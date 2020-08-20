Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19 Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19 Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

The links to the full size images are nice like.

THAT IS SOME GUN SHOT WOUND

The links to the full size images are nice like.

Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19 Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19 Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion