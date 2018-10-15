|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
El Capitan
|
How many do you reckon are a front for something else?
On Acton High Street in London, pretty much all of them are.
Ditto mobile phone repair shops. You dont need every other shop on Linthorpe Rd to provide the same service. Absolute front for other tax free activities.
Every single person in Boro has a mobile phone... Surprised there arent more than 2 repair shops on Linthorpe Road.
Ive used them 4 times myself. Even my luddite parents have used one in Guisborough half a dozen times
Re: takeaways. They wont make anyone rich, but they provide a solid income. Used to
cook
do the books for a few back in the day
|
|
|
|
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
|
|
|
|
monkeyman
|
How many do you reckon are a front for something else?
On Acton High Street in London, pretty much all of them are.
Ditto mobile phone repair shops. You dont need every other shop on Linthorpe Rd to provide the same service. Absolute front for other tax free activities.
Every single person in Boro has a mobile phone... Surprised there arent more than 2 repair shops on Linthorpe Road.
Ive used them 4 times myself. Even my luddite parents have used one in Guisborough half a dozen times
Re: takeaways. They wont make anyone rich, but they provide a solid income. Used to
cook
do the books for a few back in the day
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
RIK MAYALL
|
How many do you reckon are a front for something else?
On Acton High Street in London, pretty much all of them are.
Ditto mobile phone repair shops. You dont need every other shop on Linthorpe Rd to provide the same service. Absolute front for other tax free activities.
Every single person in Boro has a mobile phone... Surprised there arent more than 2 repair shops on Linthorpe Road.
Ive used them 4 times myself. Even my luddite parents have used one in Guisborough half a dozen times
Re: takeaways. They wont make anyone rich, but they provide a solid income. Used to
cook
do the books for a few back in the day
Takeaways won't make anyone rich?
On what planet?
We did a lot of renovation work at the owner of Mama's Pizza Shop in Darkend about 18 years back(green lane) . His house was like a mini mansion, twin curved stair cases, the works. He cut not costs on the work we were doing. Kitchen tops were marble, sinks were ceramic, underfloor heating in every room, marble walls and fittings in the bathroom, you name it we rigged it out in.
My mate Sharif who owned the greekies down Bolckow Road G'Town was extremely well off. He bought his son a family home in Oz.
The bloke who owns Bianco's in Normanby is another with a huge bank balance.
The markup on food is ridiculous. It's definitely the business to be in.
|
|
|
|
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
|
|
|
|
|
Jimmy Cooper
|
How many do you reckon are a front for something else?
On Acton High Street in London, pretty much all of them are.
Ditto mobile phone repair shops. You dont need every other shop on Linthorpe Rd to provide the same service. Absolute front for other tax free activities.
Every single person in Boro has a mobile phone... Surprised there arent more than 2 repair shops on Linthorpe Road.
Ive used them 4 times myself. Even my luddite parents have used one in Guisborough half a dozen times
Re: takeaways. They wont make anyone rich, but they provide a solid income. Used to
cook
do the books for a few back in the day
Takeaways won't make anyone rich?
On what planet?
We did a lot of renovation work at the owner of Mama's Pizza Shop in Darkend about 18 years back(green lane) . His house was like a mini mansion, twin curved stair cases, the works. He cut not costs on the work we were doing. Kitchen tops were marble, sinks were ceramic, underfloor heating in every room, marble walls and fittings in the bathroom, you name it we rigged it out in.
My mate Sharif who owned the greekies down Bolckow Road G'Town was extremely well off. He bought his son a family home in Oz.
The bloke who owns Bianco's in Normanby is another with a huge bank balance.
The markup on food is ridiculous. It's definitely the business to be in.
If can get a the trade, off here is about six in eston square alone, how do they all run at a profit.
|
|
|
|
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jimmy Cooper
|
Coulby, there's 30 takeaways in the TS6 area alone, 12 of those in Eston Square.
31 if you add MacDonalds.
Exactly my point,its not sustainable,how do they make money.
JUST SAY NO!!
They cant ALL be fronts for persians , there are more takeaways than addicts.Never use them or the taxis if I can help it.
|
|
|
|
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
|
|