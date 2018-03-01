Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 23, 2020, 10:09:11 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Smalltown walks into a bar. Barman says...  (Read 1400 times)
Ulyanov
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 243


View Profile
« on: March 01, 2018, 05:52:32 PM »
"Fuck off arse-face!"
Logged
Smalltown
Guest
« Reply #1 on: March 01, 2018, 06:09:40 PM »
Wahey
Logged
Ulyanov
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 243


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: March 01, 2018, 06:11:16 PM »
No. He said "fuck off arse-face' not 'wahey'
 souey
Logged
Sockets
Guest
« Reply #3 on: March 01, 2018, 06:14:05 PM »
 charles
Logged
Smalltown
Guest
« Reply #4 on: March 01, 2018, 06:25:45 PM »
Quote from: Everard Thundercock on March 01, 2018, 06:11:16 PM
No. He said "fuck off arse-face' not 'wahey'
 souey

Wahey
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 76 226

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: March 01, 2018, 08:01:55 PM »
IF HE HAD SAID GET OUT WE DONT SERVE GINGA FUCKING FAGGOTS  charles

I MIGHT HAVE BOUGHT IT  :alf:

WAHEY  :meltdown:
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
Sockets
Guest
« Reply #6 on: March 01, 2018, 08:04:33 PM »
Purple onion barman say's

How much for a lower back top of arse rub Ginge ...

Ginge replies .. I pay you for the pleasure


Barman .. book us in Saturday :like:
Logged
daftjim
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 515


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: March 01, 2018, 08:20:29 PM »
Quote from: Smalltown on March 01, 2018, 06:09:40 PM
Wahey

Don't feed the troll. Just don't react at all FFS. Last time he was here he complained to admin that "They're ignoring me" 
Logged
Smalltown
Guest
« Reply #8 on: March 01, 2018, 08:23:45 PM »
Good idea jim.  The only issue is I did that FOR A YEAR before he got banned and he still stalked me. Even his time in the naughty step hasn't quelled has ardour for me. Sadly whatever his mental health issues he can't stop himself.
Logged
daftjim
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 515


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: March 01, 2018, 08:50:43 PM »
Oh he'll still be the most boring cunt on here but he hates getting no reaction at all. Look at this page. He started posts about you & Bob & Matty. Why? Just to get a reaction. Just ignore the dull cunt.
Logged
Smalltown
Guest
« Reply #10 on: March 01, 2018, 08:54:50 PM »
Good point but as I said I did that FOR A YEAR and he still followed me around posting on every thread. It's a great idea but his illness means he simply cannot stop. I wonder what his therapist makes of it?
Logged
Gramsci
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 191



View Profile
« Reply #11 on: March 01, 2018, 08:56:37 PM »
Quote from: Everard Thundercock on March 01, 2018, 05:52:32 PM
"Fuck off arse-face!"

you really do let yourself down sometimes Len
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 42 892


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: March 01, 2018, 08:58:18 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on March 01, 2018, 08:56:37 PM
Quote from: Everard Thundercock on March 01, 2018, 05:52:32 PM
"Fuck off arse-face!"

you really do let yourself down sometimes Len

Thats like saying crystal meth is a bit moreish
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Smalltown
Guest
« Reply #13 on: March 01, 2018, 09:09:21 PM »
 mcl
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 24 459


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: March 01, 2018, 09:20:24 PM »
Quote from: Alexander Supertramp on March 01, 2018, 08:58:18 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on March 01, 2018, 08:56:37 PM
Quote from: Everard Thundercock on March 01, 2018, 05:52:32 PM
"Fuck off arse-face!"

you really do let yourself down sometimes Len

Thats like saying crystal meth is a bit moreish
Are you a drug taker matty.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 300


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: March 01, 2018, 09:34:07 PM »
He may as well be. What, with everything else he's accused of being a smackhead will be way down the list. :basil:

Matty ya fooking bag head :homer:
Logged
Gramsci
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 191



View Profile
« Reply #16 on: March 01, 2018, 10:12:49 PM »
Quote from: Alexander Supertramp on March 01, 2018, 08:58:18 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on March 01, 2018, 08:56:37 PM
Quote from: Everard Thundercock on March 01, 2018, 05:52:32 PM
"Fuck off arse-face!"

you really do let yourself down sometimes Len

Thats like saying crystal meth is a bit moreish

 
Logged
Ulyanov
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 243


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: March 01, 2018, 11:59:11 PM »
Sir! Sir! The SFLDs are ganging up on me sir! cry cry cry
Logged
Gramsci
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 191



View Profile
« Reply #18 on: March 02, 2018, 12:03:49 AM »
Quote from: Everard Thundercock on March 01, 2018, 11:59:11 PM
Sir! Sir! The SFLDs are ganging up on me sir! cry cry cry

good one that  jc
Logged
Ulyanov
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 243


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: March 02, 2018, 12:08:07 AM »
It's like being savaged by a pack of hamsters high on mogadon. I don't know what to do! :tp2:
Logged
Gramsci
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 191



View Profile
« Reply #20 on: March 02, 2018, 12:13:46 AM »
Quote from: Everard Thundercock on March 02, 2018, 12:08:07 AM
It's like being savaged by a pack of hamsters high on mogadon. I don't know what to do! :tp2:

As games go, the game you have been playing on here must be one of the shittest games I know, but as long as YOU are having a good time, that is my only concern  :ali:
Logged
Ulyanov
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 243


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: March 02, 2018, 12:15:05 AM »
Get back on yer picket line, blackleg
Logged
Gramsci
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 191



View Profile
« Reply #22 on: March 02, 2018, 12:25:00 AM »
Quote from: Everard Thundercock on March 02, 2018, 12:15:05 AM
Get back on yer picket line, blackleg

far too fucking cold for Socialism  monkey
Logged
ccole
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 101


View Profile
« Reply #23 on: March 02, 2018, 12:30:18 AM »
Q) Why are the Harry Potter films unrealisitc?


A: A ginger kid has 2 friends!


 :alf:



 coat 

Logged
Steboro
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 380


View Profile
« Reply #24 on: March 02, 2018, 12:21:54 PM »
Smalltown walks into a bar. Barman says...

Let me just check if your on Liddlespub watch list of people to beat up.
Logged
Red Rebel

Online Online

Posts: 34


View Profile
« Reply #25 on: Today at 09:51:53 AM »
 :ponce:
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 76 226

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


View Profile
« Reply #26 on: Today at 10:00:42 AM »
Quote from: Steboro on March 02, 2018, 12:21:54 PM
Smalltown walks into a bar. Barman says...

Let me just check if your on Liddlespub watch list of people to beat up.



IT'S A CANNY LIST LIKE  😂😂😂😂😂😂👍
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
Johnny Thunder
*****
Online Online

Posts: 12 634


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #27 on: Today at 10:02:02 AM »
 
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
RiversideRifle
*****
Online Online

Posts: 532


View Profile
« Reply #28 on: Today at 10:05:21 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 10:00:42 AM
Quote from: Steboro on March 02, 2018, 12:21:54 PM
Smalltown walks into a bar. Barman says...

Let me just check if your on Liddlespub watch list of people to beat up.



IT'S A CANNY LIST LIKE  😂😂😂😂😂😂👍


Just make sure the pub has big enough bogs to hide in   
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 