Jake Andrews

Offline



Posts: 10 542







Posts: 10 542 Re: The Official COB Prediction League « Reply #301 on: February 08, 2019, 02:32:46 PM » THE OFFICIAL 2018/19 COB PREDICTION LEAGUE:







After Game 22, 23 ,24, 25 & 26 (Away at Brentford & Preston, Home vs Villa & Blackburn & Away at QPR):









Bud - 23 Points









Rids - 22 Points











Steve - 20 Points













CLEM - 17 Points









PoliteDwarf - 16 Points

Plaz - 16 Points











CapsLock - 14 Points













TerryC - 13 Points

ccole - 13 Points

Dicky - 13 Points









Jethro - 11 Points

towz - 11 Points

calamity - 11 Points

Jake Andrews - 11 Points













Tintin - 9 Points

Pile - 9 Points















TROLLSLAYER - 7 Points

Acko - 7 Points









Crocket - 6 Points













Holgateoldskool - 5 Points









Minge - 4 Points

martonmick - 4 Points

TeesvilleMonsoon - 4 Points











BigNasty - 3 Points

Tortured_Mind - 3 Points

yabbadabbawho - 3 Points













Monkeyman - 2 Points

White_Tyson - 2 Points

Bill Buxton - 2 Points









duckyfuzz - 1 Point

gingerpig - 1 Point

Priv - 1 Point

jayjayb - 1 Point

Tom_Trinder - 1 Point

Robbso - 1 Point

RedSteel - 1 Point







Everyone else - 0 Points Logged

Jake Andrews

Offline



Posts: 10 542







Posts: 10 542 Re: The Official COB Prediction League « Reply #302 on: February 08, 2019, 03:24:46 PM » THE OFFICIAL 2018/19 COB PREDICTION LEAGUE:







After Game 27, 28, 29, 30 & 31 (Home vs Burton in the Cup, Away at Reading, Home vs Sheff Wed & Ipswich & Derby Away):









Rids - 29 Points









CLEM - 26 Points













Bud - 23 Points

Steve - 23 Points









Plaz - 18 Points

CapsLock - 18 Points

PoliteDwarf - 18 Points









Dicky - 17 Points

TerryC - 17 Points











ccole - 14 Points









Jethro - 12 Points

Jake Andrews - 12 Points











towz - 11 Points

calamity - 11 Points











Pile - 10 Points

Tintin - 10 Points









Acko - 8 Points







TROLLSLAYER - 7 Points









Crocket - 6 Points













Holgateoldskool - 5 Points









Minge - 4 Points

martonmick - 4 Points

TeesvilleMonsoon - 4 Points

Steboro - 4 Points











BigNasty - 3 Points

Tortured_Mind - 3 Points

yabbadabbawho - 3 Points















Monkeyman - 2 Points

White_Tyson - 2 Points

Bill Buxton - 2 Points









duckyfuzz - 1 Point

gingerpig - 1 Point

Priv - 1 Point

jayjayb - 1 Point

Tom_Trinder - 1 Point

Robbso - 1 Point

RedSteel - 1 Point

mattyk50 - 1 Point

myboro - 1 Point





Everyone else - 0 Points Logged

Jake Andrews

Offline



Posts: 10 542







Posts: 10 542 Re: The Official COB Prediction League « Reply #303 on: April 04, 2019, 09:47:55 AM » THE OFFICIAL 2018/19 COB PREDICTION LEAGUE:







After Game 47:







MASSIVE 16 GAME UPDATE:







WE'RE NOW LIVE:



















1st: CLEM - 38 Points

















2nd: Rids - 33 Points











3rd: Bud - 30 Points















4th: Steve - 27 Points















5th: Plaz - 26 Points







6th: Dicky - 25 Points







7th: TerryC - 24 Points

CapsLock - 24 Points







9th: ccole - 23 Points

calamity - 23 Points



















PoliteDwarf - 20 Points

Jake Andrews - 20 Points







































Jethro - 17 Points







Pile - 16 Points











towz - 14 Points









Acko - 13 Points











Tintin - 11 Points

















TROLLSLAYER - 7 Points



















Holgateoldskool - 7 Points

Steboro - 7 Points







Crocket - 6 Points

BillBuxton - 6 Points





martonmick - 5 Points









Minge - 4 Points

TeesvilleMonsoon - 4 Points

Robbso - 4 Points











BigNasty - 3 Points

Tortured_Mind - 3 Points

yabbadabbawho - 3 Points

Tom_Trinder - 3 Points













Monkeyman - 2 Points

White_Tyson - 2 Points

duckyfuzz - 2 Points

RedSteel - 2 Points

Flyer - 2 Points













gingerpig - 1 Point

Priv - 1 Point

jayjayb - 1 Point

mattyk50 - 1 Point

myboro - 1 Point

Ben - 1 Point

Tunstall - 1 Point

Northallerton - 1 Point

Ghost Of Brian Clough - 1 Point





Everyone else - 0 Points 1st: CLEM - 38 Points2nd: Rids - 33 Points3rd: Bud - 30 Points4th: Steve - 27 Points5th: Plaz - 26 Points6th: Dicky - 25 Points7th: TerryC - 24 PointsCapsLock - 24 Points9th: ccole - 23 Pointscalamity - 23 PointsPoliteDwarf - 20 PointsJake Andrews - 20 PointsJethro - 17 PointsPile - 16 Pointstowz - 14 PointsAcko - 13 PointsTintin - 11 PointsTROLLSLAYER - 7 PointsHolgateoldskool - 7 PointsSteboro - 7 PointsCrocket - 6 PointsBillBuxton - 6 Pointsmartonmick - 5 PointsMinge - 4 PointsTeesvilleMonsoon - 4 PointsRobbso - 4 PointsBigNasty - 3 PointsTortured_Mind - 3 Pointsyabbadabbawho - 3 PointsTom_Trinder - 3 PointsMonkeyman - 2 PointsWhite_Tyson - 2 Pointsduckyfuzz - 2 PointsRedSteel - 2 PointsFlyer - 2 Pointsgingerpig - 1 PointPriv - 1 Pointjayjayb - 1 Pointmattyk50 - 1 Pointmyboro - 1 PointBen - 1 PointTunstall - 1 PointNorthallerton - 1 PointGhost Of Brian Clough - 1 PointEveryone else - 0 Points Logged

