August 28, 2020, 06:50:58 PM
WIKILEAKS STARTED LEAKING CHAPTERS FROM UPCOMING BEST SELLERS
Monsterofbeer
Guest
« on: July 23, 2018, 06:09:47 PM »

CHAPTER 1 SPIN THE WHEEL, MAKE A DEAL



"WE KNOW IT WAS YOU MARK, YOU THAT THRU THE PIE AT THE YORK PLAYER"

"WELL I'M FRONTLINE AINT I" the little jerkoff replied


the police pressed on "WELL IT WAS AN UNDER 8 GAME AND THE LITTLE YORK LAD NOW HAS SECOND DEGREE BURNS DOWN HIS NECK, NEVER FANCY PICKING ON SOMEONE YOUR OWN SIZE"

"I DID" replied the rank little ewok.

"YOUR GOING DOWN FOR THIS... UNLESS ..." the policeman smiled

"NO CHANCE I SUCKED THE COP OFF WHEN I RATTED ALL THE LADS OUT AFTER THE DERBY GAME AND I AINT DOING IT AGAIN"



the room was silent except for john carpenters Halloween theme which was playing on a loop this was ol hallows eve after all, the time of year when you span the wheel and made a deal with the devil.

"YOU MIDGET PRICK WE WANT YOU TO WEAR A WIRE!!!"

"WHAT AGAINST THE FRONTLINE LADS THAT ARE MEETING MILLWALL LADS AT DUNDAS ARCADE AT HALF TEN ON SAT MORNING?" spouted one of snow whites 7.

"NO BUT THANKS FOR THAT" the officer jotted down this info and that Saturday arrests  would lead to 63 boro lads getting lifetime ayresome park bans.

"WE WANT YOU TO WEAR A AGAINST LEE DUFFY"

little liddle scratched his bald bonce and announced in his horrible little voice "WHAT PIE N MASH WE TALKIN?"


....................................................

CHAPTER 2 MASSACRE AT BONGO BONGO

lee duffy stood at the bar and surveyed the scene, a king amongst men and everything the strobe light touched was his kingdom. the bottles of rolling rock in the fridge, the babes dancing on the poles even if he so desired the little ewok that was break dancing on the dancefloor while people chanted "prick".

he went in his back office to make a call. for his ears only.

he must have nodded off listening to the talking clock, sometimes the only way he could sleep was the soothing sounds of "on the third stroke the time will be precisely 22.43" but now it was to attend to business.

he needed a piss ...

ewok surveyed this and grabbed his crocket...

"CROCKS THAT LAD THATS JUST GONE IN THE TOILET CALLED THE MILF AND WOLF A PAIR OF PRICKS"

"RIGHT IM GOING TO GET MAD MARTY" snarled the bullshitter.

"NO FACKIN TIME, GET IN THERE AND WAFFLE HIM WITH THAT I WILL WATCH THE DOOR"

crocket made his way into the toilet just as duffy was buying his 8th condom from the machine. he swung at duffy with his fat leg but there was no way he could lift the wolly mammouth by himself so he shouted little liddle ewok as duffy began to lay waste to the paranoid freak.

bouncers tried to enter but liddle had locked the door and stuffed the keys down his bra, duffy was really laying into the dweeb now and liddle was getting this all on record with his trusty wire.


CHAPTER 3 AND 4 TOMORROW



BEER ME BOYS :beer: :beer: :beer:
Sockets
« Reply #1 on: July 23, 2018, 06:45:52 PM »
CapsDave
« Reply #2 on: July 23, 2018, 07:18:29 PM »
I wouldn't fancy a wallop from that leg to be fair
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #3 on: July 23, 2018, 07:21:53 PM »
Quote from: Monsterofbeer on July 23, 2018, 06:09:47 PM

"I DID" replied the rank little ewok.


 
PoliteDwarf
Not big and not clever


« Reply #4 on: July 23, 2018, 07:25:51 PM »
I know Lids likes going fishing but he hasn't half caught some whoppers recently. 
CoB scum
El Capitan
« Reply #5 on: July 23, 2018, 07:42:32 PM »
 monkey monkey
Minge
Superstar


« Reply #6 on: July 23, 2018, 07:53:00 PM »
  good that  :like:
ROBBOROBSON
« Reply #7 on: July 23, 2018, 09:58:24 PM »
Quote from: Monsterofbeer on July 23, 2018, 06:09:47 PM

 the little ewok that was break dancing on the dancefloor while people chanted "prick".

