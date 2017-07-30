|
Smalltown
Guest
Also true.
Smalltown
Guest
you told the tale so you get express your misplaced glee at taking out one of these iphone zombies as you ridiculously insist in calling them. you had no right of way, you couldve ran on elsewhere i assume, footpaths are meant for walking pedestrians, you couldve avoided but you considered yourself entitled in some way. like Coulby said, when out running its pretty conventional that you navigate round pedestrians, etc.
your a self important twat. if yoiu dropped that aspect of your personality i dont think youd be such a bad fella.
yes, people with iphones are a danger to themselves and would be better off stood to one side if whats on their phone is so important but few do so get over it and get around it. i'll bet you wouldnt have done it if it was a big rough looking cunt so in my book that makes you a fanny if you pick and choose.
its telling that you insist everyone except your fellow div has mis-read your post and that you are in the right whilst everyone else agrees it was a cunts trick
Please please please try and read what I said about the incident. I've clarified it enough times now. You're reacting to events that I've made clear haven't happened. Go back and read my clarification.
Smalltown
Guest
I've tried to explain what happened. In your post before this one you got nearly all the events wrong. I clarified the incident twice. Why are you deliberately not reading what happened?
Jimmy Cooper
They're arseholes. Just knock em over.
I do!
I took great joy the other day in sending ones phone flying.
He should have paid more attention to his surroundings.
so should you,crashed and burnt here.
ron_manager
Guest
We have a poll to get to the truth of the matter
Smalltown
Guest
You were running in a straight line
Person on phone wasn't looking where they were going
You didn't move out the way
You collided.
Is that correct?
Yup. You've got it. Amazed others are struggling. Although I get the feeling they are doing it just to argue. Playing the man not the ball. As I said earlier, I really hoped we'd moved on from that childishness. When even Ron does it, shows not.
Nilgredo Mido
You were running in a straight line
Person on phone wasn't looking where they were going
You didn't move out the way
You collided.
Is that correct?
Yup. You've got it. Amazed others are struggling. Although I get the feeling they are doing it just to argue. Playing the man not the ball. As I said earlier, I really hoped we'd moved on from that childishness. When even Ron does it, shows not.
But running into someone on purpose is a cunt trick.
Everyone normal agrees.
Smalltown
Guest
You were running in a straight line
Person on phone wasn't looking where they were going
You were looking where you were going and purposefully didn't move out the way
You collided.
Is that correct?
Corrected m'lud.
See, that's always been the problem with this message board. People add lies in order to win an argument. It's pretty sad.
CLEM FANDANGO
You were running in a straight line
Person on phone wasn't looking where they were going
You were looking where you were going and purposefully didn't move out the way
You collided.
Is that correct?
Corrected m'lud.
See, that's always been the problem with this message board. People add lies in order to win an argument. It's pretty sad.
Well after all this it is you that has to try to sleep at night knowing you did this cruel act.
Can you sleep? Does it weigh on your conscience?
I hope you are not a religious man - I doubt the lord god above will view octogenarian female assault with the same glib attitude.
Smalltown
Guest
|
RedSteel
It is the gloating of knocking a persons phone out of their hand that is deeply disturbing here. Nothing to be proud of.
but, but he enjoys henley regetta and vibrant young things so he must be a gentleman
he has absolutely zero idea what being a decent bloke is. fucking fraud
at least me and you know were wankers, right red?
red...
Too right we are BF
Pile
It is the gloating of knocking a persons phone out of their hand that is deeply disturbing here. Nothing to be proud of.
but, but he enjoys henley regetta and vibrant young things so he must be a gentleman
he has absolutely zero idea what being a decent bloke is. fucking fraud
at least me and you know were wankers, right red?
red...
Grinch
Guest
It is the gloating of knocking a persons phone out of their hand that is deeply disturbing here. Nothing to be proud of.
but, but he enjoys henley regetta and vibrant young things so he must be a gentleman
he has absolutely zero idea what being a decent bloke is. fucking fraud
at least me and you know were wankers, right red?
red...
If you're ever unsure Bottom Feeder just ask me to remind you.
Smalltown
Guest
"i'll bet you wouldnt have done it if it was a big rough looking cunt "-as blind-faith stated,do you run into little kids,women or the elderly,or do you "pick" the targets of your ire.
Running on a pedestrian walkway
makes you as bad as them, You can't take the legal or morale high ground on this one.
To be fair, I can and have. He was in the wrong. It's not difficult. Get back to the op. Stop walking and texting. It's dangerous.
ron_manager
Guest
HONOLULU....FIRST CITY TO BAN TEXTING WHILE WALKING
Fucking hell
Jimmy Cooper
"i'll bet you wouldnt have done it if it was a big rough looking cunt "-as blind-faith stated,do you run into little kids,women or the elderly,or do you "pick" the targets of your ire.
Running on a pedestrian walkway
makes you as bad as them, You can't take the legal or morale high ground on this one.
To be fair, I can and have. He was in the wrong. It's not difficult. Get back to the op. Stop walking and texting. It's dangerous.
yes it is,but it has moved on to your celebration of your deliberate antisocial and dangerous behaviour.
I ask again,Would you knock into anyone,or are you discriminate.
Smalltown
Guest
Thank you for finally addressing the OP. People have started losing track of that. I welcome Honolulu's decision.
I hope similar laws come in over here.
ron_manager
Guest
I do!
I took great joy the other day in sending ones phone flying.
He should have paid more attention to his surroundings.