Jake Andrews

Offline



Posts: 10 542







Posts: 10 542 Re: The Official COB Prediction League « Reply #304 on: April 04, 2019, 09:49:58 AM » Apologies for fucking it off for so long. I will now update it after every game from now until the end of the Season. Logged

Jake Andrews

Offline



Posts: 10 542







Posts: 10 542 Re: The Official COB Prediction League « Reply #306 on: April 06, 2019, 08:23:50 PM » THE OFFICIAL 2018/19 COB PREDICTION LEAGUE:







After Game 48 (Away At Swansea:















WE'RE NOW LIVE:



















1st: CLEM - 38 Points

















2nd: Rids - 33 Points











3rd: Bud - 30 Points















4th: Steve - 27 Points















5th: Plaz - 26 Points

Dicky - 26 Points









7th: TerryC - 25 Points

CapsLock - 25 Points







9th: calamity - 24 Points









10th: ccole - 23 Points





























Jake Andrews - 21 Points









PoliteDwarf - 20 Points







































Jethro - 17 Points







Pile - 16 Points











towz - 14 Points

Acko - 14 Points











Tintin - 11 Points









Holgateoldskool - 8 Points











TROLLSLAYER - 7 Points

Steboro - 7 Points

BillBuxton - 7 points







Crocket - 6 Points







martonmick - 5 Points









Minge - 4 Points

TeesvilleMonsoon - 4 Points

Robbso - 4 Points











BigNasty - 3 Points

Tortured_Mind - 3 Points

yabbadabbawho - 3 Points

Tom_Trinder - 3 Points

Flyer - 3 Points













Monkeyman - 2 Points

White_Tyson - 2 Points

duckyfuzz - 2 Points

RedSteel - 2 Points













gingerpig - 1 Point

Priv - 1 Point

jayjayb - 1 Point

mattyk50 - 1 Point

myboro - 1 Point

Ben - 1 Point

Tunstall - 1 Point

Northallerton - 1 Point

Ghost Of Brian Clough - 1 Point





Everyone else - 0 Points 1st: CLEM - 38 Points2nd: Rids - 33 Points3rd: Bud - 30 Points4th: Steve - 27 Points5th: Plaz - 26 PointsDicky - 26 Points7th: TerryC - 25 PointsCapsLock - 25 Points9th: calamity - 24 Points10th: ccole - 23 PointsJake Andrews - 21 PointsPoliteDwarf - 20 PointsJethro - 17 PointsPile - 16 Pointstowz - 14 PointsAcko - 14 PointsTintin - 11 PointsHolgateoldskool - 8 PointsTROLLSLAYER - 7 PointsSteboro - 7 PointsBillBuxton - 7 pointsCrocket - 6 Pointsmartonmick - 5 PointsMinge - 4 PointsTeesvilleMonsoon - 4 PointsRobbso - 4 PointsBigNasty - 3 PointsTortured_Mind - 3 Pointsyabbadabbawho - 3 PointsTom_Trinder - 3 PointsFlyer - 3 PointsMonkeyman - 2 PointsWhite_Tyson - 2 Pointsduckyfuzz - 2 PointsRedSteel - 2 Pointsgingerpig - 1 PointPriv - 1 Pointjayjayb - 1 Pointmattyk50 - 1 Pointmyboro - 1 PointBen - 1 PointTunstall - 1 PointNorthallerton - 1 PointGhost Of Brian Clough - 1 PointEveryone else - 0 Points Logged

Jake Andrews

Offline



Posts: 10 542







Posts: 10 542 Re: The Official COB Prediction League « Reply #308 on: April 09, 2019, 10:42:21 PM » THE OFFICIAL 2018/19 COB PREDICTION LEAGUE:







After Game 49 (Away At Bolton):















WE'RE NOW LIVE:



















