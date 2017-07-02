|
|
|
|
|
livefastdieyoung
Guest
|
Ha ha mathew is like a chap I used to work with. Forever making snide remarks but doing it in a sneaky way because he didnt have the guts to be up front about his insults. He didnt have many friends.
Sorry pal but thats the truth.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
livefastdieyoung
Guest
|
English - drunk and aggressive
Paki's - smelly?
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
livefastdieyoung
Guest
|
Happy to help. Be better.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
Smalltown
Guest
|
read the bold,most people wear them for the name like a badge, not the quality.You can now get excellent copies of rolex with the second hand not sweeping like the cheap copies but mimicking the original.
Yeah true. Especially Rolex. I like nice watches because I like the care and attention that goes into them. I couldn't give a flying fuck what other people think of them.
You get the feeling that many people by a Rolex just so they can show people hey can afford a Rolex. Which misses the point by a country mile. I hate show offs
So also: people who have watches that are oversiszed. It's just crass and horrible.
Wrong. Rolex do make excellent watches. Chavs liking them doesn't change that. People liking them just for the name and people deriding them because of that are equally irritating.
Rolex has rich history of development - materials, water resistance, accuracy etc. Some of the others (Breitling... cough....) don't.
You could argue any of these watches watches are just showing off. There is no need at all for them these days - they are purely a luxury item. But so fucking what? Since when were humans logical?
What do you have in your collection ST?
Just fyi I've been collecting and buying/selling watches for 20+ years. I'm also certain my cock is bigger than yours and that I am kinder to small furry animals.
I have no doubt your collection is better, I have only just started so it's not even a collection, it's just "some watches" and I can't afford any of the top end stuff.
I didn't say Rolex weren't great watches, just that a lot of people tend to buy them to say they can buy a Rolex.
I wouldn't mind one myself but the ones I want are WAY out of my price range.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
sockets
|
If you cannot see your racism then I would suggest keeping your mouth firmly shut when crying like a tart and labelling others racist.
Hypocritical
I would say it was national stereotyping rather than racism.
jocks.-tight
Irish-thick
French-smelly
yanks-loud ect.
We can dismiss this national stereotyping theory its racism pure and simple
After all white lives matter is considered racist isn't it
what Rat snake said is worse by far
|
|
|
|
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt
£100.00 it is ..
In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
|
|
|
|
|