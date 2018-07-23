Monsterofbeer Guest

WIKILEAKS STARTED LEAKING CHAPTERS FROM UPCOMING BEST SELLERS « on: July 23, 2018, 06:09:47 PM »

CHAPTER 1 SPIN THE WHEEL, MAKE A DEAL







"WE KNOW IT WAS YOU MARK, YOU THAT THRU THE PIE AT THE YORK PLAYER"



"WELL I'M FRONTLINE AINT I" the little jerkoff replied





the police pressed on "WELL IT WAS AN UNDER 8 GAME AND THE LITTLE YORK LAD NOW HAS SECOND DEGREE BURNS DOWN HIS NECK, NEVER FANCY PICKING ON SOMEONE YOUR OWN SIZE"



"I DID" replied the rank little ewok.



"YOUR GOING DOWN FOR THIS... UNLESS ..." the policeman smiled



"NO CHANCE I SUCKED THE COP OFF WHEN I RATTED ALL THE LADS OUT AFTER THE DERBY GAME AND I AINT DOING IT AGAIN"







the room was silent except for john carpenters Halloween theme which was playing on a loop this was ol hallows eve after all, the time of year when you span the wheel and made a deal with the devil.



"YOU MIDGET PRICK WE WANT YOU TO WEAR A WIRE!!!"



"WHAT AGAINST THE FRONTLINE LADS THAT ARE MEETING MILLWALL LADS AT DUNDAS ARCADE AT HALF TEN ON SAT MORNING?" spouted one of snow whites 7.



"NO BUT THANKS FOR THAT" the officer jotted down this info and that Saturday arrests would lead to 63 boro lads getting lifetime ayresome park bans.



"WE WANT YOU TO WEAR A AGAINST LEE DUFFY"



little liddle scratched his bald bonce and announced in his horrible little voice "WHAT PIE N MASH WE TALKIN?"





....................................................



CHAPTER 2 MASSACRE AT BONGO BONGO



lee duffy stood at the bar and surveyed the scene, a king amongst men and everything the strobe light touched was his kingdom. the bottles of rolling rock in the fridge, the babes dancing on the poles even if he so desired the little ewok that was break dancing on the dancefloor while people chanted "prick".



he went in his back office to make a call. for his ears only.



he must have nodded off listening to the talking clock, sometimes the only way he could sleep was the soothing sounds of "on the third stroke the time will be precisely 22.43" but now it was to attend to business.



he needed a piss ...



ewok surveyed this and grabbed his crocket...



"CROCKS THAT LAD THATS JUST GONE IN THE TOILET CALLED THE MILF AND WOLF A PAIR OF PRICKS"



"RIGHT IM GOING TO GET MAD MARTY" snarled the bullshitter.



"NO FACKIN TIME, GET IN THERE AND WAFFLE HIM WITH THAT I WILL WATCH THE DOOR"



crocket made his way into the toilet just as duffy was buying his 8th condom from the machine. he swung at duffy with his fat leg but there was no way he could lift the wolly mammouth by himself so he shouted little liddle ewok as duffy began to lay waste to the paranoid freak.



bouncers tried to enter but liddle had locked the door and stuffed the keys down his bra, duffy was really laying into the dweeb now and liddle was getting this all on record with his trusty wire.





CHAPTER 3 AND 4 TOMORROW







BEER ME BOYS