1st: CLEM - 41 Points

















2nd: Rids - 34 Points











3rd: Bud - 31 Points















4th: Steve - 27 Points

Dicky - 27 Points







6th: Plaz - 26 Points

CapsLock - 26 Points







8th: TerryC - 25 Points









9th: calamity - 24 Points









10th: ccole - 24 Points





























Jake Andrews - 21 Points









PoliteDwarf - 20 Points







































Jethro - 17 Points

Pile - 17 Points











towz - 14 Points

Acko - 14 Points











Tintin - 11 Points









Holgateoldskool - 8 Points











TROLLSLAYER - 7 Points

Steboro - 7 Points

BillBuxton - 7 points







Crocket - 6 Points







martonmick - 5 Points









Minge - 4 Points

TeesvilleMonsoon - 4 Points

Robbso - 4 Points

Gingerpig - 4 Points











BigNasty - 3 Points

Tortured_Mind - 3 Points

yabbadabbawho - 3 Points

Tom_Trinder - 3 Points

Flyer - 3 Points

duckyfuzz - 3 Points













Monkeyman - 2 Points

White_Tyson - 2 Points

RedSteel - 2 Points

















Priv - 1 Point

jayjayb - 1 Point

mattyk50 - 1 Point

myboro - 1 Point

Ben - 1 Point

Tunstall - 1 Point

Northallerton - 1 Point

Ghost Of Brian Clough - 1 Point





Everyone else - 0 Points 1st: CLEM - 41 Points2nd: Rids - 34 Points3rd: Bud - 31 Points4th: Steve - 27 PointsDicky - 27 Points6th: Plaz - 26 PointsCapsLock - 26 Points8th: TerryC - 25 Points9th: calamity - 24 Points10th: ccole - 24 PointsJake Andrews - 21 PointsPoliteDwarf - 20 PointsJethro - 17 PointsPile - 17 Pointstowz - 14 PointsAcko - 14 PointsTintin - 11 PointsHolgateoldskool - 8 PointsTROLLSLAYER - 7 PointsSteboro - 7 PointsBillBuxton - 7 pointsCrocket - 6 Pointsmartonmick - 5 PointsMinge - 4 PointsTeesvilleMonsoon - 4 PointsRobbso - 4 PointsGingerpig - 4 PointsBigNasty - 3 PointsTortured_Mind - 3 Pointsyabbadabbawho - 3 PointsTom_Trinder - 3 PointsFlyer - 3 Pointsduckyfuzz - 3 PointsMonkeyman - 2 PointsWhite_Tyson - 2 PointsRedSteel - 2 PointsPriv - 1 Pointjayjayb - 1 Pointmattyk50 - 1 Pointmyboro - 1 PointBen - 1 PointTunstall - 1 PointNorthallerton - 1 PointGhost Of Brian Clough - 1 PointEveryone else - 0 Points Logged

Jake Andrews

Offline



Posts: 10 542







Posts: 10 542 Re: The Official COB Prediction League « Reply #309 on: April 13, 2019, 05:57:44 PM » THE OFFICIAL 2018/19 COB PREDICTION LEAGUE:







After Game 50 (Home against Hull):















WE'RE NOW LIVE:



















1st: CLEM - 42 Points

















2nd: Rids - 35 Points



















3rd: Bud - 31 Points









4th: Dicky - 30 Points













5th: Steve - 27 Points

plaz - 27 Points







7th: CapsLock - 26 Points







8th: TerryC - 25 Points

calamity - 25 Points











10th: ccole - 24 Points

































Jake Andrews - 21 Points









PoliteDwarf - 20 Points



























Pile - 18 Points











Jethro - 17 Points









Acko - 15 Points









towz - 14 Points













Tintin - 11 Points









Holgateoldskool - 8 Points











TROLLSLAYER - 7 Points

Steboro - 7 Points

BillBuxton - 7 points







Crocket - 6 Points







martonmick - 5 Points









Minge - 4 Points

TeesvilleMonsoon - 4 Points

Robbso - 4 Points

Gingerpig - 4 Points

duckyfuzz - 4 Points













BigNasty - 3 Points

Tortured_Mind - 3 Points

yabbadabbawho - 3 Points

Tom_Trinder - 3 Points

Flyer - 3 Points















Monkeyman - 2 Points

White_Tyson - 2 Points

RedSteel - 2 Points

















Priv - 1 Point

jayjayb - 1 Point

mattyk50 - 1 Point

myboro - 1 Point

Ben - 1 Point

Tunstall - 1 Point

Northallerton - 1 Point

Ghost Of Brian Clough - 1 Point





Everyone else - 0 Points 1st: CLEM - 42 Points2nd: Rids - 35 Points3rd: Bud - 31 Points4th: Dicky - 30 Points5th: Steve - 27 Pointsplaz - 27 Points7th: CapsLock - 26 Points8th: TerryC - 25 Pointscalamity - 25 Points10th: ccole - 24 PointsJake Andrews - 21 PointsPoliteDwarf - 20 PointsPile - 18 PointsJethro - 17 PointsAcko - 15 Pointstowz - 14 PointsTintin - 11 PointsHolgateoldskool - 8 PointsTROLLSLAYER - 7 PointsSteboro - 7 PointsBillBuxton - 7 pointsCrocket - 6 Pointsmartonmick - 5 PointsMinge - 4 PointsTeesvilleMonsoon - 4 PointsRobbso - 4 PointsGingerpig - 4 Pointsduckyfuzz - 4 PointsBigNasty - 3 PointsTortured_Mind - 3 Pointsyabbadabbawho - 3 PointsTom_Trinder - 3 PointsFlyer - 3 PointsMonkeyman - 2 PointsWhite_Tyson - 2 PointsRedSteel - 2 PointsPriv - 1 Pointjayjayb - 1 Pointmattyk50 - 1 Pointmyboro - 1 PointBen - 1 PointTunstall - 1 PointNorthallerton - 1 PointGhost Of Brian Clough - 1 PointEveryone else - 0 Points Logged

Jake Andrews

Offline



Posts: 10 542







Posts: 10 542 Re: The Official COB Prediction League « Reply #310 on: April 25, 2019, 05:25:41 PM » THE OFFICIAL 2018/19 COB PREDICTION LEAGUE:







After Game 52 (Home against Stoke & Away at forest):















WE'RE NOW LIVE:



















