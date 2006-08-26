Welcome,
March 04, 2020, 02:42:08 AM
Woodgate for Boro
Author
Topic: Woodgate for Boro (Read 810 times)
BEAR ON E
Woodgate for Boro
«
on:
August 26, 2006, 12:32:59 PM »
If this local lad knocks us back it just shows our winning a trophy recently and our uefa cup exploits matter not a jot, its all about the green.
BorosToplessBus
Re: Woodgate for Boro
«
Reply #1 on:
August 26, 2006, 01:02:14 PM »
It's all about green anyway.
My theory is that Woody will avoid the Boro and the influences of his old mates. For the same reason he wont go to Newcastle.
If no London club comes in, looks like Liverpool.
DEENO
Re: Woodgate for Boro
«
Reply #2 on:
August 26, 2006, 01:39:54 PM »
acording to SSN middlesbrough are the only team to
have put in arequest to take him on loan ( so far )
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Woodgate for Boro
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 12:46:00 AM »
Quote from: BorosToplessBus on August 26, 2006, 01:02:14 PM
It's all about green anyway.
My theory is that Woody will avoid the Boro and the influences of his old mates. For the same reason he wont go to Newcastle.
If no London club comes in, looks like Liverpool.
I WISH THE CUNT HAD
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
