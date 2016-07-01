Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 20, 2020, 04:32:02 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: 1 ... 5 6 [7]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: The Official COB Prediction League  (Read 32165 times)
plazmuh
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 13 628


View Profile WWW
« Reply #300 on: December 21, 2018, 02:10:54 PM »
Plazmuh Dark horse

in the running..

 :homer:

 :like:
Logged
Jake Andrews
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 468



View Profile
« Reply #301 on: February 08, 2019, 02:32:46 PM »
THE OFFICIAL 2018/19 COB PREDICTION LEAGUE:



After Game 22, 23 ,24, 25 & 26 (Away at Brentford & Preston, Home vs Villa & Blackburn & Away at QPR):




Bud - 23 Points




Rids - 22 Points





Steve - 20 Points






CLEM - 17 Points




PoliteDwarf - 16 Points
Plaz - 16 Points





CapsLock - 14 Points






TerryC - 13 Points
ccole - 13 Points
Dicky - 13 Points




Jethro - 11 Points
towz -  11 Points
calamity - 11 Points
Jake Andrews - 11 Points






Tintin - 9 Points
Pile - 9 Points







TROLLSLAYER - 7 Points
Acko - 7 Points




Crocket - 6 Points






Holgateoldskool - 5 Points




Minge - 4 Points
martonmick - 4 Points
TeesvilleMonsoon - 4 Points





BigNasty -  3 Points
Tortured_Mind - 3 Points
yabbadabbawho - 3 Points






Monkeyman - 2 Points
White_Tyson - 2 Points
Bill Buxton - 2 Points




duckyfuzz - 1 Point
gingerpig - 1 Point
Priv - 1 Point
jayjayb - 1 Point
Tom_Trinder - 1 Point
Robbso - 1 Point
RedSteel - 1 Point



Everyone else - 0 Points
Logged
Jake Andrews
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 468



View Profile
« Reply #302 on: February 08, 2019, 03:24:46 PM »
THE OFFICIAL 2018/19 COB PREDICTION LEAGUE:



After Game 27, 28, 29, 30 & 31 (Home vs Burton in the Cup, Away at Reading, Home vs Sheff Wed & Ipswich & Derby Away):




Rids - 29 Points




CLEM - 26 Points






Bud - 23 Points
Steve - 23 Points




Plaz - 18 Points
CapsLock - 18 Points
PoliteDwarf - 18 Points




Dicky - 17 Points
TerryC - 17 Points





ccole - 14 Points




Jethro - 12 Points
Jake Andrews - 12 Points





towz -  11 Points
calamity - 11 Points





Pile - 10 Points
Tintin - 10 Points




Acko - 8 Points



TROLLSLAYER - 7 Points




Crocket - 6 Points






Holgateoldskool - 5 Points




Minge - 4 Points
martonmick - 4 Points
TeesvilleMonsoon - 4 Points
Steboro - 4 Points





BigNasty -  3 Points
Tortured_Mind - 3 Points
yabbadabbawho - 3 Points







Monkeyman - 2 Points
White_Tyson - 2 Points
Bill Buxton - 2 Points




duckyfuzz - 1 Point
gingerpig - 1 Point
Priv - 1 Point
jayjayb - 1 Point
Tom_Trinder - 1 Point
Robbso - 1 Point
RedSteel - 1 Point
mattyk50 - 1 Point
myboro - 1 Point


Everyone else - 0 Points
Logged
Jake Andrews
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 468



View Profile
« Reply #303 on: April 04, 2019, 09:47:55 AM »
THE OFFICIAL 2018/19 COB PREDICTION LEAGUE:



After Game 47:



MASSIVE 16 GAME UPDATE:



WE'RE NOW LIVE:

mick    mick    mick







1st: CLEM - 38 Points








2nd: Rids - 33 Points





3rd: Bud - 30 Points







4th: Steve - 27 Points







5th: Plaz - 26 Points



6th: Dicky - 25 Points



7th: TerryC - 24 Points
        CapsLock - 24 Points



9th: ccole - 23 Points
        calamity - 23 Points









PoliteDwarf - 20 Points
Jake Andrews - 20 Points



















Jethro - 17 Points



Pile - 16 Points





towz -  14 Points




Acko - 13 Points





Tintin - 11 Points








TROLLSLAYER - 7 Points









Holgateoldskool - 7 Points
Steboro - 7 Points



Crocket - 6 Points
BillBuxton - 6 Points


martonmick - 5 Points




Minge - 4 Points
TeesvilleMonsoon - 4 Points
Robbso -  4 Points





BigNasty -  3 Points
Tortured_Mind - 3 Points
yabbadabbawho - 3 Points
Tom_Trinder - 3 Points