1st: CLEM - 45 Points

















2nd: Rids - 36 Points



















3rd: Bud - 31 Points









4th: Dicky - 33 Points









5th: Plaz - 28 Points









6th: Steve - 27 Points







7th: CapsLock - 26 Points

TerryC - 26 Points

calamity - 26 Points











10th: ccole - 25 Points

































Jake Andrews - 24 Points









PoliteDwarf - 20 Points



























Pile - 19 Points











Jethro - 18 Points

Acko - 18 Points











towz - 14 Points













Tintin - 11 Points

Holgateoldskool - 11 Points











TROLLSLAYER - 7 Points

Steboro - 7 Points

BillBuxton - 7 Points

Gingerpig - 7 Points







Crocket - 6 Points







martonmick - 5 Points









Minge - 4 Points

TeesvilleMonsoon - 4 Points

Robbso - 4 Points

duckyfuzz - 4 Points













BigNasty - 3 Points

Tortured_Mind - 3 Points

yabbadabbawho - 3 Points

Tom_Trinder - 3 Points

Flyer - 3 Points

Monkeyman - 3 Points



















White_Tyson - 2 Points

RedSteel - 2 Points

















Priv - 1 Point

jayjayb - 1 Point

mattyk50 - 1 Point

myboro - 1 Point

Ben - 1 Point

Tunstall - 1 Point

Northallerton - 1 Point

Ghost Of Brian Clough - 1 Point





Everyone else - 0 Points 1st: CLEM - 45 Points2nd: Rids - 36 Points3rd: Bud - 31 Points4th: Dicky - 33 Points5th: Plaz - 28 Points6th: Steve - 27 Points7th: CapsLock - 26 PointsTerryC - 26 Pointscalamity - 26 Points10th: ccole - 25 PointsJake Andrews - 24 PointsPoliteDwarf - 20 PointsPile - 19 PointsJethro - 18 PointsAcko - 18 Pointstowz - 14 PointsTintin - 11 PointsHolgateoldskool - 11 PointsTROLLSLAYER - 7 PointsSteboro - 7 PointsBillBuxton - 7 PointsGingerpig - 7 PointsCrocket - 6 Pointsmartonmick - 5 PointsMinge - 4 PointsTeesvilleMonsoon - 4 PointsRobbso - 4 Pointsduckyfuzz - 4 PointsBigNasty - 3 PointsTortured_Mind - 3 Pointsyabbadabbawho - 3 PointsTom_Trinder - 3 PointsFlyer - 3 PointsMonkeyman - 3 PointsWhite_Tyson - 2 PointsRedSteel - 2 PointsPriv - 1 Pointjayjayb - 1 Pointmattyk50 - 1 Pointmyboro - 1 PointBen - 1 PointTunstall - 1 PointNorthallerton - 1 PointGhost Of Brian Clough - 1 PointEveryone else - 0 Points Logged

Jake Andrews

Offline



Posts: 10 542







Posts: 10 542 Re: The Official COB Prediction League « Reply #311 on: April 27, 2019, 07:18:47 PM » THE OFFICIAL 2018/19 COB PREDICTION LEAGUE:







After Game 53 (Home against Reading):















WE'RE NOW LIVE:



















1st: CLEM - 46 Points

















2nd: Rids - 36 Points













3rd: Dicky - 34 Points











4th: Bud - 31 Points









5th: Plaz - 29 Points









6th: Steve - 27 Points

TerryC - 27 Points

calamity - 27 Points









9th: CapsLock - 26 Points

ccole - 26 Points

































Jake Andrews - 25 Points











PoliteDwarf - 20 Points



























Pile - 19 Points











Jethro - 18 Points

Acko - 18 Points











towz - 14 Points













Tintin - 11 Points

Holgateoldskool - 11 Points











TROLLSLAYER - 7 Points

Steboro - 7 Points

BillBuxton - 7 Points

Gingerpig - 7 Points







Crocket - 6 Points







martonmick - 5 Points

duckyfuzz - 5 Points









Minge - 4 Points

TeesvilleMonsoon - 4 Points

Robbso - 4 Points

Priv - 4 Points













BigNasty - 3 Points

Tortured_Mind - 3 Points

yabbadabbawho - 3 Points

Tom_Trinder - 3 Points

Flyer - 3 Points

Monkeyman - 3 Points

RedSteel - 3 Points

















White_Tyson - 2 Points

jayjayb - 2 Points

















mattyk50 - 1 Point

myboro - 1 Point

Ben - 1 Point

Tunstall - 1 Point

Northallerton - 1 Point

Ghost Of Brian Clough - 1 Point

Flar - 1 Point





Everyone else - 0 Points 1st: CLEM - 46 Points2nd: Rids - 36 Points3rd: Dicky - 34 Points4th: Bud - 31 Points5th: Plaz - 29 Points6th: Steve - 27 PointsTerryC - 27 Pointscalamity - 27 Points9th: CapsLock - 26 Pointsccole - 26 PointsJake Andrews - 25 PointsPoliteDwarf - 20 PointsPile - 19 PointsJethro - 18 PointsAcko - 18 Pointstowz - 14 PointsTintin - 11 PointsHolgateoldskool - 11 PointsTROLLSLAYER - 7 PointsSteboro - 7 PointsBillBuxton - 7 PointsGingerpig - 7 PointsCrocket - 6 Pointsmartonmick - 5 Pointsduckyfuzz - 5 PointsMinge - 4 PointsTeesvilleMonsoon - 4 PointsRobbso - 4 PointsPriv - 4 PointsBigNasty - 3 PointsTortured_Mind - 3 Pointsyabbadabbawho - 3 PointsTom_Trinder - 3 PointsFlyer - 3 PointsMonkeyman - 3 PointsRedSteel - 3 PointsWhite_Tyson - 2 Pointsjayjayb - 2 Pointsmattyk50 - 1 Pointmyboro - 1 PointBen - 1 PointTunstall - 1 PointNorthallerton - 1 PointGhost Of Brian Clough - 1 PointFlar - 1 PointEveryone else - 0 Points Logged

Jake Andrews

Offline



Posts: 10 542







Posts: 10 542 Re: The Official COB Prediction League « Reply #312 on: May 02, 2019, 11:21:31 AM » THE OFFICIAL 2018/19 COB PREDICTION LEAGUE:







After Derby's Away Game At Swansea:















