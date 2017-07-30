Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: This I can get on board with  (Read 6853 times)
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #50 on: July 30, 2017, 01:01:44 PM »
Quote from: Smalltown on July 30, 2017, 12:57:24 PM
Ok, sorry the story was misread. I was trying to emphasis the problem with being an iPhone zombie and what could happen to you.

It's a real problem.
Some dick with a set of headphones on could run into you and knock you flying. lost
Smalltown
« Reply #51 on: July 30, 2017, 01:08:10 PM »
Also true.
Boney Maroney
« Reply #52 on: July 30, 2017, 01:14:19 PM »
Quote from: Smalltown on July 30, 2017, 12:28:10 PM
Quote from: ron_manager on July 30, 2017, 12:19:48 PM
Honestly Smalltown this whole thread reads as...

I was joggin along, I saw a pedestrian walking toward me engrossed in their phone, I carried on running straight toward them as it was my right of way. They never looked up, I ran into them. It serves them right.

You do know that makes you look like a dick.

It shouldn't read as that. The op was about how dangerous, anti social and downright daft it is to be wandering around public streets staring at your phone. That bit still stands. Everyone else has chose to just concentrate on my example and not the actual subject because it's easier for people to insult me than actually discuss the issue.

I agree with that bit cos I've nearly ran a few divvy's over who weren't watching as they crossed the road.
The difference Is, I put my foot on the brakes instead of of having an idiot's face pressed against my windscreen.
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #53 on: July 30, 2017, 02:16:46 PM »
Quote from: Minge on July 30, 2017, 09:34:55 AM
What was that game called all the kids and even some adults were playing a few months ago , you had to catch monsters outside or something ?
Not my kind of thing, but fucking hell that was a fantastic idea , very surprised one of the big game makers haven't came up with something on the same lines but much better

Speed dating?
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #54 on: July 30, 2017, 02:36:42 PM »
Out ma way motherfuckaaaaa



#pedestrianlivesdontmatter
Smalltown
« Reply #55 on: July 30, 2017, 02:44:27 PM »
Quote from: Blind_faith on July 30, 2017, 01:56:05 PM
you told the tale so you get express your misplaced glee at taking out one of these iphone zombies as you ridiculously insist in calling them.  you had no right of way, you couldve ran on elsewhere i assume, footpaths are meant for walking pedestrians, you couldve avoided but you considered yourself entitled in some way.  like Coulby said, when out running its pretty conventional that you navigate round pedestrians, etc.

your a self important twat.  if yoiu dropped that aspect of your personality i dont think youd be such a bad fella.

yes, people with iphones are a danger to themselves and would be better off stood to one side if whats on their phone is so important but few do so get over it and get around it.  i'll bet you wouldnt have done it if it was a big rough looking cunt so in my book that makes you a fanny if you pick and choose.

its telling that you insist everyone except your fellow div has mis-read your post and that you are in the right whilst everyone else agrees it was a cunts trick


Please please please try and read what I said about the incident. I've clarified it enough times now. You're reacting to events that I've made clear haven't happened.  Go back and read my clarification.
Smalltown
Guest
« Reply #56 on: July 30, 2017, 02:56:52 PM »
I've tried to explain what happened.  In your post before this one you got nearly all the events wrong. I clarified the incident twice. Why are you deliberately not reading what happened?
El Capitan
« Reply #57 on: July 30, 2017, 02:58:33 PM »
You were running in a straight line

Person on phone wasn't looking where they were going

You didn't move out the way

You collided.




Is that correct?
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #58 on: July 30, 2017, 03:00:48 PM »
Quote from: Smalltown on July 30, 2017, 09:05:00 AM
Quote from: Fidens on July 30, 2017, 08:52:36 AM
They're arseholes. Just knock em over.

I do!

I took great joy the other day in sending ones phone flying.

He should have paid more attention to his surroundings.
so should you,crashed and burnt here.
ron_manager
« Reply #59 on: July 30, 2017, 03:01:05 PM »
We have a poll to get to the truth of the matter
Nilgredo Mido
« Reply #60 on: July 30, 2017, 03:07:41 PM »
Smalltown
Guest
« Reply #61 on: July 30, 2017, 03:12:17 PM »
Quote from: Mattyk50 on July 30, 2017, 02:58:33 PM
You were running in a straight line

Person on phone wasn't looking where they were going

You didn't move out the way

You collided.




Is that correct?