Monkeyman - 2 Points
White_Tyson - 2 Points
duckyfuzz - 2 Points
RedSteel - 2 Points
Flyer - 2 Points






gingerpig - 1 Point
Priv - 1 Point
jayjayb - 1 Point
mattyk50 - 1 Point
myboro - 1 Point
Ben - 1 Point
Tunstall - 1 Point
Northallerton - 1 Point
Ghost Of Brian Clough - 1 Point


Everyone else - 0 Points
Logged
Jake Andrews
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 468



View Profile
« Reply #304 on: April 04, 2019, 09:49:58 AM »
Apologies for fucking it off for so long. I will now update it after every game from now until the end of the Season.
Logged
calamity
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 231


View Profile
« Reply #305 on: April 04, 2019, 10:45:09 AM »
Quote from: Jake Andrews on April 04, 2019, 09:49:58 AM
Apologies for fucking it off for so long. I will now update it after every game from now until the end of the Season.

Top man   jc


I now have more interest since I have had a couple of correct predictions recently, not fickle at all  :alf:
Logged
Jake Andrews
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 468



View Profile
« Reply #306 on: April 06, 2019, 08:23:50 PM »
THE OFFICIAL 2018/19 COB PREDICTION LEAGUE:



After Game 48 (Away At Swansea:







WE'RE NOW LIVE:

mick    mick    mick







1st: CLEM - 38 Points








2nd: Rids - 33 Points





3rd: Bud - 30 Points







4th: Steve - 27 Points







5th: Plaz - 26 Points
        Dicky - 26 Points




7th: TerryC - 25 Points
        CapsLock - 25 Points



9th: calamity - 24 Points
       



10th: ccole - 23 Points














Jake Andrews - 21 Points




PoliteDwarf - 20 Points



















Jethro - 17 Points



Pile - 16 Points





towz -  14 Points
Acko - 14 Points





Tintin - 11 Points




Holgateoldskool - 8 Points





TROLLSLAYER - 7 Points
Steboro - 7 Points
BillBuxton - 7 points



Crocket - 6 Points



martonmick - 5 Points




Minge - 4 Points
TeesvilleMonsoon - 4 Points
Robbso -  4 Points





BigNasty -  3 Points
Tortured_Mind - 3 Points
yabbadabbawho - 3 Points
Tom_Trinder - 3 Points
Flyer - 3 Points






Monkeyman - 2 Points
White_Tyson - 2 Points
duckyfuzz - 2 Points
RedSteel - 2 Points






gingerpig - 1 Point
Priv - 1 Point
jayjayb - 1 Point
mattyk50 - 1 Point
myboro - 1 Point
Ben - 1 Point
Tunstall - 1 Point
Northallerton - 1 Point
Ghost Of Brian Clough - 1 Point


Everyone else - 0 Points
Logged
CapsDave
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 206


View Profile
« Reply #307 on: April 06, 2019, 09:43:35 PM »
Good work Jake lad  :beer:
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Jake Andrews
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 468



View Profile
« Reply #308 on: April 09, 2019, 10:42:21 PM »
THE OFFICIAL 2018/19 COB PREDICTION LEAGUE:



After Game 49 (Away At Bolton):







WE'RE NOW LIVE:

mick    mick    mick







1st: CLEM - 41 Points








2nd: Rids - 34 Points





3rd: Bud - 31 Points







4th: Steve - 27 Points
        Dicky - 27 Points



6th: Plaz - 26 Points
        CapsLock -  26 Points



8th: TerryC - 25 Points
       



9th: calamity - 24 Points
       



10th: ccole - 24 Points














Jake Andrews - 21 Points




PoliteDwarf - 20 Points



















Jethro - 17 Points
Pile - 17 Points





towz -  14 Points
Acko - 14 Points





Tintin - 11 Points




Holgateoldskool - 8 Points





TROLLSLAYER - 7 Points
Steboro - 7 Points
BillBuxton - 7 points



Crocket - 6 Points



martonmick - 5 Points




Minge - 4 Points
TeesvilleMonsoon - 4 Points
Robbso -  4 Points
Gingerpig - 4 Points