WE'RE NOW LIVE:



















1st: CLEM - 47 Points

















2nd: Rids - 39 Points













3rd: Dicky - 34 Points











4th: Bud - 31 Points









5th: Plaz - 29 Points









6th: Steve - 27 Points

TerryC - 27 Points

calamity - 27 Points









9th: CapsLock - 26 Points

ccole - 26 Points

































Jake Andrews - 25 Points











PoliteDwarf - 20 Points



























Pile - 19 Points

Acko - 19 Points











Jethro - 18 Points











towz - 14 Points













Tintin - 11 Points

Holgateoldskool - 11 Points











TROLLSLAYER - 7 Points

Steboro - 7 Points

BillBuxton - 7 Points

Gingerpig - 7 Points







Crocket - 6 Points







martonmick - 5 Points

duckyfuzz - 5 Points









Minge - 4 Points

TeesvilleMonsoon - 4 Points

Robbso - 4 Points

Priv - 4 Points













BigNasty - 3 Points

Tortured_Mind - 3 Points

yabbadabbawho - 3 Points

Tom_Trinder - 3 Points

Flyer - 3 Points

Monkeyman - 3 Points

RedSteel - 3 Points

















White_Tyson - 2 Points

jayjayb - 2 Points

















mattyk50 - 1 Point

myboro - 1 Point

Ben - 1 Point

Tunstall - 1 Point

Northallerton - 1 Point

Ghost Of Brian Clough - 1 Point

Flar - 1 Point





Everyone else - 0 Points 1st: CLEM - 47 Points2nd: Rids - 39 Points3rd: Dicky - 34 Points4th: Bud - 31 Points5th: Plaz - 29 Points6th: Steve - 27 PointsTerryC - 27 Pointscalamity - 27 Points9th: CapsLock - 26 Pointsccole - 26 PointsJake Andrews - 25 PointsPoliteDwarf - 20 PointsPile - 19 PointsAcko - 19 PointsJethro - 18 Pointstowz - 14 PointsTintin - 11 PointsHolgateoldskool - 11 PointsTROLLSLAYER - 7 PointsSteboro - 7 PointsBillBuxton - 7 PointsGingerpig - 7 PointsCrocket - 6 Pointsmartonmick - 5 Pointsduckyfuzz - 5 PointsMinge - 4 PointsTeesvilleMonsoon - 4 PointsRobbso - 4 PointsPriv - 4 PointsBigNasty - 3 PointsTortured_Mind - 3 Pointsyabbadabbawho - 3 PointsTom_Trinder - 3 PointsFlyer - 3 PointsMonkeyman - 3 PointsRedSteel - 3 PointsWhite_Tyson - 2 Pointsjayjayb - 2 Pointsmattyk50 - 1 Pointmyboro - 1 PointBen - 1 PointTunstall - 1 PointNorthallerton - 1 PointGhost Of Brian Clough - 1 PointFlar - 1 PointEveryone else - 0 Points Logged

Jake Andrews

Offline



Posts: 10 542







Posts: 10 542 Re: The Official COB Prediction League « Reply #313 on: May 17, 2019, 06:08:17 PM » THE OFFICIAL 2018/19 COB PREDICTION LEAGUE:







Boro's Game 54 (Away at rotherham) & Derby vs West Brom:















1st: CLEM - 50 Points







































2nd: Rids - 40 Points













3rd: Dicky - 36 Points











4th: Bud - 33 Points







5th: Steve - 31 Points







6th: Plaz - 30 Points









7th: TerryC - 28 Points

calamity - 28 Points











9th: CapsLock - 27 Points









10th: ccole - 26 Points

Jake Andrews - 26 Points

















Pile - 22 Points















PoliteDwarf - 20 Points





























Acko - 19 Points

Jethro - 19 Points











towz - 14 Points













Tintin - 11 Points

Holgateoldskool - 11 Points













BillBuxton - 8 Points











TROLLSLAYER - 7 Points

Steboro - 7 Points

Gingerpig - 7 Points

martonmick - 7 Points









Crocket - 6 Points

duckyfuzz - 6 Points











Robbso - 5 Points







Minge - 4 Points

TeesvilleMonsoon - 4 Points

Priv - 4 Points

Monkeyman - 4 Points











BigNasty - 3 Points

Tortured_Mind - 3 Points

yabbadabbawho - 3 Points

Tom_Trinder - 3 Points

Flyer - 3 Points

RedSteel - 3 Points

















White_Tyson - 2 Points

jayjayb - 2 Points

Gramsci - 2 Points

Easy - 2 Points

















mattyk50 - 1 Point

myboro - 1 Point

Ben - 1 Point

Tunstall - 1 Point

Northallerton - 1 Point

Ghost Of Brian Clough - 1 Point

Flar - 1 Point

The_Iron_Pig - 1 Point

borobob - 1 Point





Everyone else - 0 Points Logged

CLEM FANDANGO

Offline



Posts: 13 363







Posts: 13 363 Re: The Official COB Prediction League « Reply #316 on: May 18, 2019, 12:03:56 AM »



CHAMPION TWO YEARS IN A ROW.







TOUGH TITTY LADS AND DICKY.



