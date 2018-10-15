Erimus44

Offline



Posts: 280





Posts: 280 Takeaways on Linthorpe Road « on: October 15, 2018, 01:41:00 AM »



Wire wool found in the wraps bought from Chunki Chicken. Shuts down and pops up as Grill Inn.



Big Bite Pizzeria was closed by Environmental Health at the beginning of September and is now Pizza Planet.



Funny how when they get shut down they pop up a few weeks/months later with a new name.Wire wool found in the wraps bought from Chunki Chicken. Shuts down and pops up as Grill Inn.Big Bite Pizzeria was closed by Environmental Health at the beginning of September and is now Pizza Planet. Logged

Keef69er

Offline



Posts: 7 183



Rock n Roll





Posts: 7 183Rock n Roll Re: Takeaways on Linthorpe Road « Reply #10 on: October 15, 2018, 01:07:45 PM » Used to work for the company side of british gas a dealt with shops on linthorpe rd usually 5 owners..go into debt or shut down..dont pay then owner goes from Mr A Ali to Mr B Ali and this goes on..a well known clothes shop owed about 10k closed the account and moved a few doors down Logged Can't we all get along

El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 40 324





Posts: 40 324 Re: Takeaways on Linthorpe Road « Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 08:37:00 PM » Quote from: Wee_Willie on October 15, 2018, 12:57:01 PM Quote from: Steve Göldby on October 15, 2018, 10:26:14 AM How many do you reckon are a front for something else?



On Acton High Street in London, pretty much all of them are.



Ditto mobile phone repair shops. You dont need every other shop on Linthorpe Rd to provide the same service. Absolute front for other tax free activities.

Ditto mobile phone repair shops. You dont need every other shop on Linthorpe Rd to provide the same service. Absolute front for other tax free activities.



Every single person in Boro has a mobile phone... Surprised there arent more than 2 repair shops on Linthorpe Road.





Ive used them 4 times myself. Even my luddite parents have used one in Guisborough half a dozen times









Re: takeaways. They wont make anyone rich, but they provide a solid income. Used to cook do the books for a few back in the day Every single person in Boro has a mobile phone... Surprised there arent more than 2 repair shops on Linthorpe Road.Ive used them 4 times myself. Even my luddite parents have used one in Guisborough half a dozen timesRe: takeaways. They wont make anyone rich, but they provide a solid income. Used todo the books for a few back in the day Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.