Funny how when they get shut down they pop up a few weeks/months later with a new name.Wire wool found in the wraps bought from Chunki Chicken. Shuts down and pops up as Grill Inn.Big Bite Pizzeria was closed by Environmental Health at the beginning of September and is now Pizza Planet.

As long as people use them they will always remain. Fucking shitholes.

As long as people use them they will always remain. Fucking shitholes.

How many do you reckon are a front for something else? On Acton High Street in London, pretty much all of them are.

"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

How many do you reckon are a front for something else? On Acton High Street in London, pretty much all of them are.

Be for anything and everything illegal Coulby. It's what i would do if i was bent

How many do you reckon are a front for something else? On Acton High Street in London, pretty much all of them are.

Ditto mobile phone repair shops. You dont need every other shop on Linthorpe Rd to provide the same service. Absolute front for other tax free activities.

How many do you reckon are a front for something else? On Acton High Street in London, pretty much all of them are.

Used to work for the company side of british gas a dealt with shops on linthorpe rd usually 5 owners..go into debt or shut down..dont pay then owner goes from Mr A Ali to Mr B Ali and this goes on..a well known clothes shop owed about 10k closed the account and moved a few doors down

The kids go in the kebabs."The prosecution alleged that the men had discussed disposing of her body by putting it in kebabs sold from the fast food outlet"

"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

Cleveland police failings over child exploitation are to be revealed soon I believe so we'll find out whether the allegations are unfounded.Not surprised to see your usual underhand comments whenever criticism is aimed at a certain section of the "community ".

Hahah. How long before he opens up another kebab shop within 50m of the last?

Hahah. How long before he opens up another kebab shop within 50m of the last?