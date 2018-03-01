Smalltown walks into a bar. Barman says...

|
|
|
|
Smalltown
Guest
|
Wahey
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
Sockets
Guest
|
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
Smalltown
Guest
|
No. He said "fuck off arse-face' not 'wahey'
Wahey
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
Sockets
Guest
|
Purple onion barman say's
How much for a lower back top of arse rub Ginge ...
Ginge replies .. I pay you for the pleasure
Barman .. book us in Saturday
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
Smalltown
Guest
|
Good idea jim. The only issue is I did that FOR A YEAR before he got banned and he still stalked me. Even his time in the naughty step hasn't quelled has ardour for me. Sadly whatever his mental health issues he can't stop himself.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
Smalltown
Guest
|
Good point but as I said I did that FOR A YEAR and he still followed me around posting on every thread. It's a great idea but his illness means he simply cannot stop. I wonder what his therapist makes of it?
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
Smalltown
Guest
|
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
Jimmy Cooper
|
"Fuck off arse-face!"
you really do let yourself down sometimes Len
Thats like saying crystal meth is a bit moreish
Are you a drug taker matty.
|
|
|
|
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|