Jimmy Cooper

Re: This I can get on board with « Reply #50 on: July 30, 2017, 01:01:44 PM » Quote from: Smalltown on July 30, 2017, 12:57:24 PM Ok, sorry the story was misread. I was trying to emphasis the problem with being an iPhone zombie and what could happen to you.



It's a real problem.

Some dick with a set of headphones on could run into you and knock you flying.

Re: This I can get on board with « Reply #52 on: July 30, 2017, 01:14:19 PM » Quote from: Smalltown on July 30, 2017, 12:28:10 PM Quote from: ron_manager on July 30, 2017, 12:19:48 PM Honestly Smalltown this whole thread reads as...



I was joggin along, I saw a pedestrian walking toward me engrossed in their phone, I carried on running straight toward them as it was my right of way. They never looked up, I ran into them. It serves them right.



You do know that makes you look like a dick.



It shouldn't read as that. The op was about how dangerous, anti social and downright daft it is to be wandering around public streets staring at your phone. That bit still stands. Everyone else has chose to just concentrate on my example and not the actual subject because it's easier for people to insult me than actually discuss the issue.

It shouldn't read as that. The op was about how dangerous, anti social and downright daft it is to be wandering around public streets staring at your phone. That bit still stands. Everyone else has chose to just concentrate on my example and not the actual subject because it's easier for people to insult me than actually discuss the issue.

I agree with that bit cos I've nearly ran a few divvy's over who weren't watching as they crossed the road.

The difference Is, I put my foot on the brakes instead of of having an idiot's face pressed against my windscreen.

Re: This I can get on board with « Reply #55 on: July 30, 2017, 02:44:27 PM » Quote from: Blind_faith on July 30, 2017, 01:56:05 PM you told the tale so you get express your misplaced glee at taking out one of these iphone zombies as you ridiculously insist in calling them. you had no right of way, you couldve ran on elsewhere i assume, footpaths are meant for walking pedestrians, you couldve avoided but you considered yourself entitled in some way. like Coulby said, when out running its pretty conventional that you navigate round pedestrians, etc.



your a self important twat. if yoiu dropped that aspect of your personality i dont think youd be such a bad fella.



yes, people with iphones are a danger to themselves and would be better off stood to one side if whats on their phone is so important but few do so get over it and get around it. i'll bet you wouldnt have done it if it was a big rough looking cunt so in my book that makes you a fanny if you pick and choose.



its telling that you insist everyone except your fellow div has mis-read your post and that you are in the right whilst everyone else agrees it was a cunts trick





Please please please try and read what I said about the incident. I've clarified it enough times now. You're reacting to events that I've made clear haven't happened. Go back and read my clarification.

Re: This I can get on board with « Reply #56 on: July 30, 2017, 02:56:52 PM » I've tried to explain what happened. In your post before this one you got nearly all the events wrong. I clarified the incident twice. Why are you deliberately not reading what happened?

Re: This I can get on board with « Reply #59 on: July 30, 2017, 03:01:05 PM » We have a poll to get to the truth of the matter

Re: This I can get on board with « Reply #60 on: July 30, 2017, 03:07:41 PM »

Re: This I can get on board with « Reply #61 on: July 30, 2017, 03:12:17 PM » Quote from: Mattyk50 on July 30, 2017, 02:58:33 PM You were running in a straight line



Person on phone wasn't looking where they were going



You didn't move out the way



You collided.









Is that correct?



Yup. You've got it. Amazed others are struggling. Although I get the feeling they are doing it just to argue. Playing the man not the ball. As I said earlier, I really hoped we'd moved on from that childishness. When even Ron does it, shows not. Yup. You've got it. Amazed others are struggling. Although I get the feeling they are doing it just to argue. Playing the man not the ball. As I said earlier, I really hoped we'd moved on from that childishness. When even Ron does it, shows not. Logged

Re: This I can get on board with « Reply #69 on: July 30, 2017, 03:54:21 PM »

Running on a pedestrian walkway makes you as bad as them, You can't take the legal or morale high ground on this one. "i'll bet you wouldnt have done it if it was a big rough looking cunt "-as blind-faith stated,do you run into little kids,women or the elderly,or do you "pick" the targets of your ire.

Re: This I can get on board with « Reply #73 on: July 30, 2017, 05:00:22 PM » Quote from: Blind_faith on July 30, 2017, 04:02:49 PM Quote from: RedSteel on July 30, 2017, 03:58:05 PM It is the gloating of knocking a persons phone out of their hand that is deeply disturbing here. Nothing to be proud of.



but, but he enjoys henley regetta and vibrant young things so he must be a gentleman



he has absolutely zero idea what being a decent bloke is. fucking fraud



at least me and you know were wankers, right red?



red...

but, but he enjoys henley regetta and vibrant young things so he must be a gentlemanhe has absolutely zero idea what being a decent bloke is. fucking fraudat least me and you know were wankers, right red?red...

If you're ever unsure Bottom Feeder just ask me to remind you. If you're ever unsure Bottom Feeder just ask me to remind you. Logged

Re: This I can get on board with « Reply #74 on: July 30, 2017, 06:26:08 PM »



HONOLULU....FIRST CITY TO BAN TEXTING WHILE WALKING

Re: This I can get on board with « Reply #75 on: July 30, 2017, 06:30:24 PM » Quote from: coulbyboro. on July 30, 2017, 03:54:21 PM

Running on a pedestrian walkway makes you as bad as them, You can't take the legal or morale high ground on this one.

"i'll bet you wouldnt have done it if it was a big rough looking cunt "-as blind-faith stated,do you run into little kids,women or the elderly,or do you "pick" the targets of your ire.Running on a pedestrianmakes you as bad as them, You can't take the legal or morale high ground on this one.

To be fair, I can and have. He was in the wrong. It's not difficult. Get back to the op. Stop walking and texting. It's dangerous. To be fair, I can and have. He was in the wrong. It's not difficult. Get back to the op. Stop walking and texting. It's dangerous. Logged

Posts: 24 459The ace face. Re: This I can get on board with « Reply #78 on: July 30, 2017, 07:20:32 PM » Quote from: Smalltown on July 30, 2017, 06:30:24 PM Quote from: coulbyboro. on July 30, 2017, 03:54:21 PM

Running on a pedestrian walkway makes you as bad as them, You can't take the legal or morale high ground on this one.

"i'll bet you wouldnt have done it if it was a big rough looking cunt "-as blind-faith stated,do you run into little kids,women or the elderly,or do you "pick" the targets of your ire.Running on a pedestrianmakes you as bad as them, You can't take the legal or morale high ground on this one.

To be fair, I can and have. He was in the wrong. It's not difficult. Get back to the op. Stop walking and texting. It's dangerous.

To be fair, I can and have. He was in the wrong. It's not difficult. Get back to the op. Stop walking and texting. It's dangerous.

I ask again,Would you knock into anyone,or are you discriminate. yes it is,but it has moved on to your celebration of your deliberate antisocial and dangerous behaviour.I ask again,Would you knock into anyone,or are you discriminate. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

Re: This I can get on board with « Reply #79 on: July 30, 2017, 07:26:23 PM » Thank you for finally addressing the OP. People have started losing track of that. I welcome Honolulu's decision.

I hope similar laws come in over here.



I hope similar laws come in over here. Logged

Re: This I can get on board with « Reply #82 on: July 31, 2017, 12:32:18 PM » Cant stand 'em zombie-ing along on the platform when you get off the tube.

'kin idiots



'kin idiots Logged