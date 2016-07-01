Jake Andrews

THE OFFICIAL 2018/19 COB PREDICTION LEAGUE:

After Game 22, 23 ,24, 25 & 26 (Away at Brentford & Preston, Home vs Villa & Blackburn & Away at QPR):







After Game 22, 23 ,24, 25 & 26 (Away at Brentford & Preston, Home vs Villa & Blackburn & Away at QPR):









Bud - 23 Points









Rids - 22 Points











Steve - 20 Points













CLEM - 17 Points









PoliteDwarf - 16 Points

Plaz - 16 Points











CapsLock - 14 Points













TerryC - 13 Points

ccole - 13 Points

Dicky - 13 Points









Jethro - 11 Points

towz - 11 Points

calamity - 11 Points

Jake Andrews - 11 Points













Tintin - 9 Points

Pile - 9 Points















TROLLSLAYER - 7 Points

Acko - 7 Points









Crocket - 6 Points













Holgateoldskool - 5 Points









Minge - 4 Points

martonmick - 4 Points

TeesvilleMonsoon - 4 Points











BigNasty - 3 Points

Tortured_Mind - 3 Points

yabbadabbawho - 3 Points













Monkeyman - 2 Points

White_Tyson - 2 Points

Bill Buxton - 2 Points









duckyfuzz - 1 Point

gingerpig - 1 Point

Priv - 1 Point

jayjayb - 1 Point

Tom_Trinder - 1 Point

Robbso - 1 Point

RedSteel - 1 Point







Everyone else - 0 Points Logged

Apologies for fucking it off for so long. I will now update it after every game from now until the end of the Season.

CHAMPION TWO YEARS IN A ROW.

TOUGH TITTY LADS AND DICKY.



CHAMPION TWO YEARS IN A ROW.







TOUGH TITTY LADS AND DICKY.



Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18

Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

THE OFFICIAL 2019/20 COB PREDICTION LEAGUE:

After Game 12:







After Game 12:









WE ARE LIVE:



















1st: Jake Andrews - 10 Points

Dicky - 10 Points

Gramsci - 10 Points















4th: Acko - 8 Points











5th: Tintin - 7 Points

Rids - 7 Points

calamity - 7 Points















8th: Flyer - 6 Points















9th: Bobupanddown - 5 Points

Ural - 5 Points













Duckyfuzz - 4 Points







Bud - 3 Points

monkeyman - 3 Points

CapsLock - 3 Points

Jethro - 3 Points

Ben - 3 Points

towz - 3 Points











CLEM - 2 Points

Gingerpig - 2 Points

Plaz - 2 Points

Bill Buxton - 2 Points

ccole - 2 Points

gizboro68 - 2 Points

Steve - 2 Points

Holgateoldskool - 2 Points











nekder365 - 1 Point

BigNasty - 1 Point

TerryC - 1 Point

RedSteel - 1 Point

Lord Flasheart - 1 Point

yabbadabbawho - 1 Point

Robbso - 1 Point

coulby - 1 Point











Everyone else - 0 Points 1st: Jake Andrews - 10 PointsDicky - 10 PointsGramsci - 10 Points4th: Acko - 8 Points5th: Tintin - 7 PointsRids - 7 Pointscalamity - 7 Points8th: Flyer - 6 Points9th: Bobupanddown - 5 PointsUral - 5 PointsDuckyfuzz - 4 PointsBud - 3 Pointsmonkeyman - 3 PointsCapsLock - 3 PointsJethro - 3 PointsBen - 3 Pointstowz - 3 PointsCLEM - 2 PointsGingerpig - 2 PointsPlaz - 2 PointsBill Buxton - 2 Pointsccole - 2 Pointsgizboro68 - 2 PointsSteve - 2 PointsHolgateoldskool - 2 Pointsnekder365 - 1 PointBigNasty - 1 PointTerryC - 1 PointRedSteel - 1 PointLord Flasheart - 1 Pointyabbadabbawho - 1 PointRobbso - 1 Pointcoulby - 1 PointEveryone else - 0 Points Logged

Posts: 4 559 Re: The Official COB Prediction League « Reply #331 on: February 20, 2020, 04:55:31 PM »

Love coming from behind me like



What will I win



10thLove coming from behind me likeWhat will I win Logged

