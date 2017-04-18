Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Boro scouting  (Read 1086 times)
El Capitan
« on: April 18, 2017, 08:54:40 PM »
Since the scouts we employ are clearly shite, maybe we should all chip in ourselves to help the club out. I'm sure Gibbo and co read this board, so he might as well utilise our immense footballing knowledge  :mido:


Aaron Mooy - Huddersfield on loan from Man City. Cultured and industrious centre mid. Comfortable in a 442 or a 4231. A more productive Adam Forshaw

Jota - Brentford. left sided playmaker with an eye for a goal. Similar to Ramirez but with an adult sized heart.

Ollie Watkins - Exeter. Bit of a gamble from League 2, but a very promising young goal scoring no.10 in the mould of Dele Alli


Sort it out Gibbo  :bc:
Bud Wiser
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


« Reply #1 on: April 18, 2017, 08:59:06 PM »
Allow me to add Tammy Abraham to that list.
monkeyman
« Reply #2 on: April 18, 2017, 09:00:04 PM »
Good scouting kidda :like: gilly will be shitting himself  :matty:
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #3 on: April 18, 2017, 09:22:41 PM »
Another. 

Yakubu - a promising young lad who played for Coventry this season. 

Bit risky as he has a niggling injury right now.

He is 6 foot tall.
El Capitan
« Reply #4 on: April 18, 2017, 09:23:31 PM »
Quote from: BoroSF on April 18, 2017, 09:22:41 PM
Another. 

Yakubu - a promising young lad who played for Coventry this season. 

Bit risky as he has a niggling injury right now.

He is 6 foot tall.

Only 23 though  :like:
Jake Andrews
« Reply #5 on: April 18, 2017, 09:42:44 PM »
Julien De Sart. He was all set to tear up the Premier League this Season.
El Capitan
« Reply #6 on: April 18, 2017, 09:48:19 PM »
Quote from: Jake Andrews on April 18, 2017, 09:42:44 PM
Julien De Sart. He was all set to tear up the Premier League this Season.

You little rascal  monkey
Nilgredo Mido
The Beast of COB


« Reply #7 on: April 19, 2017, 08:58:33 AM »
Quote from: Jake Andrews on April 18, 2017, 09:42:44 PM
Julien De Sart. He was all set to tear up the Premier League this Season.

Like he could have been any worse.  :alf:

Its like you think Karanka knew what he was doing or something.  lost
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #8 on: April 19, 2017, 09:09:29 AM »
Ambitious I know but what about a cheeky bid for Jordan Rhodes?
Keef69er
Rock n Roll


« Reply #9 on: April 19, 2017, 09:15:58 AM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on April 19, 2017, 09:09:29 AM
Ambitious I know but what about a cheeky bid for Jordan Rhodes?
Maybe go back in for mccormack aswell as per
Bill Buxton
« Reply #10 on: April 19, 2017, 09:35:11 AM »
McCormack hasn't turned up for training in three weeks.He and Ramirez would do wonders for team morale.
Nilgredo Mido
The Beast of COB


« Reply #11 on: April 19, 2017, 09:36:14 AM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on April 19, 2017, 09:35:11 AM
McCormack hasn't turned up for training in three weeks.He and Ramirez would do wonders for team morale.

You can see why Aitor was so keen on him.  charles
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #12 on: April 19, 2017, 09:39:56 AM »
What's Billy Ashcroft up to these days?
He could do a job for us.
Tintin
« Reply #13 on: April 19, 2017, 10:18:27 AM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on April 19, 2017, 09:39:56 AM
What's Billy Ashcroft up to these days?
He could do a job for us.



Last seen at Tranmere Rovers.
I can see the resemblance, but I don't think that's him.
Boro Till I Die
« Reply #14 on: April 19, 2017, 02:27:57 PM »
Tammy Abraham would be top of the list
LEON TROTSKY
CROCKET OWNS THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #15 on: April 19, 2017, 03:19:00 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on April 19, 2017, 09:39:56 AM
What's Billy Ashcroft up to these days?
He could do a job for us.




HE IS A DRIVING INSTRUCTOR IN HIS NATIVE LAND  jc

TALK TO HIM NOW AND THEN.....LOVES THE BORO  :mido:
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #16 on: April 19, 2017, 03:35:37 PM »
Was my favourite player for a while when I was a kid.

That 16 yard header at St James park in January '78.

Fookingerrinthere!!!!
 :mido:
Bill Buxton
« Reply #17 on: April 19, 2017, 05:06:32 PM »
I think it fair to say that our whole scouting team are a crock of shite.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


« Reply #18 on: April 19, 2017, 05:29:00 PM »
Sorry Bill

Missed the fact that you had passed the 1000 mark of posts of pure unadulterated hate for the Boro

 monkey
Bill Buxton
« Reply #19 on: April 19, 2017, 05:42:23 PM »
Sorry.Boro's scouting team are amazing!
Ural Quntz
Pack o cunts


« Reply #20 on: April 19, 2017, 07:58:01 PM »
No hate but still fucking ludicrous

 monkey
El Capitan
« Reply #21 on: Today at 12:45:11 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on April 18, 2017, 08:54:40 PM
Since the scouts we employ are clearly shite, maybe we should all chip in ourselves to help the club out. I'm sure Gibbo and co read this board, so he might as well utilise our immense footballing knowledge  :mido:


Aaron Mooy - Huddersfield on loan from Man City. Cultured and industrious centre mid. Comfortable in a 442 or a 4231. A more productive Adam Forshaw

Jota - Brentford. left sided playmaker with an eye for a goal. Similar to Ramirez but with an adult sized heart.

Ollie Watkins - Exeter. Bit of a gamble from League 2, but a very promising young goal scoring no.10 in the mould of Dele Alli


Sort it out Gibbo  :bc:





Watkins just signed for Villa... for £33m 





Knows his footy does El Capster  :pope2:
headset
« Reply #22 on: Today at 12:49:26 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 12:45:11 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 18, 2017, 08:54:40 PM
Since the scouts we employ are clearly shite, maybe we should all chip in ourselves to help the club out. I'm sure Gibbo and co read this board, so he might as well utilise our immense footballing knowledge  :mido:


Aaron Mooy - Huddersfield on loan from Man City. Cultured and industrious centre mid. Comfortable in a 442 or a 4231. A more productive Adam Forshaw

Jota - Brentford. left sided playmaker with an eye for a goal. Similar to Ramirez but with an adult sized heart.

Ollie Watkins - Exeter. Bit of a gamble from League 2, but a very promising young goal scoring no.10 in the mould of Dele Alli


Sort it out Gibbo  :bc:





Watkins just signed for Villa... for £33m 





Knows his footy does El Capster  :pope2:

Top scouting Captain.... :mido:
