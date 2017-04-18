|
El Capitan
Since the scouts we employ are clearly shite, maybe we should all chip in ourselves to help the club out. I'm sure Gibbo and co read this board, so he might as well utilise our immense footballing knowledge
Aaron Mooy - Huddersfield on loan from Man City. Cultured and industrious centre mid. Comfortable in a 442 or a 4231. A more productive Adam Forshaw
Jota - Brentford. left sided playmaker with an eye for a goal. Similar to Ramirez but with an adult sized heart.
Ollie Watkins - Exeter. Bit of a gamble from League 2, but a very promising young goal scoring no.10 in the mould of Dele Alli
Sort it out Gibbo
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bobupanddown
Fair play Matthew, they were three fantastic picks - perhaps it should be:
IN!
Gill OUT!
Ural Quntz
So you can sub Gibbo for the £50 million plus wages that lot would cost?
I've heard you have a few unpaid debts already like
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Pallys bar stool
So you can sub Gibbo for the £50 million plus wages that lot would cost?
I've heard you have a few unpaid debts already like
Look at the date he posted it dickhead
