CLEM FANDANGO

Offline



Posts: 14 994







Posts: 14 994 Re: Time for a sexy image thread. « Reply #3650 on: Yesterday at 06:16:26 PM »







A close up.



She's bog-eyed as fuck.A close up. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion