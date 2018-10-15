Erimus44

Wire wool found in the wraps bought from Chunki Chicken. Shuts down and pops up as Grill Inn.



Big Bite Pizzeria was closed by Environmental Health at the beginning of September and is now Pizza Planet.



Used to work for the company side of british gas a dealt with shops on linthorpe rd usually 5 owners..go into debt or shut down..dont pay then owner goes from Mr A Ali to Mr B Ali and this goes on..a well known clothes shop owed about 10k closed the account and moved a few doors down

Every single person in Boro has a mobile phone... Surprised there arent more than 2 repair shops on Linthorpe Road.





Ive used them 4 times myself. Even my luddite parents have used one in Guisborough half a dozen times









You could say the same about taxi companies as well. Handy for doing covert drugs runs to Manchester.

My mate got in one once and didnt turn up to meet me. He arrived about 3 hours later after spending the time smoking weed with the driver!

Every single person in Boro has a mobile phone... Surprised there arent more than 2 repair shops on Linthorpe Road.





Ive used them 4 times myself. Even my luddite parents have used one in Guisborough half a dozen times









Re: takeaways. They wont make anyone rich, but they provide a solid income. Used to cook do the books for a few back in the day

Takeaways won't make anyone rich?



On what planet?





We did a lot of renovation work at the owner of Mama's Pizza Shop in Darkend about 18 years back(green lane) . His house was like a mini mansion, twin curved stair cases, the works. He cut not costs on the work we were doing. Kitchen tops were marble, sinks were ceramic, underfloor heating in every room, marble walls and fittings in the bathroom, you name it we rigged it out in.



My mate Sharif who owned the greekies down Bolckow Road G'Town was extremely well off. He bought his son a family home in Oz.



The bloke who owns Bianco's in Normanby is another with a huge bank balance.



The markup on food is ridiculous. It's definitely the business to be in.



Coulby, there's 30 takeaways in the TS6 area alone, 12 of those in Eston Square.

31 if you add MacDonalds.



child prostitution.

look at rotherham, rochdale etc