BigNasty -  3 Points
Tortured_Mind - 3 Points
yabbadabbawho - 3 Points
Tom_Trinder - 3 Points
Flyer - 3 Points
duckyfuzz - 3 Points






Monkeyman - 2 Points
White_Tyson - 2 Points
RedSteel - 2 Points








Priv - 1 Point
jayjayb - 1 Point
mattyk50 - 1 Point
myboro - 1 Point
Ben - 1 Point
Tunstall - 1 Point
Northallerton - 1 Point
Ghost Of Brian Clough - 1 Point


Everyone else - 0 Points
Logged
Jake Andrews
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 468



View Profile
« Reply #309 on: April 13, 2019, 05:57:44 PM »
THE OFFICIAL 2018/19 COB PREDICTION LEAGUE:



After Game 50 (Home against Hull):







WE'RE NOW LIVE:

mick    mick    mick







1st: CLEM - 42 Points








2nd: Rids - 35 Points









3rd: Bud - 31 Points




4th: Dicky - 30 Points






5th: Steve - 27 Points
        plaz - 27 Points



7th: CapsLock -  26 Points



8th: TerryC - 25 Points
        calamity - 25 Points
       




10th: ccole - 24 Points
















Jake Andrews - 21 Points




PoliteDwarf - 20 Points













Pile - 18 Points





Jethro - 17 Points




Acko - 15 Points




towz -  14 Points






Tintin - 11 Points




Holgateoldskool - 8 Points





TROLLSLAYER - 7 Points
Steboro - 7 Points
BillBuxton - 7 points



Crocket - 6 Points



martonmick - 5 Points




Minge - 4 Points
TeesvilleMonsoon - 4 Points
Robbso -  4 Points
Gingerpig - 4 Points
duckyfuzz - 4 Points






BigNasty -  3 Points
Tortured_Mind - 3 Points
yabbadabbawho - 3 Points
Tom_Trinder - 3 Points
Flyer - 3 Points







Monkeyman - 2 Points
White_Tyson - 2 Points
RedSteel - 2 Points








Priv - 1 Point
jayjayb - 1 Point
mattyk50 - 1 Point
myboro - 1 Point
Ben - 1 Point
Tunstall - 1 Point
Northallerton - 1 Point
Ghost Of Brian Clough - 1 Point


Everyone else - 0 Points
Logged
Jake Andrews
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 468



View Profile
« Reply #310 on: April 25, 2019, 05:25:41 PM »
THE OFFICIAL 2018/19 COB PREDICTION LEAGUE:



After Game 52 (Home against Stoke & Away at forest):







WE'RE NOW LIVE:

mick    mick    mick







1st: CLEM - 45 Points








2nd: Rids - 36 Points









3rd: Bud - 31 Points




4th: Dicky - 33 Points




5th: Plaz - 28 Points




6th: Steve - 27 Points



7th: CapsLock -  26 Points
        TerryC - 26 Points
        calamity - 26 Points
       




10th: ccole - 25 Points
















Jake Andrews - 24 Points




PoliteDwarf - 20 Points













Pile - 19 Points





Jethro - 18 Points
Acko - 18 Points





towz -  14 Points






Tintin - 11 Points
Holgateoldskool - 11 Points





TROLLSLAYER - 7 Points
Steboro - 7 Points
BillBuxton - 7 Points
Gingerpig - 7 Points



Crocket - 6 Points



martonmick - 5 Points




Minge - 4 Points
TeesvilleMonsoon - 4 Points
Robbso -  4 Points
duckyfuzz - 4 Points






BigNasty -  3 Points
Tortured_Mind - 3 Points
yabbadabbawho - 3 Points
Tom_Trinder - 3 Points
Flyer - 3 Points
Monkeyman - 3 Points









White_Tyson - 2 Points
RedSteel - 2 Points








Priv - 1 Point
jayjayb - 1 Point
mattyk50 - 1 Point
myboro - 1 Point
Ben - 1 Point
Tunstall - 1 Point
Northallerton - 1 Point
Ghost Of Brian Clough - 1 Point


Everyone else - 0 Points
Logged
Jake Andrews
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 468



