March 04, 2020, 02:42:08 AM
News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Author Topic: Woodgate for Boro  (Read 810 times)
BEAR ON E

« on: August 26, 2006, 12:32:59 PM »
If this local lad knocks us back it just shows our winning a trophy recently and our uefa cup exploits matter not a jot, its all about the green.
BorosToplessBus
« Reply #1 on: August 26, 2006, 01:02:14 PM »
It's all about green anyway.

My theory is that Woody will avoid the Boro and the influences of his old mates.  For the same reason he wont go to Newcastle.

If no London club comes in,  looks like Liverpool.
DEENO
« Reply #2 on: August 26, 2006, 01:39:54 PM »
acording to SSN middlesbrough are the only team to

have put in arequest to take him on loan ( so far )
 
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:46:00 AM »
Quote from: BorosToplessBus on August 26, 2006, 01:02:14 PM
It's all about green anyway.

My theory is that Woody will avoid the Boro and the influences of his old mates.  For the same reason he wont go to Newcastle.

If no London club comes in,  looks like Liverpool.



I WISH THE CUNT HAD    oleary mick rava klins :lids: :jowo7:
