticism is aimed at a certain section of the "community ".
Erimus44
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 08:29:21 PM »
Hahah. How long before he opens up another kebab shop within 50m of the last? :basil:

https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/dirty-takeaway-owner-used-just-17708809
monkeyman
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 08:35:55 PM »
Quote from: Erimus44 on Yesterday at 08:29:21 PM
Hahah. How long before he opens up another kebab shop within 50m of the last? :basil:

https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/dirty-takeaway-owner-used-just-17708809
FUCKING DIRTY CUNT WANTS JAILING
El Capitan
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 08:37:00 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on October 15, 2018, 12:57:01 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on October 15, 2018, 10:26:14 AM
How many do you reckon are a front for something else?

On Acton High Street in London, pretty much all of them are. 

Ditto mobile phone repair shops. You dont need every other shop on Linthorpe Rd to provide the same service. Absolute front for other tax free activities.


Every single person in Boro has a mobile phone... Surprised there arent more than 2 repair shops on Linthorpe Road.


Ive used them 4 times myself. Even my luddite parents have used one in Guisborough half a dozen times




Re: takeaways. They wont make anyone rich, but they provide a solid income. Used to cook do the books for a few back in the day
Bobupanddown
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 08:43:43 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on October 15, 2018, 10:26:14 AM
How many do you reckon are a front for something else?

On Acton High Street in London, pretty much all of them are. 

Most.

All the drug and crime money gets cleaned through them.
monkeyman
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 10:30:16 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 08:37:00 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on October 15, 2018, 12:57:01 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on October 15, 2018, 10:26:14 AM
How many do you reckon are a front for something else?

On Acton High Street in London, pretty much all of them are. 

Ditto mobile phone repair shops. You dont need every other shop on Linthorpe Rd to provide the same service. Absolute front for other tax free activities.


Every single person in Boro has a mobile phone... Surprised there arent more than 2 repair shops on Linthorpe Road.


Ive used them 4 times myself. Even my luddite parents have used one in Guisborough half a dozen times




Re: takeaways. They wont make anyone rich, but they provide a solid income. Used to cook do the books for a few back in the day
Alberto Bongaloid
« Reply #19 on: Today at 05:00:31 AM »
You could say the same about taxi companies as well. Handy for doing covert drugs runs to Manchester.
My mate got in one once and didnt turn up to meet me. He arrived about 3 hours later after spending the time smoking weed with the driver!
RIK MAYALL
« Reply #20 on: Today at 02:25:24 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 08:37:00 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on October 15, 2018, 12:57:01 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on October 15, 2018, 10:26:14 AM
How many do you reckon are a front for something else?

On Acton High Street in London, pretty much all of them are. 

Ditto mobile phone repair shops. You dont need every other shop on Linthorpe Rd to provide the same service. Absolute front for other tax free activities.


Every single person in Boro has a mobile phone... Surprised there arent more than 2 repair shops on Linthorpe Road.


Ive used them 4 times myself. Even my luddite parents have used one in Guisborough half a dozen times




Re: takeaways. They wont make anyone rich, but they provide a solid income. Used to cook do the books for a few back in the day


Takeaways won't make anyone rich?

On what planet?


We did a lot of renovation work at the owner of Mama's Pizza Shop in Darkend about 18 years back(green lane) . His house was like a mini mansion, twin curved stair cases, the works. He cut not costs on the work we were doing. Kitchen tops were marble, sinks were ceramic, underfloor heating in every room, marble walls and fittings in the bathroom, you name it we rigged it out in.

My mate Sharif who owned the greekies down Bolckow Road G'Town was extremely well off. He bought his son a family home in Oz.

The bloke who owns Bianco's in Normanby is another with a huge bank balance.

The markup on food is ridiculous. It's definitely the business to be in.
El Capitan
« Reply #21 on: Today at 02:28:04 PM »
Thats all the drugs money  mcl
CapsDave
« Reply #22 on: Today at 02:41:44 PM »
Ooooh Ceramic sinks
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #23 on: Today at 03:17:20 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 02:25:24 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 08:37:00 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on October 15, 2018, 12:57:01 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on October 15, 2018, 10:26:14 AM
How many do you reckon are a front for something else?

On Acton High Street in London, pretty much all of them are. 

Ditto mobile phone repair shops. You dont need every other shop on Linthorpe Rd to provide the same service. Absolute front for other tax free activities.


Every single person in Boro has a mobile phone... Surprised there arent more than 2 repair shops on Linthorpe Road.


Ive used them 4 times myself. Even my luddite parents have used one in Guisborough half a dozen times




Re: takeaways. They wont make anyone rich, but they provide a solid income. Used to cook do the books for a few back in the day


Takeaways won't make anyone rich?

On what planet?


We did a lot of renovation work at the owner of Mama's Pizza Shop in Darkend about 18 years back(green lane) . His house was like a mini mansion, twin curved stair cases, the works. He cut not costs on the work we were doing. Kitchen tops were marble, sinks were ceramic, underfloor heating in every room, marble walls and fittings in the bathroom, you name it we rigged it out in.

My mate Sharif who owned the greekies down Bolckow Road G'Town was extremely well off. He bought his son a family home in Oz.

The bloke who owns Bianco's in Normanby is another with a huge bank balance.

The markup on food is ridiculous. It's definitely the business to be in.


If can get a the trade, off here is about six in eston square alone, how do they all run at a profit.
El Capitan
« Reply #24 on: Today at 03:19:28 PM »
Because Boro is full of lazy fat cunts who use JustEat every night  monkey
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #25 on: Today at 03:26:28 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 03:19:28 PM
Because Boro is full of lazy fat cunts who use JustEat every night  monkey
On speed dial, :chrisk:
Do make you wonder though.
RIK MAYALL
« Reply #26 on: Today at 04:36:38 PM »
Coulby, there's 30 takeaways in the TS6 area alone, 12 of those in Eston Square.

31 if you add MacDonalds.
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #27 on: Today at 04:49:46 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 04:36:38 PM
Coulby, there's 30 takeaways in the TS6 area alone, 12 of those in Eston Square.

31 if you add MacDonalds.
Exactly my point,its not sustainable,how do they make money.
RIK MAYALL
« Reply #28 on: Today at 05:02:17 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 04:49:46 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 04:36:38 PM
Coulby, there's 30 takeaways in the TS6 area alone, 12 of those in Eston Square.

31 if you add MacDonalds.
Exactly my point,its not sustainable,how do they make money.

JUST SAY NO!!
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #29 on: Today at 05:14:56 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 05:02:17 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 04:49:46 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 04:36:38 PM
Coulby, there's 30 takeaways in the TS6 area alone, 12 of those in Eston Square.

31 if you add MacDonalds.
Exactly my point,its not sustainable,how do they make money.

JUST SAY NO!!


They cant ALL be fronts for persians , there are more takeaways than addicts.Never use them or the taxis if I can help it.
RIK MAYALL
« Reply #30 on: Today at 05:19:57 PM »
child prostitution.

look at rotherham, rochdale etc
Micksgrill
« Reply #31 on: Today at 07:07:03 PM »
Just remember every % in the pound spent in yheee take aasts goes to a zakit tax to promote the influence of Islam in the world.  You have been warned so read up about it. 

Don't worry though as town will save us westerners from Islamic influence