View Profile
« Reply #311 on: April 27, 2019, 07:18:47 PM »
THE OFFICIAL 2018/19 COB PREDICTION LEAGUE:



After Game 53 (Home against Reading):







WE'RE NOW LIVE:

mick    mick    mick







1st: CLEM - 46 Points








2nd: Rids - 36 Points






3rd: Dicky - 34 Points





4th: Bud - 31 Points




5th: Plaz - 29 Points




6th: Steve - 27 Points
        TerryC - 27 Points
        calamity - 27 Points
        



9th: CapsLock -  26 Points
        ccole - 26 Points
















Jake Andrews - 25 Points





PoliteDwarf - 20 Points













Pile - 19 Points





Jethro - 18 Points
Acko - 18 Points





towz -  14 Points






Tintin - 11 Points
Holgateoldskool - 11 Points





TROLLSLAYER - 7 Points
Steboro - 7 Points
BillBuxton - 7 Points
Gingerpig - 7 Points



Crocket - 6 Points



martonmick - 5 Points
duckyfuzz - 5 Points




Minge - 4 Points
TeesvilleMonsoon - 4 Points
Robbso -  4 Points
Priv - 4 Points






BigNasty -  3 Points
Tortured_Mind - 3 Points
yabbadabbawho - 3 Points
Tom_Trinder - 3 Points
Flyer - 3 Points
Monkeyman - 3 Points
RedSteel - 3 Points








White_Tyson - 2 Points
jayjayb - 2 Points








mattyk50 - 1 Point
myboro - 1 Point
Ben - 1 Point
Tunstall - 1 Point
Northallerton - 1 Point
Ghost Of Brian Clough - 1 Point
Flar - 1 Point


Everyone else - 0 Points
Logged
Jake Andrews
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 468



View Profile
« Reply #312 on: May 02, 2019, 11:21:31 AM »
THE OFFICIAL 2018/19 COB PREDICTION LEAGUE:



After Derby's Away Game At Swansea:







WE'RE NOW LIVE:

mick    mick    mick







1st: CLEM - 47 Points








2nd: Rids - 39 Points






3rd: Dicky - 34 Points





4th: Bud - 31 Points




5th: Plaz - 29 Points




6th: Steve - 27 Points
        TerryC - 27 Points
        calamity - 27 Points
        



9th: CapsLock -  26 Points
        ccole - 26 Points
















Jake Andrews - 25 Points





PoliteDwarf - 20 Points













Pile - 19 Points
Acko - 19 Points





Jethro - 18 Points





towz -  14 Points






Tintin - 11 Points
Holgateoldskool - 11 Points





TROLLSLAYER - 7 Points
Steboro - 7 Points
BillBuxton - 7 Points
Gingerpig - 7 Points



Crocket - 6 Points



martonmick - 5 Points
duckyfuzz - 5 Points




Minge - 4 Points
TeesvilleMonsoon - 4 Points
Robbso -  4 Points
Priv - 4 Points






BigNasty -  3 Points
Tortured_Mind - 3 Points
yabbadabbawho - 3 Points
Tom_Trinder - 3 Points
Flyer - 3 Points
Monkeyman - 3 Points
RedSteel - 3 Points








White_Tyson - 2 Points
jayjayb - 2 Points








mattyk50 - 1 Point
myboro - 1 Point
Ben - 1 Point
Tunstall - 1 Point
Northallerton - 1 Point
Ghost Of Brian Clough - 1 Point
Flar - 1 Point


Everyone else - 0 Points
Logged
Jake Andrews
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 468



View Profile
« Reply #313 on: May 17, 2019, 06:08:17 PM »
THE OFFICIAL 2018/19 COB PREDICTION LEAGUE:



Boro's Game 54 (Away at rotherham) & Derby vs West Brom:







1st: CLEM - 50 Points



















2nd: Rids - 40 Points






3rd: Dicky - 36 Points





4th: Bud - 33 Points



5th: Steve - 31 Points



6th: Plaz - 30 Points




7th: TerryC - 28 Points
        calamity - 28 Points
        
        



9th: CapsLock -  27 Points




10th: ccole - 26 Points
          Jake Andrews - 26 Points








Pile - 22 Points







PoliteDwarf - 20 Points














Acko - 19 Points
Jethro - 19 Points





towz -  14 Points






Tintin - 11 Points
Holgateoldskool - 11 Points






BillBuxton - 8 Points





TROLLSLAYER - 7 Points
Steboro - 7 Points
Gingerpig - 7 Points
martonmick - 7 Points