:alf: :alf:
BoroPE
« Reply #8 on: July 24, 2018, 07:38:59 AM »
Well its better than the Sam Clucas craic he used to put on FMTTM. 
Bernie
« Reply #9 on: July 24, 2018, 12:50:44 PM »
Good read  jc

Ring of truth about it.
Sockets
« Reply #10 on: July 24, 2018, 05:07:51 PM »
Ring of dopey cunt about it that's about it .
LEON TROTSKY
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #11 on: July 24, 2018, 05:14:32 PM »
HAVE YOU NOTICED HOW ALL THE LIDDLE HATERS HAVE LIKED IT  :alf:

WHEN EVERY CUNT ELSE KNOWS THE BLOKE IS ABOUT AS FUNNY AS SHINGLES ON YA FUCKING FACE  charles

HOW DAFT MUST THESE CUNTS BE ? THINKING THAT THIS TEDIOUS CLOWN IS ONE LITTLE BIT FUNNY  :meltdown: :meltdown: :meltdown:

SOME CUNTS ON ERE WOULD LAFF IF THEIR ARSES WERE ON FIRE  :alf: :alf: :alf:
Sockets
« Reply #12 on: July 24, 2018, 05:16:00 PM »
Same old cringe riddled cunts all the time innit  :matty:  :wanker:
CapsDave
« Reply #13 on: July 24, 2018, 05:23:19 PM »
Funnier than you making up bets every day little legs.
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #14 on: July 24, 2018, 05:27:36 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on July 24, 2018, 05:14:32 PM
HAVE YOU NOTICED HOW ALL THE LIDDLE HATERS HAVE LIKED IT  :alf:

WHEN EVERY CUNT ELSE KNOWS THE BLOKE IS ABOUT AS FUNNY AS SHINGLES ON YA FUCKING FACE  charles

HOW DAFT MUST THESE CUNTS BE ? THINKING THAT THIS TEDIOUS CLOWN IS ONE LITTLE BIT FUNNY  :meltdown: :meltdown: :meltdown:

SOME CUNTS ON ERE WOULD LAFF IF THEIR ARSES WERE ON FIRE  :alf: :alf: :alf:

I'M NOT A LIDDLE HATER.

 :tp4:

YOU CHEEKY SCROFULOUS CUNT.
Sockets
« Reply #15 on: July 24, 2018, 05:31:49 PM »
Quote from: CapsLocktheremate on July 24, 2018, 05:23:19 PM
Funnier than you making up bets every day little legs.







Sooner rather than later I am cutting you off altogether , No more replies you are a proper whopper.Had enough of you and you bore me stiff.
LEON TROTSKY
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #16 on: July 24, 2018, 05:32:05 PM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on July 23, 2018, 07:25:51 PM
I know Lids likes going fishing but he hasn't half caught some whoppers recently. 

EASY PEASY LITTLE UN  

THEY JUST JUMP ON THE HOOK  :alf:

 :meltdown:
CapsDave
« Reply #17 on: July 24, 2018, 05:43:11 PM »
Quote from: Screaming Libtards on July 24, 2018, 05:31:49 PM
Quote from: CapsLocktheremate on July 24, 2018, 05:23:19 PM
Funnier than you making up bets every day little legs.


Sooner rather than later I am cutting you off altogether , No more replies you are a proper whopper.Had enough of you and you bore me stiff.

That wasn't a reply to you, you thick idiot, but I agree, you should just accept defeat now, Crocky no longer undefeated.
LEON TROTSKY
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #18 on: July 24, 2018, 05:52:13 PM »
CAPSCOCK YOUR JUST A SHITHOUSE TROLL LIKE MANY ON ERE WHO HAS NOT GOT THE BOTTLE TO SAY ANYTHING TO SOMEONES FACE  :unlike:

THIS MAKES YOU A  :wanker:

SIMPLE AS THAT  jc
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #19 on: July 24, 2018, 06:10:28 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on July 24, 2018, 05:14:32 PM
HAVE YOU NOTICED HOW ALL THE LIDDLE HATERS HAVE LIKED IT  :alf:

WHEN EVERY CUNT ELSE KNOWS THE BLOKE IS ABOUT AS FUNNY AS SHINGLES ON YA FUCKING FACE  charles

HOW DAFT MUST THESE CUNTS BE ? THINKING THAT THIS TEDIOUS CLOWN IS ONE LITTLE BIT FUNNY  :meltdown: :meltdown: :meltdown:

SOME CUNTS ON ERE WOULD LAFF IF THEIR ARSES WERE ON FIRE  :alf: :alf: :alf:
point of order Arry',I like your crack but I also like monsters' posts, his references are funny,(bit like yours with joey deacon and purple aki,I had to gooogle them. )
ted bundy jr in his gang is inspired. monkey
CapsDave
« Reply #20 on: July 24, 2018, 06:40:13 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on July 24, 2018, 05:52:13 PM
CAPSCOCK YOUR JUST A SHITHOUSE TROLL LIKE MANY ON ERE WHO HAS NOT GOT THE BOTTLE TO SAY ANYTHING TO SOMEONES FACE  :unlike:

THIS MAKES YOU A  :wanker:

SIMPLE AS THAT  jc

Chomp chomp chomp
ROBBOROBSON
« Reply #21 on: July 24, 2018, 07:57:57 PM »
Dont forget to reveal what happened between lidsy and his daughters boyfriend sometime in the near future monster lad :like: :like:
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
« Reply #22 on: Today at 06:30:47 PM »
SPEILBERG CONSIDERING USING THIS IN THE FILUM 

BEER ME BOYZZZ  :beer: :beer: :beer:
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #23 on: Today at 06:47:27 PM »
Isnt there a limit even for you- with the amount of shit one person can post??!! A strange world you revolve in...
CapsDave
« Reply #24 on: Today at 06:49:46 PM »
Quote from: Monsterofbeer on July 23, 2018, 06:09:47 PM

 the little ewok that was break dancing on the dancefloor while people chanted "prick".



 
