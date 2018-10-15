monkeyman

Online



Posts: 8 548





Posts: 8 548

Re: Takeaways on Linthorpe Road « Reply #18 on: Today at 10:30:16 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 08:37:00 PM Quote from: Wee_Willie on October 15, 2018, 12:57:01 PM Quote from: Steve Göldby on October 15, 2018, 10:26:14 AM How many do you reckon are a front for something else?



On Acton High Street in London, pretty much all of them are.



Ditto mobile phone repair shops. You dont need every other shop on Linthorpe Rd to provide the same service. Absolute front for other tax free activities.

Ditto mobile phone repair shops. You dont need every other shop on Linthorpe Rd to provide the same service. Absolute front for other tax free activities.



Every single person in Boro has a mobile phone... Surprised there arent more than 2 repair shops on Linthorpe Road.





Ive used them 4 times myself. Even my luddite parents have used one in Guisborough half a dozen times









Re: takeaways. They wont make anyone rich, but they provide a solid income. Used to cook do the books for a few back in the day

Every single person in Boro has a mobile phone... Surprised there arent more than 2 repair shops on Linthorpe Road.Ive used them 4 times myself. Even my luddite parents have used one in Guisborough half a dozen timesRe: takeaways. They wont make anyone rich, but they provide a solid income. Used todo the books for a few back in the day