Yup. You've got it. Amazed others are struggling. Although I get the feeling they are doing it just to argue. Playing the man not the ball. As I said earlier, I really hoped we'd moved on from that childishness. When even Ron does it, shows not.
Nilgredo Mido
« Reply #62 on: July 30, 2017, 03:13:38 PM »
Quote from: Smalltown on July 30, 2017, 03:12:17 PM
Quote from: Mattyk50 on July 30, 2017, 02:58:33 PM
You were running in a straight line

Person on phone wasn't looking where they were going

You didn't move out the way

You collided.




Is that correct?

Yup. You've got it. Amazed others are struggling. Although I get the feeling they are doing it just to argue. Playing the man not the ball. As I said earlier, I really hoped we'd moved on from that childishness. When even Ron does it, shows not.

But running into someone on purpose is a cunt trick.

Everyone normal agrees.  jc
El Capitan
« Reply #63 on: July 30, 2017, 03:14:06 PM »
Thanks for clarifying.


Yes, a cuntish thing to do  :like:
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #64 on: July 30, 2017, 03:14:27 PM »
Quote from: Mattyk50 on July 30, 2017, 02:58:33 PM
You were running in a straight line

Person on phone wasn't looking where they were going

You were looking where you were going and purposefully didn't move out the way

You collided.




Is that correct?

Corrected m'lud.
Nilgredo Mido
« Reply #65 on: July 30, 2017, 03:15:13 PM »
Quote from: Mattyk50 on July 30, 2017, 03:14:06 PM
Thanks for clarifying.


Yes, a cuntish thing to do  :like:

 jc
Smalltown
« Reply #66 on: July 30, 2017, 03:16:33 PM »
Quote from: BoroSF on July 30, 2017, 03:14:27 PM
Quote from: Mattyk50 on July 30, 2017, 02:58:33 PM
You were running in a straight line

Person on phone wasn't looking where they were going

You were looking where you were going and purposefully didn't move out the way

You collided.




Is that correct?

Corrected m'lud.

See, that's always been the problem with this message board. People add lies in order to win an argument. It's pretty sad.
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #67 on: July 30, 2017, 03:22:12 PM »
Quote from: Smalltown on July 30, 2017, 03:16:33 PM
Quote from: BoroSF on July 30, 2017, 03:14:27 PM
Quote from: Mattyk50 on July 30, 2017, 02:58:33 PM
You were running in a straight line

Person on phone wasn't looking where they were going

You were looking where you were going and purposefully didn't move out the way

You collided.




Is that correct?

Corrected m'lud.

See, that's always been the problem with this message board. People add lies in order to win an argument. It's pretty sad.

Well after all this it is you that has to try to sleep at night knowing you did this cruel act.

Can you sleep?  Does it weigh on your conscience?

I hope you are not a religious man - I doubt the lord god above will view octogenarian female assault with the same glib attitude.

 













 monkey
Smalltown
« Reply #68 on: July 30, 2017, 03:45:33 PM »
 mcl
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #69 on: July 30, 2017, 03:54:21 PM »
"i'll bet you wouldnt have done it if it was a big rough looking cunt "-as blind-faith stated,do you run into little kids,women or the elderly,or do you "pick" the targets of your ire.
Running on a pedestrian walkway makes you as bad as them, You can't take the legal or morale high ground on this one. :aitor2:
RedSteel
« Reply #70 on: July 30, 2017, 03:58:05 PM »
It is the gloating of knocking a persons phone out of their hand that is deeply disturbing here. Nothing to be proud of.
RedSteel
« Reply #71 on: July 30, 2017, 04:05:00 PM »
Quote from: Blind_faith on July 30, 2017, 04:02:49 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on July 30, 2017, 03:58:05 PM
It is the gloating of knocking a persons phone out of their hand that is deeply disturbing here. Nothing to be proud of.

but, but he enjoys henley regetta and vibrant young things so he must be a gentleman

he has absolutely zero idea what being a decent bloke is.  fucking fraud

at least me and you know were wankers, right red?

red...

Too right we are BF

 
Pile
« Reply #72 on: July 30, 2017, 04:12:28 PM »
Quote from: Blind_faith on July 30, 2017, 04:02:49 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on July 30, 2017, 03:58:05 PM
It is the gloating of knocking a persons phone out of their hand that is deeply disturbing here. Nothing to be proud of.

but, but he enjoys henley regetta and vibrant young things so he must be a gentleman

he has absolutely zero idea what being a decent bloke is.  fucking fraud

at least me and you know were wankers, right red?

red...
charles
Grinch
« Reply #73 on: July 30, 2017, 05:00:22 PM »
Quote from: Blind_faith on July 30, 2017, 04:02:49 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on July 30, 2017, 03:58:05 PM
It is the gloating of knocking a persons phone out of their hand that is deeply disturbing here. Nothing to be proud of.

but, but he enjoys henley regetta and vibrant young things so he must be a gentleman

he has absolutely zero idea what being a decent bloke is.  fucking fraud

at least me and you know were wankers, right red?

red...