Crocket - 6 Points
duckyfuzz - 6 Points





Robbso - 5 Points



Minge - 4 Points
TeesvilleMonsoon - 4 Points
Priv - 4 Points
Monkeyman - 4 Points





BigNasty -  3 Points
Tortured_Mind - 3 Points
yabbadabbawho - 3 Points
Tom_Trinder - 3 Points
Flyer - 3 Points
RedSteel - 3 Points








White_Tyson - 2 Points
jayjayb - 2 Points
Gramsci - 2 Points
Easy - 2 Points








mattyk50 - 1 Point
myboro - 1 Point
Ben - 1 Point
Tunstall - 1 Point
Northallerton - 1 Point
Ghost Of Brian Clough - 1 Point
Flar - 1 Point
The_Iron_Pig - 1 Point
borobob - 1 Point


Everyone else - 0 Points
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 869


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #314 on: May 17, 2019, 07:56:16 PM »
Well done Clam.
 jc
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Rids
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 22 935


View Profile
« Reply #315 on: May 17, 2019, 08:56:14 PM »
Well done clem.




Jammy cunt.
Logged
 as you sow, so shall you reap
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 13 137



View Profile
« Reply #316 on: May 18, 2019, 12:03:56 AM »


CHAMPION TWO YEARS IN A ROW.

 :homer:

TOUGH TITTY LADS AND DICKY.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19
Jake Andrews
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 468



View Profile
« Reply #317 on: May 29, 2019, 01:48:27 PM »
THE OFFICIAL 2019 COB BIG GAME PREDICTION LEAGUE:



After Game One (Championship Play Off Final):





Dicky - 3 Points




CLEM - 1 Point
Jake Andrews - 1 Point




Everyone else - 0 Points
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 13 137



View Profile
« Reply #318 on: May 29, 2019, 02:15:12 PM »
Quote from: Jake Andrews on May 29, 2019, 01:48:27 PM
THE OFFICIAL 2019 COB BIG GAME PREDICTION LEAGUE:



After Game One (Championship Play Off Final):





Dicky - 3 Points




CLEM - 1 Point
Jake Andrews - 1 Point




Everyone else - 0 Points

KEEP GOING JAKE.

YOU'LL WIN ONE SOME DAY!

 souey
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19
Dicky2006
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 033


View Profile
« Reply #319 on: May 29, 2019, 02:18:36 PM »
Quote from: Jake Andrews on May 29, 2019, 01:48:27 PM
THE OFFICIAL 2019 COB BIG GAME PREDICTION LEAGUE:



After Game One (Championship Play Off Final):





Dicky - 3 Points




CLEM - 1 Point
Jake Andrews - 1 Point




Everyone else - 0 Points

Ive always been a big game player  mcl
Logged
2018/9 COB Prem Dream Team Champ
2016/7 Boro Prediction Winner
2014/5 COB Prem Dream Team Champ
Jake Andrews
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 468



View Profile
« Reply #320 on: June 01, 2019, 12:38:15 PM »
THE OFFICIAL 2019 COB BIG GAME PREDICTION LEAGUE:



After Game Two (Europa League Final):





Dicky - 4 Points




CLEM - 2 Points
Jake Andrews - 2 Points




TerryC - 1 Point
Rick - 1 Point




Everyone else - 0 Points
Logged
Jake Andrews
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 468



View Profile
« Reply #321 on: June 03, 2019, 05:55:32 PM »
THE OFFICIAL 2019 COB BIG GAME PREDICTION LEAGUE:



After Game Three (Champions League Final):





Dicky - 4 Points




CLEM - 3 Points
Jake Andrews - 3 Points




TerryC - 1 Point
Rick - 1 Point
CapsLock - 1 Point
Rids - 1 Point
Monkeyman 1 Point
calamity - 1 Point
Sunnyman - 1 Point




Everyone else - 0 Points
Logged
Jake Andrews
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 468



View Profile
« Reply #322 on: June 10, 2019, 06:42:05 PM »
THE OFFICIAL 2019 COB BIG GAME PREDICTION LEAGUE:



After Game Four & Five (Nations League Semi & Final):





