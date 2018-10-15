Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Takeaways on Linthorpe Road  (Read 860 times)
Erimus44
Posts: 280


« on: October 15, 2018, 01:41:00 AM »
Funny how when they get shut down they pop up a few weeks/months later with a new name.

Wire wool found in the wraps bought from Chunki Chicken. Shuts down and pops up as Grill Inn.

Big Bite Pizzeria was closed by Environmental Health at the beginning of September and is now Pizza Planet.

Steboro
Posts: 3 115


« Reply #1 on: October 15, 2018, 04:01:24 AM »
As long as people use them they will always remain. 

Fucking shitholes.
RedSteel
Posts: 9 092

UTB


« Reply #2 on: October 15, 2018, 09:30:39 AM »
Quote from: Steboro on October 15, 2018, 04:01:24 AM
As long as people use them they will always remain. 

Fucking shitholes.

Be open regardless. I bet the majority on that road show massive profits 
boro-bob
Posts: 2 928


« Reply #3 on: October 15, 2018, 09:58:35 AM »
Cowboy companies changing their name, this does annoy me.
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Posts: 9 417



« Reply #4 on: October 15, 2018, 10:26:14 AM »
How many do you reckon are a front for something else?

On Acton High Street in London, pretty much all of them are. 
Rids
Posts: 22 935


« Reply #5 on: October 15, 2018, 10:28:05 AM »
Handy for buying gear then steve?
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 294


The ace face.


« Reply #6 on: October 15, 2018, 11:32:43 AM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on October 15, 2018, 10:26:14 AM
How many do you reckon are a front for something else?

On Acton High Street in London, pretty much all of them are. 
What for,money laundering,drugs, people smuggling.
RedSteel
Posts: 9 092

UTB


« Reply #7 on: October 15, 2018, 11:45:03 AM »
Quote from: coulbyboro. on October 15, 2018, 11:32:43 AM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on October 15, 2018, 10:26:14 AM
How many do you reckon are a front for something else?

On Acton High Street in London, pretty much all of them are. 
What for,money laundering,drugs, people smuggling.

Be for anything and everything illegal Coulby. It's what i would do if i was bent  :matty:
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 10 992


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #8 on: October 15, 2018, 11:46:45 AM »
probably child prostitution
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 251



« Reply #9 on: October 15, 2018, 12:57:01 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on October 15, 2018, 10:26:14 AM
How many do you reckon are a front for something else?

On Acton High Street in London, pretty much all of them are. 

Ditto mobile phone repair shops. You dont need every other shop on Linthorpe Rd to provide the same service. Absolute front for other tax free activities.
Keef69er
Posts: 7 183

Rock n Roll


« Reply #10 on: October 15, 2018, 01:07:45 PM »
Used to work for the company side of british gas a dealt with shops on linthorpe rd usually 5 owners..go into debt or shut down..dont pay then owner goes from Mr A Ali to Mr B Ali and this goes on..a well known clothes shop owed about 10k closed the account and moved a few doors down 
Erimus44
Posts: 280


« Reply #11 on: October 16, 2018, 01:51:38 AM »
Quote from: pussy galore on October 15, 2018, 11:46:45 AM
probably child prostitution

The kids go in the kebabs.  klins

"The prosecution alleged that the men had discussed disposing of her body by putting it in kebabs sold from the fast food outlet"
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Disappearance_of_Charlene_Downes
El Capitan
Posts: 40 324


« Reply #12 on: October 16, 2018, 02:33:10 AM »
Quote from: pussy galore on October 15, 2018, 11:46:45 AM
probably child prostitution

Yeah.... probably.......
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 294


The ace face.


« Reply #13 on: October 16, 2018, 06:27:13 AM »
Quote from: Steechve Boalsie on October 16, 2018, 02:33:10 AM
Quote from: pussy galore on October 15, 2018, 11:46:45 AM
probably child prostitution

Yeah.... probably.......
Cleveland police failings over child exploitation are to be revealed soon I believe so we'll find out whether the allegations are unfounded.Not surprised to see your usual underhand comments whenever criticism is aimed at a certain section of the "community ".
Erimus44
Posts: 280


« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 08:29:21 PM »
Hahah. How long before he opens up another kebab shop within 50m of the last? :basil:

https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/dirty-takeaway-owner-used-just-17708809
monkeyman
Posts: 8 551


« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 08:35:55 PM »
Quote from: Erimus44 on Yesterday at 08:29:21 PM
Hahah. How long before he opens up another kebab shop within 50m of the last? :basil:

https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/dirty-takeaway-owner-used-just-17708809
FUCKING DIRTY CUNT WANTS JAILING
El Capitan
Posts: 40 324


« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 08:37:00 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on October 15, 2018, 12:57:01 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on October 15, 2018, 10:26:14 AM
How many do you reckon are a front for something else?

On Acton High Street in London, pretty much all of them are. 

Ditto mobile phone repair shops. You dont need every other shop on Linthorpe Rd to provide the same service. Absolute front for other tax free activities.


Every single person in Boro has a mobile phone... Surprised there arent more than 2 repair shops on Linthorpe Road.


Ive used them 4 times myself. Even my luddite parents have used one in Guisborough half a dozen times




Re: takeaways. They wont make anyone rich, but they provide a solid income. Used to cook do the books for a few back in the day
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 501


« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 08:43:43 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on October 15, 2018, 10:26:14 AM
How many do you reckon are a front for something else?

On Acton High Street in London, pretty much all of them are. 

Most.

All the drug and crime money gets cleaned through them.
monkeyman
Posts: 8 551


« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 10:30:16 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 08:37:00 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on October 15, 2018, 12:57:01 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on October 15, 2018, 10:26:14 AM
How many do you reckon are a front for something else?

On Acton High Street in London, pretty much all of them are. 

Ditto mobile phone repair shops. You dont need every other shop on Linthorpe Rd to provide the same service. Absolute front for other tax free activities.


Every single person in Boro has a mobile phone... Surprised there arent more than 2 repair shops on Linthorpe Road.


Ive used them 4 times myself. Even my luddite parents have used one in Guisborough half a dozen times




Re: takeaways. They wont make anyone rich, but they provide a solid income. Used to cook do the books for a few back in the day
Alberto Bongaloid
Posts: 548


« Reply #19 on: Today at 05:00:31 AM »
You could say the same about taxi companies as well. Handy for doing covert drugs runs to Manchester.
My mate got in one once and didnt turn up to meet me. He arrived about 3 hours later after spending the time smoking weed with the driver!