CHAMPION TWO YEARS IN A ROW.TOUGH TITTY LADS AND DICKY. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18

Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

Jake Andrews

Offline



Posts: 10 542







Posts: 10 542 Re: The Official COB Prediction League « Reply #317 on: May 29, 2019, 01:48:27 PM » THE OFFICIAL 2019 COB BIG GAME PREDICTION LEAGUE:







After Game One (Championship Play Off Final):











Dicky - 3 Points









CLEM - 1 Point

Jake Andrews - 1 Point









Everyone else - 0 Points Logged

Jake Andrews

Offline



Posts: 10 542







Posts: 10 542 Re: The Official COB Prediction League « Reply #320 on: June 01, 2019, 12:38:15 PM » THE OFFICIAL 2019 COB BIG GAME PREDICTION LEAGUE:







After Game Two (Europa League Final):











Dicky - 4 Points









CLEM - 2 Points

Jake Andrews - 2 Points









TerryC - 1 Point

Rick - 1 Point









Everyone else - 0 Points Logged

Jake Andrews

Offline



Posts: 10 542







Posts: 10 542 Re: The Official COB Prediction League « Reply #321 on: June 03, 2019, 05:55:32 PM » THE OFFICIAL 2019 COB BIG GAME PREDICTION LEAGUE:







After Game Three (Champions League Final):











Dicky - 4 Points









CLEM - 3 Points

Jake Andrews - 3 Points









TerryC - 1 Point

Rick - 1 Point

CapsLock - 1 Point

Rids - 1 Point

Monkeyman 1 Point

calamity - 1 Point

Sunnyman - 1 Point









Everyone else - 0 Points Logged

Jake Andrews

Offline



Posts: 10 542







Posts: 10 542 Re: The Official COB Prediction League « Reply #322 on: June 10, 2019, 06:42:05 PM » THE OFFICIAL 2019 COB BIG GAME PREDICTION LEAGUE:







After Game Four & Five (Nations League Semi & Final):











Dicky - 4 Points

CLEM - 4 Points

Jake Andrews - 4 Points

Rids - 4 Points









Rick - 2 Points









TerryC - 1 Point

CapsLock - 1 Point

Monkeyman 1 Point

calamity - 1 Point

Sunnyman - 1 Point

Gramsci - 1 Point









Everyone else - 0 Points Logged

Jake Andrews

Offline



Posts: 10 542







Posts: 10 542 Re: The Official COB Prediction League « Reply #323 on: October 17, 2019, 12:18:58 PM » THE OFFICIAL 2019/20 COB PREDICTION LEAGUE:







After Game 12:









WE ARE LIVE:



















1st: Jake Andrews - 10 Points

Dicky - 10 Points

Gramsci - 10 Points















4th: Acko - 8 Points











5th: Tintin - 7 Points

Rids - 7 Points

calamity - 7 Points















8th: Flyer - 6 Points















9th: Bobupanddown - 5 Points

Ural - 5 Points













Duckyfuzz - 4 Points







Bud - 3 Points

monkeyman - 3 Points

CapsLock - 3 Points

Jethro - 3 Points

Ben - 3 Points

towz - 3 Points











CLEM - 2 Points

Gingerpig - 2 Points

Plaz - 2 Points

Bill Buxton - 2 Points

ccole - 2 Points

gizboro68 - 2 Points

Steve - 2 Points

Holgateoldskool - 2 Points











nekder365 - 1 Point

BigNasty - 1 Point

TerryC - 1 Point

RedSteel - 1 Point

Lord Flasheart - 1 Point

yabbadabbawho - 1 Point

Robbso - 1 Point

coulby - 1 Point











Everyone else - 0 Points 1st: Jake Andrews - 10 PointsDicky - 10 PointsGramsci - 10 Points4th: Acko - 8 Points5th: Tintin - 7 PointsRids - 7 Pointscalamity - 7 Points8th: Flyer - 6 Points9th: Bobupanddown - 5 PointsUral - 5 PointsDuckyfuzz - 4 PointsBud - 3 Pointsmonkeyman - 3 PointsCapsLock - 3 PointsJethro - 3 PointsBen - 3 Pointstowz - 3 PointsCLEM - 2 PointsGingerpig - 2 PointsPlaz - 2 PointsBill Buxton - 2 Pointsccole - 2 Pointsgizboro68 - 2 PointsSteve - 2 PointsHolgateoldskool - 2 Pointsnekder365 - 1 PointBigNasty - 1 PointTerryC - 1 PointRedSteel - 1 PointLord Flasheart - 1 Pointyabbadabbawho - 1 PointRobbso - 1 Pointcoulby - 1 PointEveryone else - 0 Points Logged

Jake Andrews

Offline



Posts: 10 542







Posts: 10 542 Re: The Official COB Prediction League « Reply #327 on: February 17, 2020, 12:36:42 PM » After Luton at Home:









WE ARE LIVE:























