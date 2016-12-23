Welcome,
WHATS THE BIG FELLA BRINGING YOU FOR XMAS ?
Topic: WHATS THE BIG FELLA BRINGING YOU FOR XMAS ?
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 11 229
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: WHATS THE BIG FELLA BRINGING YOU FOR XMAS ?
«
Reply #50 on:
December 23, 2016, 01:59:07 PM
A new turntable for Thunder.
Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 460
The ace face.
Re: WHATS THE BIG FELLA BRINGING YOU FOR XMAS ?
«
Reply #51 on:
December 23, 2016, 04:41:13 PM
FFS Ron,a door is mortice and tenon joints and pine is down market,hardly the Sistine chapel.
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
El Capitan
Posts: 40 588
Re: WHATS THE BIG FELLA BRINGING YOU FOR XMAS ?
«
Reply #52 on:
December 23, 2016, 04:54:08 PM
Behold the craftsmanship of the 4 panel door
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 13 137
Re: WHATS THE BIG FELLA BRINGING YOU FOR XMAS ?
«
Reply #53 on:
December 23, 2016, 05:54:41 PM
Extract from the ancient Book of Ronald......
".....and so the travelers eventually arrived at the mythical and mysterious enclave of Skippers Lane Industrial estate. Through the murk a castle emerged. They knew that this was a rich leader's house as soon as they beheld the front door.
Forsooth... this was no ordinary door.
It wasn't made from bits of reconstituted wood pulp like mdf or plywood. No...this was made from solid, yes, solid pine from the finest quick grow pine forests of Northumbria.
Also it was not just glued together like some sort of shitty B&Q effort - rather this showed the skills of master craftsman in that the various bits had been sawed and there were a few joints that had been glued together. That takes some effort for sure.
The men were awed at the fact that this door, this majestic door, had not one, not two...but four panels. They had but dreamed that was possible.
No man or small dwarf creature would be able to break down this door - not even if they were emboldened by the liquor of the gods or had small pieces of bathroom hardware to hand.
Their leader addressed the tired group and said "Men - you are witnessing a sight that will still be talked about after, maybe 100 years or so, by odd balls on internet web chat forums" A rare thing of beauty.
They knocked on the door and....."
«
Last Edit: December 23, 2016, 06:35:49 PM by BoroSF
»
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 72 690
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: WHATS THE BIG FELLA BRINGING YOU FOR XMAS ?
«
Reply #54 on:
December 23, 2016, 07:27:51 PM
RON YOUR A FUCKING IDIOT
YOUR LIKE ONE OF THEM SECRET HOARDERS WITH UTTER SHITE IN YOUR HOUSE
YOUR DOORS ARE FULL OF GREASE MONKEY SPUNK AND TOBACCO SMOKE YOU BIG DAFT CUNT
YOUR HOUSE HAS DROPPED 50K IN VALUE SINCE YOU BOUGHT IT
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 460
The ace face.
Re: WHATS THE BIG FELLA BRINGING YOU FOR XMAS ?
«
Reply #55 on:
December 23, 2016, 07:37:45 PM
Quote from: ron_manager on December 23, 2016, 07:06:29 PM
Quote from: coulbyboro. on December 23, 2016, 04:41:13 PM
FFS Ron,a door is mortice and tenon joints and pine is down market,hardly the Sistine chapel.
If the doors of perception were cleansed every thing would appear to man as it is, Infinite. For man has closed himself up, till he sees all things thro' narrow chinks of his cavern.
A door is not just a door.
Martin Luther can attest that.
in your house they probably keep the walls up.
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Nilgredo Mido
Posts: 43 626
The Beast of COB
Re: WHATS THE BIG FELLA BRINGING YOU FOR XMAS ?
«
Reply #56 on:
December 23, 2016, 07:41:38 PM
I'm afraid refugees aren't good for house values.
That's why the only ones that are for bringing in refugees are the Lilly Allen types who are in no danger of having them housed in the million quid house next door.
We surrounded ourselves with Spaniards and Hispanics and it was beautiful as I learned a lot more from defeats than victories
El Capitan
Posts: 40 588
Re: WHATS THE BIG FELLA BRINGING YOU FOR XMAS ?
«
Reply #57 on:
December 23, 2016, 07:58:50 PM
A new kindle.
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Pile
Posts: 39 266
Re: WHATS THE BIG FELLA BRINGING YOU FOR XMAS ?
«
Reply #58 on:
December 24, 2016, 11:39:26 AM
Quote from: LIDDLE_TOWERS on December 23, 2016, 11:40:53 AM
Quote from: coulbyboro. on December 23, 2016, 11:32:25 AM
Quote from: LIDDLE_TOWERS on December 23, 2016, 11:11:14 AM
Quote from: evilghost on December 23, 2016, 11:08:02 AM
ripped a door handle of in anger lol
what happened did you get notice on your flat
NO I GOT LOCKED IN THE EN SUITE
WAS MORTAL...THAT DIDNT HELP
try pulling the door towards you next time,instead of pushing it.
THE FUCKING HANDLE HAD COME AWAY FROM THE BARREL AND WASNT WORKING THE SNECK
AFTER I RIPPED THE HANDEL OFF....I HAD TO PULL THE CLOTHES HANGER PEG OFF THE BACK OF THE DOOR TO PRISE IT OPEN
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 14 455
Re: WHATS THE BIG FELLA BRINGING YOU FOR XMAS ?
«
Reply #59 on:
Today
at 09:47:53 PM »
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