If you're ever unsure Bottom Feeder just ask me to remind you.
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #74 on: July 30, 2017, 06:26:08 PM »
HONOLULU....FIRST CITY TO BAN TEXTING WHILE WALKING  :meltdown:

FUCK OFF TO HAWAII YA GINGER FREAK CUNT  charles
Smalltown
« Reply #75 on: July 30, 2017, 06:30:24 PM »
Quote from: coulbyboro. on July 30, 2017, 03:54:21 PM
"i'll bet you wouldnt have done it if it was a big rough looking cunt "-as blind-faith stated,do you run into little kids,women or the elderly,or do you "pick" the targets of your ire.
Running on a pedestrian walkway makes you as bad as them, You can't take the legal or morale high ground on this one. :aitor2:

To be fair, I can and have. He was in the wrong. It's not difficult. Get back to the op. Stop walking and texting. It's dangerous.
ron_manager
« Reply #76 on: July 30, 2017, 07:05:27 PM »
Quote from: LIDDLE_TOWERS on July 30, 2017, 06:26:08 PM
HONOLULU....FIRST CITY TO BAN TEXTING WHILE WALKING  :meltdown:



Fucking hell
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #77 on: July 30, 2017, 07:09:09 PM »
Quote from: ron_manager on July 30, 2017, 07:05:27 PM
Quote from: LIDDLE_TOWERS on July 30, 2017, 06:26:08 PM
HONOLULU....FIRST CITY TO BAN TEXTING WHILE WALKING  :meltdown:



Fucking hell

STARTS IN OCTOBER.....FOUNTAIN OF KNOWLEDGE ME LIKE  :homer:
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #78 on: July 30, 2017, 07:20:32 PM »
Quote from: Smalltown on July 30, 2017, 06:30:24 PM
Quote from: coulbyboro. on July 30, 2017, 03:54:21 PM
"i'll bet you wouldnt have done it if it was a big rough looking cunt "-as blind-faith stated,do you run into little kids,women or the elderly,or do you "pick" the targets of your ire.
Running on a pedestrian walkway makes you as bad as them, You can't take the legal or morale high ground on this one. :aitor2:

To be fair, I can and have. He was in the wrong. It's not difficult. Get back to the op. Stop walking and texting. It's dangerous.
yes it is,but it has moved on to your celebration of your deliberate antisocial and dangerous behaviour. :aitor2:
I ask again,Would you knock into anyone,or are you discriminate.
Smalltown
« Reply #79 on: July 30, 2017, 07:26:23 PM »
Thank you for finally addressing the OP. People have started losing track of that. I welcome Honolulu's decision.

I hope similar laws come in over here.
TerryCochranesSocks
« Reply #80 on: July 30, 2017, 08:58:55 PM »
Quote from: Fidens on July 30, 2017, 11:00:11 AM
Thought that was a lot of responses as I came back from my jog, should have known why. Most needy.

I can confirm I didn't knock anybody over but a Chinese tourist group were parted like Jesus parting the Red Sea  

Moses.
Jake Andrews
« Reply #81 on: July 31, 2017, 01:27:58 AM »
Quote from: Blind_faith on July 30, 2017, 03:47:40 PM
now look what you've done, you've made matty and mido agree

i fucking hate cunts like you

ben, wrap up the board mate - it's over


        charles
Flar
« Reply #82 on: July 31, 2017, 12:32:18 PM »
Cant stand 'em zombie-ing along on the platform when you get off the tube.

'kin idiots
ron_manager
« Reply #83 on: September 22, 2017, 07:02:09 PM »
Quote from: Smalltown on July 30, 2017, 09:05:00 AM

I do!

I took great joy the other day in sending ones phone flying.

He should have paid more attention to his surroundings.
boro-bob
« Reply #84 on: September 23, 2017, 04:31:29 AM »
Is it ok to listen to your Sony Walkman while crossing the road ?
Boney Maroney
« Reply #85 on: September 23, 2017, 07:54:29 AM »
Yeah, as long as it's 1986
Minge
« Reply #86 on: September 23, 2017, 09:06:48 AM »
1986 , Christ,how good where them days  :like:
Is give the wife and kids up right now to go back
RedSteel
« Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 10:57:21 PM »
HOOOOOF  :ponce:
RiversideRifle
« Reply #88 on: Yesterday at 11:40:50 PM »
His past will never escape him :ponce:
LeeTublin
« Reply #89 on: Today at 12:31:03 AM »
Its backfired on him big style.  mick
