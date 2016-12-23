CLEM FANDANGO

Re: WHATS THE BIG FELLA BRINGING YOU FOR XMAS ? « Reply #53 on: December 23, 2016, 05:54:41 PM » Extract from the ancient Book of Ronald......



".....and so the travelers eventually arrived at the mythical and mysterious enclave of Skippers Lane Industrial estate. Through the murk a castle emerged. They knew that this was a rich leader's house as soon as they beheld the front door.



Forsooth... this was no ordinary door.



It wasn't made from bits of reconstituted wood pulp like mdf or plywood. No...this was made from solid, yes, solid pine from the finest quick grow pine forests of Northumbria.



Also it was not just glued together like some sort of shitty B&Q effort - rather this showed the skills of master craftsman in that the various bits had been sawed and there were a few joints that had been glued together. That takes some effort for sure.



The men were awed at the fact that this door, this majestic door, had not one, not two...but four panels. They had but dreamed that was possible.



No man or small dwarf creature would be able to break down this door - not even if they were emboldened by the liquor of the gods or had small pieces of bathroom hardware to hand.



Their leader addressed the tired group and said "Men - you are witnessing a sight that will still be talked about after, maybe 100 years or so, by odd balls on internet web chat forums" A rare thing of beauty.



They knocked on the door and....."