1st: Gramsci - 27 Points













2nd: Tintin - 24 Points





3rd: Dicky - 23 Points





4th: Jake Andrews - 22 Points







5th: calamity - 20 Points







6th: Acko - 19 Points











7th: Monkeyman - 16 Points







8th: Bud - 15 points

Plaz - 15 Points





10th: mingebag - 13 Points

Bobupanddown - 13 Points

























ccole - 11 Points

Jethro - 11 Points

















Rids - 9 Points

CLEM - 9 Points











Flyer - 8. Points

TerryC - 8 Points

Steve - 8 Points









Holgateoldskool - 7 points







CapsLock - 6 points

Robbso - 6 Points







Ural - 5 Points











Coulby - 4 points

Duckyfuzz - 4 Points

Bill Buxton - 4 points

towz - 4 Points

thicko - 4 Points

Doom - 4 Points







RedSteel - 3 Points

Gingerpig - 3 points

Itchy_ring - 3 Points

Ben - 3 Points

gizboro68 - 3 points

























Matty - 2 Points

Holgateoldskool - 2 Points

yabbadabbawho - 2 Points

nekder365 - 2 points







BigNasty - 1 Point

Tommy Cooper - 1 point

Lord Flasheart - 1 Point

headset - 1 point

Westlane - 1 Point

Ayresome89 - 1 Point









Everyone else - 0 Points 1st: Gramsci - 27 Points2nd: Tintin - 24 Points3rd: Dicky - 23 Points4th: Jake Andrews - 22 Points5th: calamity - 20 Points6th: Acko - 19 Points7th: Monkeyman - 16 Points8th: Bud - 15 pointsPlaz - 15 Points10th: mingebag - 13 PointsBobupanddown - 13 Pointsccole - 11 PointsJethro - 11 PointsRids - 9 PointsCLEM - 9 PointsFlyer - 8. PointsTerryC - 8 PointsSteve - 8 PointsHolgateoldskool - 7 pointsCapsLock - 6 pointsRobbso - 6 PointsUral - 5 PointsCoulby - 4 pointsDuckyfuzz - 4 PointsBill Buxton - 4 pointstowz - 4 Pointsthicko - 4 PointsDoom - 4 PointsRedSteel - 3 PointsGingerpig - 3 pointsItchy_ring - 3 PointsBen - 3 Pointsgizboro68 - 3 pointsMatty - 2 PointsHolgateoldskool - 2 Pointsyabbadabbawho - 2 Pointsnekder365 - 2 pointsBigNasty - 1 PointTommy Cooper - 1 pointLord Flasheart - 1 Pointheadset - 1 pointWestlane - 1 PointAyresome89 - 1 PointEveryone else - 0 Points Logged

mingebag

Offline



Posts: 4 559







Posts: 4 559 Re: The Official COB Prediction League « Reply #331 on: February 20, 2020, 04:55:31 PM »

Love coming from behind me like



What will I win



10thLove coming from behind me likeWhat will I win Logged

Jake Andrews

Offline



Posts: 10 542







Posts: 10 542 Re: The Official COB Prediction League « Reply #332 on: March 02, 2020, 05:19:27 PM » THE OFFICIAL 2019/20 COB PREDICTION LEAGUE:











After Leeds at Home:









WE ARE LIVE:































1st: Gramsci - 28 Points











2nd: Jake Andrews - 26 Points







3rd: Dicky - 25 Points







4th: Tintin - 24 points











5th: calamity - 22 Points







6th: Acko - 21 Points













7th: Monkeyman - 18 Points







8th: Bud - 16 points







9th: Plaz - 15 Points





10th: mingebag - 14 Points

Bobupanddown - 14 Points

























ccole - 12 Points











Jethro - 11 Points















RedSteel - 9 Points

Rids - 9 Points

CLEM - 9 Points

Flyer - 9 Points













TerryC - 8 Points

Steve - 8 Points









Holgateoldskool - 7 points







CapsLock - 6 points

Robbso - 6 Points







Ural - 5 Points

itchy_ring - 5 points

Bill Buxton - 5 points









Coulby - 4 points

Duckyfuzz - 4 Points

towz - 4 Points

thicko - 4 Points

Doom - 4 Points

Holgateoldskool - 4 points









Gingerpig - 3 points

Ben - 3 Points

gizboro68 - 3 points

























Matty - 2 Points

yabbadabbawho - 2 Points

nekder365 - 2 points









Wee_Willie - 1 Point

BigNasty - 1 Point

Tommy Cooper - 1 point

Lord Flasheart - 1 Point

headset - 1 point

Westlane - 1 Point

Ayresome89 - 1 Point









Everyone else - 0 Points 1st: Gramsci - 28 Points2nd: Jake Andrews - 26 Points3rd: Dicky - 25 Points4th: Tintin - 24 points5th: calamity - 22 Points6th: Acko - 21 Points7th: Monkeyman - 18 Points8th: Bud - 16 points9th: Plaz - 15 Points10th: mingebag - 14 PointsBobupanddown - 14 Pointsccole - 12 PointsJethro - 11 PointsRedSteel - 9 PointsRids - 9 PointsCLEM - 9 PointsFlyer - 9 PointsTerryC - 8 PointsSteve - 8 PointsHolgateoldskool - 7 pointsCapsLock - 6 pointsRobbso - 6 PointsUral - 5 Pointsitchy_ring - 5 pointsBill Buxton - 5 pointsCoulby - 4 pointsDuckyfuzz - 4 Pointstowz - 4 Pointsthicko - 4 PointsDoom - 4 PointsHolgateoldskool - 4 pointsGingerpig - 3 pointsBen - 3 Pointsgizboro68 - 3 pointsMatty - 2 Pointsyabbadabbawho - 2 Pointsnekder365 - 2 pointsWee_Willie - 1 PointBigNasty - 1 PointTommy Cooper - 1 pointLord Flasheart - 1 Pointheadset - 1 pointWestlane - 1 PointAyresome89 - 1 PointEveryone else - 0 Points Logged

Jake Andrews

Offline



Posts: 10 542







Posts: 10 542 Re: The Official COB Prediction League « Reply #333 on: March 10, 2020, 01:13:30 PM » THE OFFICIAL 2019/20 COB PREDICTION LEAGUE:











After Charlton Away:

















WE ARE LIVE:































