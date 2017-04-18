El Capitan

Online



Posts: 43 154





Posts: 43 154 Boro scouting « on: April 18, 2017, 08:54:40 PM »





Aaron Mooy - Huddersfield on loan from Man City. Cultured and industrious centre mid. Comfortable in a 442 or a 4231. A more productive Adam Forshaw



Jota - Brentford. left sided playmaker with an eye for a goal. Similar to Ramirez but with an adult sized heart.



Ollie Watkins - Exeter. Bit of a gamble from League 2, but a very promising young goal scoring no.10 in the mould of Dele Alli





Sort it out Gibbo



Since the scouts we employ are clearly shite, maybe we should all chip in ourselves to help the club out. I'm sure Gibbo and co read this board, so he might as well utilise our immense footballing knowledgeAaron Mooy - Huddersfield on loan from Man City. Cultured and industrious centre mid. Comfortable in a 442 or a 4231. A more productive Adam ForshawJota - Brentford. left sided playmaker with an eye for a goal. Similar to Ramirez but with an adult sized heart.Ollie Watkins - Exeter. Bit of a gamble from League 2, but a very promising young goal scoring no.10 in the mould of Dele AlliSort it out Gibbo Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

monkeyman

Offline



Posts: 11 104





Posts: 11 104 Re: Boro scouting « Reply #2 on: April 18, 2017, 09:00:04 PM » gilly will be shitting himself Good scouting kiddagilly will be shitting himself Logged

CLEM FANDANGO

Offline



Posts: 15 237







Posts: 15 237 Re: Boro scouting « Reply #3 on: April 18, 2017, 09:22:41 PM » Another.



Yakubu - a promising young lad who played for Coventry this season.



Bit risky as he has a niggling injury right now.



He is 6 foot tall. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

Jake Andrews

Offline



Posts: 10 739







Posts: 10 739 Re: Boro scouting « Reply #5 on: April 18, 2017, 09:42:44 PM » Julien De Sart. He was all set to tear up the Premier League this Season. Logged

Nilgredo Mido

Offline



Posts: 43 626





The Beast of COB





Posts: 43 626The Beast of COB Re: Boro scouting « Reply #7 on: April 19, 2017, 08:58:33 AM » Quote from: Jake Andrews on April 18, 2017, 09:42:44 PM Julien De Sart. He was all set to tear up the Premier League this Season.



Like he could have been any worse.



Its like you think Karanka knew what he was doing or something. Like he could have been any worse.Its like you think Karanka knew what he was doing or something. « Last Edit: April 19, 2017, 09:17:01 AM by Nilgredo Mido » Logged We surrounded ourselves with Spaniards and Hispanics and it was beautiful as I learned a lot more from defeats than victories

TerryCochranesSocks

Offline



Posts: 7 682





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 7 682Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Boro scouting « Reply #8 on: April 19, 2017, 09:09:29 AM » Ambitious I know but what about a cheeky bid for Jordan Rhodes? Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

Bill Buxton

Online



Posts: 4 554





Posts: 4 554 Re: Boro scouting « Reply #10 on: April 19, 2017, 09:35:11 AM » McCormack hasn't turned up for training in three weeks.He and Ramirez would do wonders for team morale. Logged

Nilgredo Mido

Offline



Posts: 43 626





The Beast of COB





Posts: 43 626The Beast of COB Re: Boro scouting « Reply #11 on: April 19, 2017, 09:36:14 AM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on April 19, 2017, 09:35:11 AM McCormack hasn't turned up for training in three weeks.He and Ramirez would do wonders for team morale.



You can see why Aitor was so keen on him. You can see why Aitor was so keen on him. Logged We surrounded ourselves with Spaniards and Hispanics and it was beautiful as I learned a lot more from defeats than victories

TerryCochranesSocks

Offline



Posts: 7 682





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 7 682Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Boro scouting « Reply #12 on: April 19, 2017, 09:39:56 AM »

He could do a job for us.



What's Billy Ashcroft up to these days?He could do a job for us. Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 76 681



CROCKET OWNS THE CLOWN 🤡





Posts: 76 681CROCKET OWNS THE CLOWN 🤡 Re: Boro scouting « Reply #15 on: April 19, 2017, 03:19:00 PM » Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on April 19, 2017, 09:39:56 AM

He could do a job for us.





What's Billy Ashcroft up to these days?He could do a job for us.



HE IS A DRIVING INSTRUCTOR IN HIS NATIVE LAND



TALK TO HIM NOW AND THEN.....LOVES THE BORO HE IS A DRIVING INSTRUCTOR IN HIS NATIVE LANDTALK TO HIM NOW AND THEN.....LOVES THE BORO Logged MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡 BERNIE THE WINNET.....

TerryCochranesSocks

Offline



Posts: 7 682





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 7 682Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Boro scouting « Reply #16 on: April 19, 2017, 03:35:37 PM »



That 16 yard header at St James park in January '78.



Fookingerrinthere!!!!

Was my favourite player for a while when I was a kid.That 16 yard header at St James park in January '78.Fookingerrinthere!!!! Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

Bill Buxton

Online



Posts: 4 554





Posts: 4 554 Re: Boro scouting « Reply #17 on: April 19, 2017, 05:06:32 PM » I think it fair to say that our whole scouting team are a crock of shite. Logged

Ural Quntz



Offline



Posts: 7 442





Pack o cunts





Phew thats betterPosts: 7 442Pack o cunts Re: Boro scouting « Reply #18 on: April 19, 2017, 05:29:00 PM »



Missed the fact that you had passed the 1000 mark of posts of pure unadulterated hate for the Boro







Sorry BillMissed the fact that you had passed the 1000 mark of posts of pure unadulterated hate for the Boro Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018

Ural Quntz



Offline



Posts: 7 442





Pack o cunts





Phew thats betterPosts: 7 442Pack o cunts Re: Boro scouting « Reply #20 on: April 19, 2017, 07:58:01 PM »



No hate but still fucking ludicrous Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018

El Capitan

Online



Posts: 43 154





Posts: 43 154 Re: Boro scouting « Reply #21 on: Today at 12:45:11 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on April 18, 2017, 08:54:40 PM





Aaron Mooy - Huddersfield on loan from Man City. Cultured and industrious centre mid. Comfortable in a 442 or a 4231. A more productive Adam Forshaw



Jota - Brentford. left sided playmaker with an eye for a goal. Similar to Ramirez but with an adult sized heart.



Ollie Watkins - Exeter. Bit of a gamble from League 2, but a very promising young goal scoring no.10 in the mould of Dele Alli





Sort it out Gibbo





Since the scouts we employ are clearly shite, maybe we should all chip in ourselves to help the club out. I'm sure Gibbo and co read this board, so he might as well utilise our immense footballing knowledgeAaron Mooy - Huddersfield on loan from Man City. Cultured and industrious centre mid. Comfortable in a 442 or a 4231. A more productive Adam ForshawJota - Brentford. left sided playmaker with an eye for a goal. Similar to Ramirez but with an adult sized heart.Ollie Watkins - Exeter. Bit of a gamble from League 2, but a very promising young goal scoring no.10 in the mould of Dele AlliSort it out Gibbo





Watkins just signed for Villa... for £33m











Knows his footy does El Capster Watkins just signed for Villa... for £33mKnows his footy does El Capster Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.