Dicky - 4 Points
CLEM - 4 Points
Jake Andrews - 4 Points
Rids - 4 Points




Rick - 2 Points




TerryC - 1 Point
CapsLock - 1 Point
Monkeyman 1 Point
calamity - 1 Point
Sunnyman - 1 Point
Gramsci - 1 Point




Everyone else - 0 Points
Logged
Jake Andrews
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 468



View Profile
« Reply #323 on: October 17, 2019, 12:18:58 PM »
THE OFFICIAL 2019/20 COB PREDICTION LEAGUE:



After Game 12:




WE ARE LIVE:

mick    mick    mick







1st: Jake Andrews - 10 Points
        Dicky - 10 Points
        Gramsci - 10 Points







4th: Acko - 8 Points





5th: Tintin - 7 Points
        Rids - 7 Points
        calamity - 7 Points







8th: Flyer - 6 Points







9th: Bobupanddown - 5 Points
        Ural - 5 Points






Duckyfuzz - 4 Points



Bud - 3 Points
monkeyman - 3 Points
CapsLock - 3 Points
Jethro - 3 Points
Ben - 3 Points
towz - 3 Points





CLEM - 2 Points
Gingerpig - 2 Points
Plaz -  2 Points
Bill Buxton - 2 Points
ccole - 2 Points
gizboro68 - 2 Points
Steve - 2 Points
Holgateoldskool - 2 Points





nekder365 - 1 Point
BigNasty - 1 Point
TerryC - 1 Point
RedSteel - 1 Point
Lord Flasheart - 1 Point
yabbadabbawho - 1 Point
Robbso - 1 Point
coulby - 1 Point





Everyone else - 0 Points
Logged
Gramsci
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 874



View Profile
« Reply #324 on: October 17, 2019, 11:36:24 PM »
I can see that when I actually get involved, I tend to excel    :pope2: :lids:
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 13 137



View Profile
« Reply #325 on: October 18, 2019, 12:12:04 AM »
Its a fix.

 oleary
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19
ccole
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 001


View Profile
« Reply #326 on: October 18, 2019, 12:32:10 AM »
Would be interesting to see how many games people have predicted.
Logged
Jake Andrews
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 468



View Profile
« Reply #327 on: February 17, 2020, 12:36:42 PM »
After Luton at Home:




WE ARE LIVE:

mick    mick    mick









1st: Gramsci - 27 Points






2nd: Tintin - 24 Points


3rd: Dicky - 23 Points


4th: Jake Andrews - 22 Points
       
   
    
5th: calamity - 20 Points



6th: Acko - 19 Points





7th: Monkeyman - 16 Points



8th: Bud - 15 points
        Plaz - 15 Points


10th: mingebag - 13 Points
          Bobupanddown - 13 Points












ccole - 11 Points
Jethro - 11 Points








Rids - 9 Points
CLEM - 9 Points





Flyer - 8. Points
TerryC - 8 Points
Steve - 8 Points




Holgateoldskool - 7 points



CapsLock - 6 points
Robbso - 6 Points



Ural - 5 Points





Coulby - 4 points
Duckyfuzz - 4 Points
Bill Buxton - 4 points
towz - 4 Points
thicko - 4 Points
Doom - 4 Points



RedSteel - 3 Points
Gingerpig - 3 points
Itchy_ring - 3 Points
Ben - 3 Points
gizboro68 - 3 points












Matty - 2 Points
Holgateoldskool - 2 Points
yabbadabbawho - 2 Points
nekder365 - 2 points



BigNasty - 1 Point
Tommy Cooper - 1 point
Lord Flasheart - 1 Point
headset - 1 point
Westlane - 1 Point
Ayresome89 - 1 Point




Everyone else - 0 Points
Logged
Gramsci
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 874



View Profile
« Reply #328 on: February 17, 2020, 01:14:09 PM »
 :pope2:
Logged
calamity
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 231


View Profile
« Reply #329 on: Yesterday at 11:06:21 PM »
Never noticed we had a member called Tintin before  mick
Logged
Tintin
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 360


View Profile
« Reply #330 on: Today at 03:17:06 AM »
Quote from: calamity on Yesterday at 11:06:21 PM
Never noticed we had a member called Tintin before  mick

I'm just a lurker who lived in Stockton 30 years ago.
This is where I come to keep in touch with the Teesside vibe
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 [7]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 