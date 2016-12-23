Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 10, 2020, 10:12:40 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: WHATS THE BIG FELLA BRINGING YOU FOR XMAS ?  (Read 4861 times)
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 229


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #50 on: December 23, 2016, 01:59:07 PM »
A new turntable for Thunder.



 :like:
Logged
Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 24 460


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #51 on: December 23, 2016, 04:41:13 PM »
FFS Ron,a door is mortice and tenon joints and pine is down market,hardly the Sistine chapel. :alf:
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 40 588


View Profile
« Reply #52 on: December 23, 2016, 04:54:08 PM »
Behold the craftsmanship of the 4 panel door  :pope2:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 13 137



View Profile
« Reply #53 on: December 23, 2016, 05:54:41 PM »
Extract from the ancient Book of Ronald......

".....and so the travelers eventually arrived at the mythical and mysterious enclave of Skippers Lane Industrial estate.   Through the murk a castle emerged.  They knew that this was a rich leader's house as soon as they beheld the front door.

Forsooth... this was no ordinary door.  

It wasn't made from bits of reconstituted wood pulp like mdf or plywood.  No...this was made from solid, yes, solid pine from the finest quick grow pine forests of Northumbria.  

Also it was not just glued together like some sort of shitty B&Q effort - rather this showed the skills of master craftsman in that the various bits had been sawed and there were a few joints that had been glued together.  That takes some effort for sure.

The men were awed at the fact that this door, this majestic door, had not one, not two...but four panels.  They had but dreamed that was possible.

No man or small dwarf creature would be able to break down this door - not even if they were emboldened by the liquor of the gods or had small pieces of bathroom hardware to hand.

Their leader addressed the tired group and said "Men - you are witnessing a sight that will still be talked about after, maybe 100 years or so, by odd balls on internet web chat forums"  A rare thing of beauty.

They knocked on the door and....."
« Last Edit: December 23, 2016, 06:35:49 PM by BoroSF » Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 72 690


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #54 on: December 23, 2016, 07:27:51 PM »
RON YOUR A FUCKING IDIOT 


YOUR LIKE ONE OF THEM SECRET HOARDERS WITH UTTER SHITE IN YOUR HOUSE  charles

YOUR DOORS ARE FULL OF GREASE MONKEY  SPUNK AND TOBACCO SMOKE YOU BIG DAFT CUNT  :meltdown:

YOUR HOUSE HAS DROPPED 50K IN VALUE SINCE YOU BOUGHT IT  :meltdown: mick monkey
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 24 460


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #55 on: December 23, 2016, 07:37:45 PM »
Quote from: ron_manager on December 23, 2016, 07:06:29 PM
Quote from: coulbyboro. on December 23, 2016, 04:41:13 PM
FFS Ron,a door is mortice and tenon joints and pine is down market,hardly the Sistine chapel. :alf:




If the doors of perception were cleansed every thing would appear to man as it is, Infinite. For man has closed himself up, till he sees all things thro' narrow chinks of his cavern.


A door is not just a door.

Martin Luther can attest that.
in your house they probably keep the walls up. mcl
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Nilgredo Mido
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 43 626


The Beast of COB


View Profile
« Reply #56 on: December 23, 2016, 07:41:38 PM »
I'm afraid refugees aren't good for house values.

That's why the only ones that are for bringing in refugees are the Lilly Allen types who are in no danger of having them housed in the million quid house next door.
Logged
We surrounded ourselves with Spaniards and Hispanics and it was beautiful as I learned a lot more from defeats than victories
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 40 588


View Profile
« Reply #57 on: December 23, 2016, 07:58:50 PM »
A new kindle.
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Pile
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 39 266



View Profile
« Reply #58 on: December 24, 2016, 11:39:26 AM »
Quote from: LIDDLE_TOWERS on December 23, 2016, 11:40:53 AM
Quote from: coulbyboro. on December 23, 2016, 11:32:25 AM
Quote from: LIDDLE_TOWERS on December 23, 2016, 11:11:14 AM
Quote from: evilghost on December 23, 2016, 11:08:02 AM
ripped a door handle of in anger lol

what happened did you get notice on your flat

NO I GOT LOCKED IN THE EN SUITE  rava

WAS MORTAL...THAT DIDNT HELP  charles
try pulling the door towards you next time,instead of pushing it. :alf:

THE FUCKING HANDLE HAD COME AWAY FROM THE BARREL AND WASNT WORKING THE SNECK  rava

AFTER I RIPPED THE HANDEL OFF....I HAD TO PULL THE CLOTHES HANGER PEG OFF THE BACK OF THE DOOR TO PRISE IT OPEN  rava


 
charles
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 455



View Profile
« Reply #59 on: Today at 09:47:53 PM »
 
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 