1st: Gramsci - 29 Points











2nd: Dicky - 28 Points

Tintin - 28 Points









4th: Jake Andrews - 26 Points













5th: calamity - 23 Points







6th: Acko - 21 Points













7th: Monkeyman - 18 Points







8th: Bud - 16 points







9th: Plaz - 15 Points

ccole - 15 Points















mingebag - 14 Points

Bobupanddown - 14 Points





























Jethro - 12 Points















RedSteel - 10 Points











Rids - 9 Points

CLEM - 9 Points

Flyer - 9 Points

TerryC - 9 Points

Steve - 9 Points









Holgateoldskool - 7 points







CapsLock - 6 points

Robbso - 6 Points

thicko - 6 Points







Ural - 5 Points

itchy_ring - 5 points

Bill Buxton - 5 points

towz - 5 Points









Coulby - 4 points

Duckyfuzz - 4 Points

Doom - 4 Points

Holgateoldskool - 4 points









Gingerpig - 3 points

Ben - 3 Points

gizboro68 - 3 points

headset - 3 Points

Hugo First - 3 Points

























Matty - 2 Points

yabbadabbawho - 2 Points

nekder365 - 2 points

BigNasty - 2 Points









Wee_Willie - 1 Point

Tommy Cooper - 1 point

Lord Flasheart - 1 Point

Westlane - 1 Point

Ayresome89 - 1 Point

tevez - 1 Point

Markoftheboro - 1 Point

tunstall - 1 Point









Everyone else - 0 Points 1st: Gramsci - 29 Points2nd: Dicky - 28 PointsTintin - 28 Points4th: Jake Andrews - 26 Points5th: calamity - 23 Points6th: Acko - 21 Points7th: Monkeyman - 18 Points8th: Bud - 16 points9th: Plaz - 15 Pointsccole - 15 Pointsmingebag - 14 PointsBobupanddown - 14 PointsJethro - 12 PointsRedSteel - 10 PointsRids - 9 PointsCLEM - 9 PointsFlyer - 9 PointsTerryC - 9 PointsSteve - 9 PointsHolgateoldskool - 7 pointsCapsLock - 6 pointsRobbso - 6 Pointsthicko - 6 PointsUral - 5 Pointsitchy_ring - 5 pointsBill Buxton - 5 pointstowz - 5 PointsCoulby - 4 pointsDuckyfuzz - 4 PointsDoom - 4 PointsHolgateoldskool - 4 pointsGingerpig - 3 pointsBen - 3 Pointsgizboro68 - 3 pointsheadset - 3 PointsHugo First - 3 PointsMatty - 2 Pointsyabbadabbawho - 2 Pointsnekder365 - 2 pointsBigNasty - 2 PointsWee_Willie - 1 PointTommy Cooper - 1 pointLord Flasheart - 1 PointWestlane - 1 PointAyresome89 - 1 Pointtevez - 1 PointMarkoftheboro - 1 Pointtunstall - 1 PointEveryone else - 0 Points Logged

Gramsci

Offline



Posts: 8 103







Posts: 8 103 Re: The Official COB Prediction League « Reply #334 on: Yesterday at 09:08:26 PM » Quote from: Jake Andrews on March 10, 2020, 01:13:30 PM THE OFFICIAL 2019/20 COB PREDICTION LEAGUE:











After Charlton Away:

















WE ARE LIVE:































1st: Gramsci - 29 Points











2nd: Dicky - 28 Points

Tintin - 28 Points









4th: Jake Andrews - 26 Points













5th: calamity - 23 Points







6th: Acko - 21 Points













7th: Monkeyman - 18 Points







8th: Bud - 16 points







9th: Plaz - 15 Points

ccole - 15 Points















mingebag - 14 Points

Bobupanddown - 14 Points





























Jethro - 12 Points















RedSteel - 10 Points











Rids - 9 Points

CLEM - 9 Points

Flyer - 9 Points

TerryC - 9 Points

Steve - 9 Points









Holgateoldskool - 7 points







CapsLock - 6 points

Robbso - 6 Points

thicko - 6 Points







Ural - 5 Points

itchy_ring - 5 points

Bill Buxton - 5 points

towz - 5 Points









Coulby - 4 points

Duckyfuzz - 4 Points

Doom - 4 Points

Holgateoldskool - 4 points









Gingerpig - 3 points

Ben - 3 Points

gizboro68 - 3 points

headset - 3 Points

Hugo First - 3 Points

























Matty - 2 Points

yabbadabbawho - 2 Points

nekder365 - 2 points

BigNasty - 2 Points









Wee_Willie - 1 Point

Tommy Cooper - 1 point

Lord Flasheart - 1 Point

Westlane - 1 Point

Ayresome89 - 1 Point

tevez - 1 Point

Markoftheboro - 1 Point

tunstall - 1 Point









Everyone else - 0 Points

1st: Gramsci - 29 Points2nd: Dicky - 28 PointsTintin - 28 Points4th: Jake Andrews - 26 Points5th: calamity - 23 Points6th: Acko - 21 Points7th: Monkeyman - 18 Points8th: Bud - 16 points9th: Plaz - 15 Pointsccole - 15 Pointsmingebag - 14 PointsBobupanddown - 14 PointsJethro - 12 PointsRedSteel - 10 PointsRids - 9 PointsCLEM - 9 PointsFlyer - 9 PointsTerryC - 9 PointsSteve - 9 PointsHolgateoldskool - 7 pointsCapsLock - 6 pointsRobbso - 6 Pointsthicko - 6 PointsUral - 5 Pointsitchy_ring - 5 pointsBill Buxton - 5 pointstowz - 5 PointsCoulby - 4 pointsDuckyfuzz - 4 PointsDoom - 4 PointsHolgateoldskool - 4 pointsGingerpig - 3 pointsBen - 3 Pointsgizboro68 - 3 pointsheadset - 3 PointsHugo First - 3 PointsMatty - 2 Pointsyabbadabbawho - 2 Pointsnekder365 - 2 pointsBigNasty - 2 PointsWee_Willie - 1 PointTommy Cooper - 1 pointLord Flasheart - 1 PointWestlane - 1 PointAyresome89 - 1 Pointtevez - 1 PointMarkoftheboro - 1 Pointtunstall - 1 PointEveryone else - 0 Points





There's no fucking way this season is null and void.......arise the new champion....SHITBIN CITY RULES OK



There's no fucking way this season is null and void.......arise the new champion....SHITBIN CITY RULES OK Logged